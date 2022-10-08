Amália Rodrigues was the queen of which Iberian music style? The Saturday quiz

Photograph: AFP/Getty Images

The questions

1 Which novel’s title alludes to the start of 15 August 1947?

2 The Sixth Yamaguchi-gumi is the largest group of what?

3 Which tennis player inspired the Bum Bum ice-cream?

4 Which writing system was once called “letters of the birds”?

5 Amália Rodrigues was the “queen” of which Iberian music style?

6 Bonxie is another name for which seabird?

7 What is the oldest university in Belgium?

8 A baby’s caul was said to protect against which fate?

What links:

9 Ross; Filchner-Ronne; Amery; Larsen; Riiser-Larsen?

10 Lunatic; jovial; martial; mundane; venereal?

11 Commanders; Nationals; Capitals; Wizards?

12 Chevalier Rebsomen; Paul Wittgenstein; Rick Allen?

13 Martello; Palmerston; Maunsell?

14 WordPress; Wix; Squarespace?

15 Dunfermline Palace (I); St James’s Palace (II); Buckingham Palace (III)?

Buckingham Palace clue got you beaten? Photograph: fotoVoyager/Getty Images

The answers

1 Salman Rushdie’s Midnight’s Children.

2 Japanese yakuza.

3 Boris Becker.

4 Egyptian hieroglyphics.

5 Fado.

6 Great skua.

7 Leuven (Louvain).

8 Drowning.

9 Major ice shelves in Antarctica.

10 Adjectives related to heavenly bodies: Moon; Jupiter; Mars; Earth; Venus.

11 Washington DC sports teams: American football; baseball; ice hockey; basketball.

12 One-armed/one-handed musicians: 19th-century flautist; 20th-century pianist; drummer in Def Leppard.

13 Coastal and sea forts/towers.

14 Website building platforms.

15 Birthplaces of the three King Charleses.