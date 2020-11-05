I Am Phreshy Brand™ Launches PR and Branding Masterclass

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 5, 2020 / Public relations and branding company I Am Phreshy Brand™ is one of today's leading and fastest-growing marketing and PR firms in the nation. Being a leader in building brand authority, awareness, and affinity, many businesses and PR professionals have come to the PR experts for guidance and mentorship. Appropriately, the PR agency has announced the launch of a PR masterclass to teach people how to build brands via the learning platform giant, Wealthchild.

The PR company's masterclass is entitled "Phreshy Teaches Public Relations." This virtual course is an all-inclusive resource for public relations executives, entrepreneurs, influencers, marketing managers, and personalities who want to increase their brand's authority through online channels and other media.

"Phreshy Teaches Public Relations" exposes students to a slew of lessons and first-hand experiences that the premier PR and branding firm has had while working with some of the biggest celebrities and companies as their clients and partners.

As requests from people all over to "observe and absorb" from I Am Phreshy Brand™, the firm has launched the virtual platform, which allows people to learn from the PR agency anytime and anywhere. The PR and branding firm kicked off "Phreshy Teaches Public Relations" via a free webinar called "5 Industry Secrets to Building Your PR Network," which the company held last September 18, 2020.

I Am Phreshy Brand™ originated from Houston, Texas, and would later branch out to Atlanta, New York, and the Greater Los Angeles Area. As trend-builders and trailblazers, in many ways, the company is the mastermind behind many personalities' powerful brand presence in music, business, and entertainment today. The agency, I Am Phreshy Brand™, has worked with clients like world-famous recording artists, actors, serial entrepreneurs. The branding and PR firm also has associations with media authorities like and other partners and outlets.

The full-service creative branding and lifestyle company specializes in augmenting and strengthening audience attraction by improving a brand's cohesiveness and increasing the perceived value of any small to medium-sized company or personality. I Am Phreshy Brand™ works with brands and companies to grow their online audience and align the appropriate media moments and brand collaborations to increase their visibility and recall.

The company is the brainchild of award-winning publicist, lifestyle expert, and event curator Derrian "Phreshy" Perry. The PR expert grew up with a knack for business, branding, and creativity. As I Am Phreshy Brand™ continues to build some of today's hottest brands online, the company hopes to increase its reach and develop more opportunities for today's most promising artists, startups, advocacies, and brands. The company's identity hinges on its promise to be "a brand that is for the people." Accordingly, every client I Am Phreshy works with experiences a significant increase in their brand strength.

The PR agency looks to become America's leading communications and branding firm. And with all that it has in store for clients and the future, it seems that the company is on its way.

Company: I Am Phreshy Brand™

Phone: 404-360-8529

Email: iamphreshybrand@iamphreshy.com

Website: www.iamphreshybrand.com

