AlzeCure Presents New Clinical Data with ACD856 at Alzheimer's Conference

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 15, 2022 / AlzeCure Pharma (STO:ALZCUR) (FRA:AC6)

AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ) (FN STO: ALZCUR), a pharmaceutical company that develops a broad portfolio of small molecule candidate drugs for diseases affecting the central nervous system, with projects in both Alzheimer's disease and pain, today announced that the company's presentation at the Alzheimer's conference AD/PD 2022, on new clinical data with its lead drug candidate NeuroRestore ACD856, which is being developed with a focus on Alzheimer's disease, is now available in its entirety on the company's website.

The presentation, titled Results From a Single Ascending Dose (SAD) Study in Healthy Volunteers of ACD856, a Positive Modulator of Neurotrophin Trk-Receptors, was given by project manager Boel Nilsson, and contains new clinical data from the phase I SAD study with ACD856, the lead drug candidate in the NeuroRestore project. Data from the study, aiming to assess the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of ACD856 in humans, demonstrate that ACD856 has a very good tolerability and safety profile without any significant safety findings at the doses evaluated. Additionally, the substance had a very good pharmacokinetic profile with high bioavailability and a suitable half-life for once daily dosing. ACD856, which is a positive modulator of both NGF/TrkA and BDNF/TrkB mediated signaling, has in previous preclinical studies been shown to improve cognition and memory capabilities and is primarily being developed for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

"Our new clinical data with ACD856, demonstrating good tolerability as well as good pharmacokinetic properties, are important positive steps in the continued clinical development of the drug candidate," says Boel Nilsson.

"We are of course very happy with these positive data and are now looking forward to the results from the ongoing phase I Multiple Ascending Dose (MAD) study which we expect to read out during the summer. The drug candidate ACD856 is based on a new mechanism of action with a great potential for symptom-relieving and memory-improving effects in diseases such as Alzheimer's", says Martin Jönsson, CEO of AlzeCure Pharma.

Abstract authors include Boel Nilsson, Dr. Johan Sandin, CSO at AlzeCure, Dr. Matthias Rother, Medical Program Director and Dr. Märta Segerdahl, CMO at AlzeCure.

The abstract and the poster are available on AlzeCure's website: https://www.alzecurepharma.se/en/presentations-and-interviews/

About AlzeCure Pharma AB (publ)

AlzeCure® is a Swedish pharmaceutical company that develops new innovative drug therapies for the treatment of severe diseases and conditions that affect the central nervous system, such as Alzheimer's disease and pain - indications for which currently available treatment is very limited. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market and is developing several parallel drug candidates based on three research platforms: NeuroRestore®, Alzstatin® and Painless.

NeuroRestore consists of two symptomatic drug candidates where the unique mechanism of action allows for multiple indications, including Alzheimer's disease, as well as cognitive disorders associated with traumatic brain injury, sleep apnea and Parkinson's disease. The Alzstatin platform focuses on developing disease-modifying and preventive drug candidates for early treatment of Alzheimer's disease and comprises two drug candidates. Painless is the company's research platform in the field of pain and contains two projects: ACD440, which is a drug candidate in the clinical development phase for the treatment of neuropathic pain, and TrkA-NAM, which targets severe pain in conditions such as osteoarthritis. AlzeCure aims to pursue its own projects through preclinical research and development through an early clinical phase, and is continually working on business development to find suitable outlicensing solutions with other pharmaceutical companies.

FNCA Sweden AB, +46(0)8 528 00 399 info@fnca.se, is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.alzecurepharma.se

About NeuroRestore
NeuroRestore is a platform of symptom-relieving drug candidates for disease states in which cognitive ability is impaired, e.g. Alzheimer's Disease, sleep apnea, traumatic brain injury and Parkinson's disease. NeuroRestore stimulates several important signaling pathways in the brain, which among other things leads to improved cognition. In preclinical studies with NeuroRestore we have been able to show that our drug candidates enhance communication between the nerve cells and improve cognitive ability. NeuroRestore stimulates specific signaling pathways in the central nervous system known as neurotrophins, the most well-known being NGF (Nerve Growth Factor) and BDNF (Brain Derived Neurotrophic Factor). The levels of NGF and BDNF are disturbed in several disease states and the signaling is reduced. The impaired function impairs communication between the synapses, i.e. the contact surfaces of the nerve endings, as well as reducing the possibility of survival for the nerve cells, which gives rise to the cognitive impairments. Neurotrophins play a crucial role for the function of nerve cells, and a disturbed function of BDNF has a strong genetic link to impaired cognitive ability in several different diseases, such as Alzheimer's, Parkinson's disease, traumatic brain injury and sleep disorders. There is also a link between BDNF signaling and depression, something that has been further strengthened in recent years.

About Alzheimer's disease
Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia, affecting approximately 45 million people worldwide. Alzheimer's disease is a lethal disorder that also has a large impact on both relatives and the society. Today, preventive and disease modifying treatments are missing. The main risk factors to develop Alzheimer's are age and genetic causes. Even though the disease can start as early as between 40 and 65 years of age, it is most common after 65 years. Significant investments in Alzheimer research are being made because of the significant unmet medical need and the large cost of this disease for healthcare and society. The total global costs for dementia related diseases is estimated to about 1,000 billion USD globally in 2018. Given the lack of both effective symptomatic treatments and disease modifying treatments, the need for new effective therapies is acute. The few approved drugs on the market today have only a limited symptomatic effect and can produce dose limiting side effects. A disease modifying treatment for Alzheimer's disease is estimated to reach more than $15 billion in annual sales. In Sweden, approximately 100,000 people suffer from Alzheimer's disease with a healthcare cost of about SEK 63 billion yearly, which is more than for cancer and cardiovascular diseases combined.

Martin Jönsson CEO AlzeCure Pharma

AlzeCure presents new clinical data with ACD856 at Alzheimer's conference

