AlzeCure Publishes New Data on Alzstatin from Alzheimer Conference

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / April 22, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR) (FRA:AC6)

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company's presentation regarding the research platform Alzstatin at the Alzheimer's conference 2nd Swedish Meeting for Alzheimer Research, is now available in its entirety on the company's website.

The presentation, entitled Development of novel gamma-secretase modulators for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, was given by Maria Backlund, Senior Scientist, and contains preclinical data from studies with a new potent small-molecule γ-secretase modulator (GSM) which is part of AlzeCure's research platform Alzstatin.

The results show that the substance, AC-0027875, effectively crosses the blood-brain barrier and reaches the target organ, i.e. the brain, in high concentrations, which is essential for a good pharmacological effect. Furthermore, data show that the potent effect of the substance on γ-secretase led to a reduction in the amount of harmful Aβ42 by more than 50 percent.

Small-molecule GSMs is a class of drugs that exhibit several important properties that make them suitable as a disease-modifying or preventive treatment for presymptomatic Alzheimer's disease.

"Alzstatin is a disease-modifying drug therapy that is being developed to be particularly well-suited for early, preventive treatment of Alzheimer's disease. Treatment with a small-molecule substance such as Alzstatin has advantages in that it can be optimized to cross the blood-brain barrier in an efficient way, something we have also shown in these new preclinical studies", said Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma.

The presentation and abstract are available on AlzeCure's website: (https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/).

For more information, please contact

Martin Jönsson, CEO
Tel: +46 707 86 94 43
martin.jonsson@alzecurepharma.com

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative small molecule drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase and is continually working on business development to find suitable solutions for license agreements with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8 528 00 399 info@fnca.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se

About Alzstatin
AlzeCure's disease-modifying research platform, Alzstatin, consisting of disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates, focuses on reducing the production of toxic amyloid beta (Aβ), such as Aβ42, in the brain. Aβ42 plays a key pathological role in Alzheimer's and begins to accumulate in the brain years before clear symptoms develop. The drug candidates in the Alzstatin platform modulate the function of the enzyme gamma secretase. Gamma secretase acts like a pair of scissors and cuts Aβ42 out from a longer protein known as APP. The sticky Aβ42 clumps together giving rise to the amyloid plaque so typical of Alzheimer's disease. The candidates in the Alzstatin platform affect enzyme function so that it instead cuts out shorter forms of the Aβ peptide, Aβ37 and Aβ38, which in addition to them not being sticky and not forming aggregates, also have a restrictive effects on Aβ42 aggregates already formed. This means the drug candidates in the Alzstatin platform have two separate but synergistic effects that together contribute to a stronger anti-amyloidogenic - and thus more potent - disease-modifying effect. This specific mechanism of action differentiates it from biological therapies, e.g. antibodies. Moreover, small molecules such as Alzstatin, have several other advantages, including easy and non-invasive administration as tablets or capsules. Small molecules will also generally pass more readily through the blood-brain barrier to reach its target, the brain.

Martin Jönsson CEO AlzeCure Pharma

AlzeCure publishes new data on Alzstatin from Alzheimer conference

SOURCE: AlzeCure Pharma



