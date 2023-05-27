I am on my phone all the time – David Moyes finds it difficult to switch off

David Moyes admits he finds it impossible to switch off during the close-season.

The West Ham boss is resigned to losing captain Declan Rice this summer and will be inundated with calls from agents suggesting replacements.

“I am the exact opposite of switching off, I am on my phone all the time, there’s recruitment and things going on,” said Moyes.

“When you talk about the job as a manager, it is so full on. I am sure there are some managers who say ‘no problem and I’ll put my phone away’. I have never been like that, I am always on my phone and available.

“I am getting 400 different names put to me every day, a lot of them you don’t know, some of them you do know and some of them you go, ‘I quite like him’.

“When you are doing nothing, the agents start to get busy and that’s when it becomes a difficult time as a manager to switch off.”

Moyes can at least relax in the knowledge West Ham are safe from relegation ahead of Sunday’s trip to Leicester, who are still in the drop zone.

The Hammers also have a Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina in Prague to look forward to next month.

“I hope to be playing plenty of golf, just trying to recover as it’s been a real difficult year for the club and myself,” added Moyes.

“I think we’ve been a good side, but we’ve maybe not shown that we are a good side that often this year.

“But I just see it as a huge achievement for the whole of West Ham as a football club, to be in a European final.

“I don’t know if I would have said this when I came back to the club three years ago, you wouldn’t have believed me at all. The supporters were probably thinking that as well. If I wasn’t at West Ham, I would have said ‘you’re off your head’.

“Maybe the draw in Europe has been a bit kinder to us – but that’s part of being in the cup competitions.”