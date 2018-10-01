Am I the only one? Two sides of Stephanie; actually, pro wrestling is ballet; more TruthTV, please

Every week, former WWE creative writer Kevin Eck runs down his thoughts from "RAW," "SmackDown" and the world of pro wrestling, and previews the week ahead.

‘RAW’ thoughts

Am I the only who …

… wishes WWE would stop being so self-congratulatory about its charitable endeavors and also stop having Stephanie McMahon and Triple H break character to present themselves as good Samaritans?

I think the work WWE does with Connor’s Cure and other foundations is terrific, and I don’t have a problem with the company drawing some attention to its philanthropy. But I do think WWE goes too far in patting itself on the back. I’m much more impressed by those who do good deeds without seeking praise for it. It was very telling when Stephanie said a few years ago that “philanthropy is the future of marketing; it’s the way brands are going to win.”

If WWE is going to have segments on its television shows putting over it its philanthropy, at least have a babyface do it, not The Authority and especially not Stephanie. Triple H can be a bit of a tweener, but Stephanie is one of the most hated heels on the roster. Talk about breaking the fourth wall. How is the audience supposed to hate the nice lady who cares so much about research for pediatric cancer?

… wishes wrestlers and fans would stop saying, “This isn’t ballet,” to put over how painful pro wrestling is?

I saw that phrase several times this past week in regard to Liv Morgan suffering a concussion from two inadvertent kicks to the head by Brie Bella. Yes, pro wrestling is tough on the wrestlers’ bodies, but minimizing the wear and tear that ballet puts on its performers’ bodies is just ignorant. Pro wrestling and ballet actually are quite similar art forms.

Perhaps a better phrase that would apply to both wrestling and ballet would be, “This isn’t sitting on your ass watching TV and eating Doritos.” Although, to be fair, that’s hazardous to your health, too.

As for my take on the Brie-Morgan incident, I think it’s unfair to lay all the blame on Brie and label her as an unsafe and/or unskilled worker. I wrote about the subject in detail last week.

… thought the Dean Ambrose angle was an example of good storytelling?

WWE did an effective job of planting the seeds for Ambrose’s heel turn, which I believe will happen in the near future. I loved how Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler stirred the pot, as there was just enough plausibility in what they were saying for it to be logical that Ambrose would begin to question the intentions of his friends Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

I also liked how Rollins tried to turn the tables by making McIntyre question the intentions of his allies, Strowman and Ziggler. Having Renee Young, Ambrose’s wife, say that there was some truth in what Strowman, McIntyre and Zigger said was a nice touch as well.

… was glad to see The Authors of Pain in the six-man tag main event?

Even though AOP — who were revealed as Baron Corbin’s hand-picked partners for the match against The Shield — was on the losing side, Akam and Rezar got a rub by being in a high-profile match and they were booked to look like the badass team they are. Corbin doing the honors rather than a member of AOP was the right call.

I just hope WWE continues to protect AOP. I have my doubts, though, as it was just a few weeks ago that AOP was among the heels that The Shield plowed through. On a side note, I’m just not feeling Drake Maverick as AOP’s manager. I’d love to see WWE ditch Maverick and reunite AOP with Paul Ellering.

… was shocked that Chad Gable lost to Konnor of The Ascension?

I almost fast-forwarded through the match because I thought the finish was a foregone conclusion. I’m interested to see where this goes. Is Konnor just going to be a pawn in the Gable-Roode storyline, or will he ditch Viktor and get a push as a singles act?

I’ve long thought that Konnor had some potential on his own if The Ascension was disbanded. He has the size and look to be a viable monster heel.

… thought Bobby Roode looked stupid for not knowing what Gable meant when he said “WWBRD?”

Of course it meant, “What would Bobby Roode do?” Although given Gable’s amatuer wrestling background, I suppose it could’ve stood for, “What would Brad Rheingans do?”

… was really happy to see Kevin Owens when he showed up during the match between Bobby Lashley and Elias?

I’m always glad when Owens is on my TV screen, but, to be honest, I’ve would’ve been just as happy if it was James Ellsworth who had been the one responsible for causing this match to end. It lasted about 12 minutes but it seemed a lot longer and just never kicked into gear.

… thought it was silly that Finn Balor was booked to beat Jinder Mahal with a roll-up?

Balor should’ve gone over with his finisher instead of getting a victory via a “quick one.” There’s no need to protect Mahal at this point, and there are too many roll-up finishes anyway.

… doesn’t think we need a shot of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon pulling up in a limo every week?

We get it: The Levesques are rich and they’re in charge. For me, it’s a letdown when the limo doors open and it’s the two of them getting out of it rather than a surprise guest.

‘SmackDown Live’ thoughts

Am I the only who …

… wants to see more of Truth TV?

R-Truth doing his own version of MizTV was entertaining, and he and Carmella have good chemistry together. How could you not smile when R-Truth and Carmella took a seven-second dance break in the middle of the interview?

I still have no idea why Carmella went from being an obnoxious, egotistical heel to a fun-loving babyface overnight, but I enjoy this Carmella much better than that other Carmella. No, I don’t mean Maryse; I mean the Carmella who was “SmackDown” Women’s Champion and defeated Charlotte Flair and Asuka multiple times.

… loved the show-closing angle with Samoa Joe showing up at AJ Styles’ house?

That’s exactly what I was hoping for when Joe teased a home invasion a couple weeks ago.

On a side note, since general manager Paige was standing with Styles in the ring as the drama with Joe unfolded on the Tron, why didn’t she just say, “Joe, if you don’t leave the premises immediately, you will lose your WWE Championship Match at ‘Super Show-Down?”

… is interested to see what happened with Lana in Milwaukee?

Perhaps Aiden English took her up to Inspiration Point for some necking after having burgers at Arnold’s.

… thought it made Randy Orton a babyface when he said he attacked Tye Dillinger for no reason other than “that perfect 10 stuff pisses me off?”

Somehow I get the feeling Vince McMahon wrote that line himself.

Looking ahead

Am I the only who …

… wonders if John Cena might make a surprise appearance on “RAW” tonight?

Bobby Lashley is scheduled to face Kevin Owens on the show, and it seems likely that Elias will get involved in the match, so it would make sense for Cena — who will team with Lashley against Owens and Elias as “Super Show-Down” in Australia on Oct. 6 — to show up and have his partner’s back.

… is not excited about a New Day cooking segment on “SmackDown Live” tomorrow night?

WWE is promoting on its website that “The New Day will reveal Big E family’s secret, decades-old recipe for their famous pancakes!”

Sounds like a recipe for bad comedy to me.