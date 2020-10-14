I Am Greta: The coming of age movie wrapped up in a super-hero flick

There are many extraordinary things about the new documentary I Am Greta.

The first is that the film happened at all. Its director Nathan Grossman had never made a documentary feature before.

The former film student was curious when he heard, in 2018, that 15-year-old Swedish girl Greta Thunberg had decided to bunk off school to sit alone outside the country's parliament in Stockholm as part of what she was calling a "climate strike".

He started filming a few days later. At first he shot in a low-quality mode on his camera to save space on memory cards, thinking he would be lucky if her story made a short feature for the local news.

But, within weeks, children around the world had started their own climate strikes. Arnold Schwarzenegger was retweeting Thunberg's posts and Grossman had switched to full high definition.

He continued to film Thunberg and her father at every twist and turn of the adventure that unfolded over the next year.

View photos Greta Thunberg's story tells of how a troubled and lonely child discovers her hidden powers More

And what an adventure. Thunberg herself said it could be a movie but it would be a very surreal one "because the plot would be so unlikely".

Just being along for the ride is exciting enough, but I Am Greta does much more than that.

What Grossman has made is a coming of age movie wrapped up in a super-hero flick. This is the story of how a troubled and lonely child discovers her hidden powers and uses them to change the course of the world.

The secret of Thunberg's charisma

The whole thing is just so unlikely. It turns out that this small, rather dour girl with pigtails has a preternatural charisma.

As we unravel the paradox of why that is we begin to understand what is so special about Thunberg.

Most people don't realise how unforgiving documentaries are on their subjects: If you pretend to be something you are not, you will be found out.

The only way to be "good" at films like this is simply to be yourself.

Watching the film, you realise Thunberg is so fascinating because she is utterly authentic. She isn't doing this for appearances, she isn't doing it because she wants fame or attention, she is doing it because she has no choice.

She feels compelled to do something - anything - to try to get the world to take climate change seriously.

Why she can't look away

Early on in the film, she tries to explain why. "Once the climate crisis has got your attention you can't look away," she says.

"Once you understand the magnitude of the problem you can't erase it."

She doesn't realise that this is the diametric opposite of how most other people feel: We know it's happening but do everything we can to look away.

View photos Grossman followed Thunberg for months to capture the footage in the documentary More

Every time Thunberg addresses a conference, we see world leaders tapping away at their smartphones in the audience, or trying to get a selfie with her, but otherwise apparently oblivious to her words.

That tension - between her desire for change and the lack of urgency the politicians feel - is what makes the story so electric.

When Thunberg urges the European Commission to take action on climate change in Brussels, Jean Claude Juncker - then the commission's president - responds with a speech about harmonising Europe's toilet flushes.

The compulsion to campaign

Thunberg gives us her take on events in diary excerpts. We learn she has no doubt that Asperger's Syndrome is a central part of what gives her such "laser-focus".

"I have it, I wouldn't say I suffer from it," she corrects a reporter at one point. And the film shows how campaigning has helped lift Thunberg out of profound depression.

Story continues