What Is AlzChem Group's (ETR:ACT) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

AlzChem Group (ETR:ACT) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has bounced 31% in the last month alone, although it is still down 5.4% over the last quarter. But shareholders may not all be feeling jubilant, since the share price is still down 12% in the last year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E implies that investors have high expectations of what a company can achieve compared to a company with a low P/E ratio.

How Does AlzChem Group's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

AlzChem Group's P/E of 11.54 indicates relatively low sentiment towards the stock. The image below shows that AlzChem Group has a lower P/E than the average (16.3) P/E for companies in the chemicals industry.

AlzChem Group's P/E tells us that market participants think it will not fare as well as its peers in the same industry. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. It is arguably worth checking if insiders are buying shares, because that might imply they believe the stock is undervalued.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

AlzChem Group's earnings per share fell by 16% in the last twelve months. But over the longer term (3 years), earnings per share have increased by 2.8%. And EPS is down 34% a year, over the last 5 years. This growth rate might warrant a below average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. So it won't reflect the advantage of cash, or disadvantage of debt. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

So What Does AlzChem Group's Balance Sheet Tell Us?

With net cash of €19m, AlzChem Group has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 10% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Bottom Line On AlzChem Group's P/E Ratio

AlzChem Group trades on a P/E ratio of 11.5, which is below the DE market average of 17.9. Falling earnings per share are likely to be keeping potential buyers away, but the net cash position means the company has time to improve: if so, the low P/E could be an opportunity. What is very clear is that the market has become more optimistic about AlzChem Group over the last month, with the P/E ratio rising from 8.8 back then to 11.5 today. If you like to buy stocks that have recently impressed the market, then this one might be a candidate; but if you prefer to invest when there is 'blood in the streets', then you may feel the opportunity has passed.

