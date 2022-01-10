‘I am not vaccinated’: Novak Djokovic transcripts reveal tense interviews with Australian Border Force

Novak Djokovic transcripts reveal his concerns about being deported (fedcourt.gov.au)

Transcripts have been released detailing the moments Novak Djokovic was detained by the Australian Border Force and told he was being deported.

Djokovic had been detained at an immigration facility in Melbourne since Thursday morning after his visa was cancelled following scrutiny of the medical exemption for the Covid vaccine he had secured to travel to the Australian Open. The 34-year-old was released on Monday following a lengthy hearing after winning his appeal against deportation.

The series of interviews, which begin at 12.21am on Thursday, by ABF capture an initial grilling of Djokovic, who was being held at a Melbourne airport, where he revealed: “I am not vaccinated,” and explained that he had tested positive for Covid-19 in December and had blood test results proving he carried the antibodies required to enter Australia.

In the second part of the interview, beginning at 3.35am, Djokovic argues his case, explaining that he has followed the guidelines set out by Tennis Australia and the Victorian government before travelling to Melbourne. “I wouldn’t be here sitting in front of you if I if I wasn’t complying 10 to all the rules and regulations set by your government,” an exasperated Djokovic tells them. “So I just – I don’t know what I I mean – to me it is a little bit shocking that you are have... that you are going to give me the notice to cancel my visa based on what?”

In the final section of the interviews it is now 7.38am, and Djokovic is told he is being detained and sent to a holding hotel before being deported. The detaining officer seems to recognise the 20-time Grand Slam champion, saying “Is that...?” before the interviewer says “Yeah”.

Djokovic now appears most concerned with how he will fly home, and whether he will be able to pay for a ticket himself. “Which airline are you... because I, do I have any, decision in where I’m gonna go or... travel?” Djokovic asks. “Because I can buy my own ticket to go back.”

