'I am a proud Ukrainian': Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher start fundraiser for actress' native country

"I have always considered myself an American, a proud American. I love everything that this country has done for myself and my family, but today I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian," Mila Kunis says in a video with husband Ashton Kutcher, beginning her plea to help her native country

The couple has partnered with Flexport.org and AirBnB.org to set up the Stand with Ukraine GoFundMe to provide aid to the war-torn country.

Kunis, who was born in Ukraine but came to the States in 1991, is, like many people — particularly those of Ukrainian descent — eager to help the civilians affected by Russia's unprovoked war on her native land.

"We're raising funds to support a relief effort that will have immediate impact and supply much-needed refugee and humanitarian aid to the area," Kutcher says, emphasizing that they're focusing on getting housing, supplies, and resources to those in need.

The pair have decided to match up to $3 million to Flexport.org and AirBnB.org through GoFundMe with a goal of raising $30 million.

According to the couple, Flexport will be transporting humanitarian aid "directly to known NGOs (non-governmental organization) on the ground," ensuring that aid is provided to the most in need, while AirBnB will be supporting housing and cost of living to those who have taken in refugees.

"The people of Ukraine are strong and brave, but being strong and brave doesn't mean you're not worthy of support," Kunis concludes. "We need to support the people of Ukraine. Please help us."

To donate to Stand with Ukraine, click here.

Related content: