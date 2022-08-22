‘Am I going to get shot?’ Comedy’s wild pranksters on their most daring stunts

Brian Logan
·9 min read
<span>Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Carl Court/Getty Images

It was the political prank so audacious you could hear the laughter, and the drawn breath, from the other side of the Atlantic: in May this year, within a week of the Uvalde school shooting, Jason Selvig of stunt-comedy duo The Good Liars stood up at the National Rifle Association convention in Houston, Texas, fixed its chief executive Wayne LaPierre in the eye, and thanked him for all the “thoughts and prayers” his organisation had offered over decades of mass murder. “If we give enough of these thoughts and these prayers, these mass shootings will stop,” deadpanned Selvig, as LaPierre faced him down with a gimlet stare. The gun-lovin’ crowd shifted awkwardly in their seats.

Here was a prank for the ages. But also one to make you wonder: whither the great British prank, as practised with distinction by the Mark Thomases and Chris Morrises of yore? Or by Sacha Baron Cohen, who recently successfully defended a $95m lawsuit against a Republican ex-senator identified by a “paedophile detector” on Baron Cohen’s 2018 show Who Is America? We have Joe Lycett, of course, heroically changing his name to Hugo Boss and leaking spoof Sue Gray reports to a panicked parliament. But “we need more of them,” says Simon Brodkin, one of the art form’s celebrated exponents. “We need them when anyone starts taking themselves too seriously. Who the hell wants pomposity ruling the world?”

We got flung against walls. Our picture was circulated by naval intelligence

Brodkin has now hung up his pranking boots, and refocused on standup with his new show Screwed Up at the Edinburgh fringe. But in his practical joking pomp, he once made life very uncomfortable for Theresa May, whom he served with a P45 at Tory conference; Donald Trump, on whose behalf he distributed Nazi golf balls at the then-presidential nominee’s Turnberry course in 2016; and Fifa president Sepp Blatter, showered in dollars by Brodkin at a 2015 news conference. They were heady times, says Brodkin. “For a while, I was one of the few people on the planet who, when they got arrested, was thinking, ‘That’s gone exactly as I planned!’

“The best stunts or pranks are where you are inserting your comedy into a very serious area,” he says now. “And what is more serious than politics? What is more serious than a prime minister?” It’s an extraordinary form of comedy that can fast-track you to front pages – or a prison cell. “You don’t want to be wired up normally to do these things,” says Brodkin. “You need absolute single-minded determination. There are so many challenges and so many ups and downs. You have to think: ‘Am I going to get shot here?’ So you can’t go in half-hearted.”

Fore! … Donald Trump’s aides clear away the swastika golfballs spread by Brodkin at Turnberry golf course in 2016.
Fore! … Donald Trump’s aides clear away the swastika golfballs spread by Brodkin at Turnberry golf course in 2016. Photograph: James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

By way of example, Brodkin cites the elaborate preparation required for his stunt at a Geneva motor show in 2016. Volkswagen had recently been exposed as cheating emissions regulations; Brodkin, dressed as a mechanic, interrupted the company’s CEO as he addressed the world’s press to attach a “cheat box” device to the display vehicle on stage. “There followed 10 or 15 minutes of security roughing me up. The police were convinced I was an Islamic fundamentalist trying to blow up Volkswagen’s latest car.”

Jolyon Rubinstein can match that: “We had frequent run-ins with the secret service attaches to the PM and deputy PM,” he says. Rubinstein, with Heydon Prowse, played practical jokes on politicians, corporations and other deserving targets on the BBC’s Bafta-winning The Revolution Will Be Televised, from 2012 to 2015. “We got flung against a number of walls,” he recalls. “Our picture was circulated by naval intelligence, which was quite a thing. It was a huge rush. The adrenaline was unreal.”

Rubinstein and Prowse were Britain’s Good Liars for a while: a double-act who were one part comics to two parts activists. Brodkin defines his pranks as comical first and foremost: “It’s about the real world and the comedy moment colliding.” Whereas for Rubinstein and Prowse, who gatecrashed arms fairs and EDL marches, and asked David Cameron to autograph their Bullingdon Club photo album, it was about: “meting out comic justice to people who seem untouchable. But they’re not beyond reproach, and there needs to be a levelling of the playing field. It was always motivated by a sense of right and wrong. And the sense that people are getting away with it who shouldn’t be.”

Most of the great pranks we remember fall into this category. I’m thinking of the “culture jamming” social activism of celebrated US duo the Yes Men. Or the “made-up drug” cake, touted by Chris Morris on Brass Eye. Or Borat inveigling Rudy Giuliani into compromising positions. Or Mark Thomas (AKA “Thomas the prank engine”) getting an Indonesian general to admit that his country practised torture. “If journalism can’t hold power to account,” says Rubinstein, “then comedy must. I feel that very, very strongly. For the health of a democracy, that is profoundly important.”

There exists another genus of prank, of course, which eschews politics entirely. For every Revolution Will Be Televised, there’s a Beadle’s About. For every Chris Morris, a Noel Edmonds – news of whose supposed death Morris broadcast in another Brass Eye stunt, but whose Gotcha awards on Noel’s House Party featured a brand of pranking (hijacking a quiz on Dave Lee Travis’s radio show; funny business with Richard Branson and a hot-air balloon) that was more popular than Morris’s.

‘A bit of fun’ … Max Fosh’s Welcome to Luton sign, near Gatwick Airport.
‘A bit of fun’ … Max Fosh’s Welcome to Luton sign, near Gatwick Airport. Photograph: Tom Nicholson/Reuters

Into this lineage – “being silly, having fun, and putting a smile on people’s faces,” as he describes it – fits Max Fosh, a new prankster on the block brought to us by YouTube, and currently performing a fringe show too. But with Fosh’s work, there’s a twist. “I try to stay away from the word prank,” he tells me. “It has a negative connotation around there needing to be a victim. I don’t think people resonate with that any more.”

Fosh is speaking to me while journeying to remove the giant “Welcome to Luton” sign he constructed in May next to Gatwick airport. “The idea being,” he says, “to have a bit of fun with passengers thinking, very momentarily, they’ve landed at the wrong airport.” (Extensive media coverage followed, and 8m views on YouTube.) “Does that have a larger importance to the cultural conversation?” he asks. “No. It’s more of a timeline thing. You’re scrolling through, you see that someone’s written in massive letters ‘Welcome to Luton’ outside Gatwick, you get your two seconds of ‘that’s quite fun’, then you keep going.”

You might think it sacrilegious to bracket such comedy with the work of Sacha Baron Cohen. But there are affinities between these opposing species of prank-work. In both cases, the comedy exists only retrospectively. In the moment, the perpetrator experiences high anxiety and “the person having the stunt done to them,” says Brodkin, “generally isn’t seeing the funny side.” Fosh adds: “While I was setting up a massive tarpaulin in a field, I wasn’t sure it was going to be particularly funny.”

Both brands of pranking are largely male, too – not that anyone I speak to wishes to discuss the fact. (Brodkin: “Stop trying to get me cancelled, Brian!”) A reason for that gender bias may lie in the language its exponents use to describe the art form. “It’s like being a boxer,” says Brodkin, and later: “You probably need some good cojones on you.” Rubinstein, meanwhile, relates how he and Prowse racially profiled themselves: “We were two nice white middle-class boys who, once we put on a suit, could blend in with the status quo, pop out for comic effect, then vanish.” Blending in, and therefore pranking more generally, may be less easy when you don’t look like the powers-that-be. Fosh, incidentally, is an Old Harrovian.

At both ends of the pranking scale, too, there are ethical considerations. “I’m always thinking: might this be considered punching down?” frets Fosh. For The Revolution Will Be Televised, a code of ethics known as “the Revolution protocols” were drawn up with the BBC, recalls Rubinstein. “We always needed to present a framework to prove public interest. And we focused tightly on institutions, public figures or corporations we could demonstrate had done something [wrong]. It’s about choosing your targets,” he says.

No one in pranking needs to be reminded of what can happen when stunts go sour. In 2012, for example, two Australian DJs made a call to the Duchess of Cambridge’s hospital ward, pretending to be the Queen and Prince Charles. Their prank was followed three days later by the suicide of nurse Jacintha Saldanha, who took the call.

None of that diminishes, in Rubinstein’s eyes, the importance of pranking – in its political variety, at least – to the health of the nation. “We have a huge tradition going back to Swift of poking fun at public figures to make sure no one gets too big for their boots. The BBC and Channel 4 need to be braver right now in enabling those who have the gumption to put themselves in harm’s way.” Brodkin concurs: “How better to say what you think about someone than right to their face?” he asks. “Bring it to them. Let them know.”

“Mind you,” he adds, “most of the people who’re worth pranking couldn’t care less about what the world thinks of them. That’s the flipside. If you were pranking people who cared what other people thought of them, they probably wouldn’t be worth pranking in the first place.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Study examines culture of silence in professional men's hockey when it comes to mental health

    WARNING: This article contains details of suicide A new study from a group of University of British Columbia researchers takes a deep dive into the pressures professional men's hockey players feel to stay silent despite serious personal problems. The study, published last month in the journal Qualitative Research in Sport, Exercise and Health, involved in-depth interviews with 19 men who are current or former pro hockey players. All but one had played in the National Hockey League. Through those

  • Canada not counting out underdog Czechs in world juniors semifinals

    EDMONTON — Nathan Gaucher has been having a pretty special summer. In early July, the 18-year-old from Chambly, Que., heard his name called 22nd overall by the Anaheim Ducks at the NHL entry draft. Now, he's working on making another dream come true as he and Team Canada battle for gold at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton. "It's been a lot of focus on hockey," he said. "Sometimes in the summer you want to take your mind off. But I can't complain one bit about this summer. It was

  • Canada's Poulin, Fillier each score four goals in world warmup win over Denmark

    HERNING, Denmark — Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin and Sarah Fillier each scored four goals in a 14-1 win over Denmark in an international women's hockey exhibition game Saturday. The first meeting of the two countries in women's hockey since 1992 was a warmup for the world championship starting Thursday in Herning and Frederikshavn, Denmark. The Danes ranked 10th in the world are the host team for the first time. Canada, the reigning Olympic and world champion, is ranked No. 1. Their lone meeting

  • How the Blue Jays' remaining schedule compares to wild-card rivals

    The Blue Jays' remaining regular season schedule is no walk in the park.

  • Flames sign Kadri to seven-year, $49-million deal, trade Sean Monahan to Canadiens

    CALGARY — The Calgary Flames' wild off-season took another dramatic turn Thursday when the team signed coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri to a seven-year, US$49-million deal. The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., was one of the biggest names available in free agency after an all-star season with Colorado that ended with the Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup. "This is an exciting day for my family," Kadri said in a statement. "I couldn't be more thrilled to join such a passionate fan base a

  • Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo, Miami stand in way of much-needed win for Toronto

    A familiar face will stand in the way of Toronto FC and a much-needed win amid a tightly-contested Major League Soccer playoff race. Former TFC star Alejandro Pozuelo will lead eighth-seeded Inter Miami CF against visiting Toronto Saturday night in a matchup between two teams sitting just outside the Eastern Conference post-season picture. Pozuelo, who was traded to Miami July 7, will present challenges for his former teammates, despite their familiarity with his game. "Very good player, won the

  • Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke to undergo foot surgery

    VANCOUVER — B.C. Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke will undergo surgery for a sprain in his right foot, the CFL club announced Sunday. The Lions stated Rourke has been diagnosed with a Lisfranc sprain in the foot. Rourke was injured in B.C.'s .28-10 win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Friday night. "It has been determined that the best course of action is for Nathan to undergo surgery, which will happen very soon," the Lions said in a statement. "The club remains hopeful that the surgery and

  • Filly Moira captures 163rd running of $1-million Queen's Plate

    TORONTO — Trainer Kevin Attard has his Stanley Cup. Moira came on strong down the stretch to earn a record-setting victory in the $1-million Queen's Plate on Sunday at Woodbine Racetrack. That secured Attard his first career Plate title on his sixth attempt. The win is the culmination of a childhood dream for Attard. And although he's been a finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and earned Grade 1 victories at the E.P. Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales. Attard

  • Canadians Auger-Aliassime, Shapovalov advance to third round in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov of Richmond Hill, Ont., moved on to the third round of the Western & Southern Open Masters-level tennis tournament with wins Wednesday. Auger-Aliassime, the seventh seed, advanced comfortably with 6-3, 6-2 win over Australia's Alex de Minaur. Shapovalov joined his friend and compatriot later with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 victory over American Tommy Paul. Next up for Shapovalov will be world No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia. Auger-Aliassime

  • Stanley Cup parade to shut down parts of downtown Halifax

    Parts of downtown Halifax will be shut down Saturday for Nathan MacKinnon's Stanley Cup parade. Motorists in the area should expect traffic delays and are being asked to avoid the area as the celebration winds its ways through the city's downtown core. The parade will begin on Albermarle Street at noon. It will then turn right onto Duke Street, left onto Brunswick Street before turning right on Spring Garden Road and continuing onto South Park Street. From there, it will turn right onto Sackvill

  • Negotiations with the Canadian men's soccer team could go on beyond the World Cup

    The countdown to the World Cup in Qatar is ticking. And at the same time, pressure is building on Canada Soccer to seal a compensation deal with the men's national team. There is plenty on the negotiating table, given the increased attention and higher stakes that come with making the men's soccer showcase for the first time in 36 years — with a home World Cup to follow in 2026. But some part of the negotiations could go beyond the November start of the tournament, says Toronto FC midfielder Mar

  • Caroline Garcia, Borna Coric get 1st titles in Cincinnati

    MASON, Ohio (AP) — Caroline Garcia generated momentum going into the U.S. Open in a week, capturing the Western & Southern Open women’s championship with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Petra Kvitova on Sunday. And Borna Coric continued his headlong rush up the men’s rankings, completing an improbable run to the championship with a 7-6 (0), 6-2 win over No. 5 Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first final at this tournament for both players. Coric, 25, is expected to be ranked 29th going into the U.S. Open. He opene

  • Queen's Plate win would be crowning achievement for trainer Kevin Attard

    TORONTO — Kevin Attard has been finalist as Canada's champion trainer the last four years and has compiled a resume that includes such Grade 1 victories as the E.P Taylor Stakes, Woodbine Mile and Prince of Wales Stakes. But all of those accomplishments would pale in comparison to being in the winner's circle Sunday holding the Queen's Plate trophy. "It's kind of like when they talk about great hockey players who haven't won a Stanley Cup," Attard said. "To me, this is my Stanley Cup and for me

  • Frustrated Yankees drop third straight to visiting Jays

    NEW YORK (AP) — The offensively challenged New York Yankees made plenty of noise Saturday. Just not with their bats. Ace Gerrit Cole twice banged the dugout roof, shouting in frustration and getting booed after a rough inning. After a 15th loss in 19 games, 5-2 to Toronto, manager Aaron Boone pounded the podium with his right hand while talking about his team’s struggles. “We can ask all these questions in regards (to our slump) until we’re blue in the face,” Boone said. “We got to go out and do

  • CF Montreal cranks up offence to roll Revolution 4-0

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal all but secured a playoff berth following a dominant 4-0 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday at Stade Saputo. Montreal (14-8-4) now enjoys a seven-game unbeaten run, posting five wins and two draws in that period. “We wanted to come out strong and have a good game and that’s crucial if you want to be a dangerous team and host a playoff game,” said midfielder Samuel Piette. “You have to send a message to other teams and say, 'If you come here, it's not going

  • Nazem Kadri signs 7-year deal with Flames

    Coveted free agent forward Nazem Kadri is taking his talents to Calgary.

  • CFL star returner DeVonte Dedmon returns to Redblacks after NFL stint

    OTTAWA — CFL all-star DeVonte Dedmon has returned to the Ottawa Redblacks following his release from the NFL's Miami Dolphins. The 26-year-old from Williamsburg, Va., was named the CFL's most outstanding special teams player and to the league's all-star team in 2021 when Dedmon compiled 2,841 return yards and three touchdowns. Dedmon rejoins Ottawa (1-8) for the rest of the season. "DeVonte has proven himself to be a top player in our league who is always a threat with the ball in his hands,” Re

  • Lassiter scores decisive goal, Inter Miami beats Toronto 2-1

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Ariel Lassiter scored a crucial goal in Inter Miami’s 2-1 victory over Toronto on Saturday. Lassiter’s goal came in the 44th minute to put Miami (10-10-6) on top 2-1. Damion Onandi Lowe assisted the goal. Miami also got one goal from Jean Mota. Toronto’s (8-13-6) goal was scored by Lorenzo Insigne. Toronto outshot Miami 16-8. Both teams had four shots on goal. Drake Callender saved three of the four shots he faced for Miami. Alex Bono saved two of the four shots he f

  • Canada dominates in 6-0 win over Japan at Little League World Series

    SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Jaxon Mayervich struck out 10 batters and recorded an RBI while Benjamin Dartnell hit three RBIs in a 6-0 Canada win over Japan in Little League World Series action. After a scoreless first five innings Friday, Canada turned it up a notch in the sixth and final inning. Mayervich drove in Canada's first run on a single and Ellis St. James followed that up with a sacrifice hit that made it 2-0. Three batters later, Dartnell hit a double to right field that drove three run

  • Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc completes Canada Games gold-medal hat trick

    THOROLD — Quebec sprinter Audrey Leduc claimed a third gold medal at the Canada Games with a victory in Saturday's 200 metres. A day after breaking the Games record to win the women's 100-metres and helping Quebec take the 4x100 relay also in record time, Leduc won the 200 in a time of 23.70 seconds. Leduc was the only woman to win three gold track medals at this year's Canada Games held across southern Ontario's Niagara region. The 23-year-old from Gatineau, Que., edged 400-metre champion Grace