AlzChem Group AG (ETR:ACT) Pays A €0.75 Dividend In Just 4 Days

Readers hoping to buy AlzChem Group AG (ETR:ACT) for its dividend will need to make their move shortly, as the stock is about to trade ex-dividend. You will need to purchase shares before the 20th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 25th of May.

AlzChem Group's next dividend payment will be €0.75 per share, and in the last 12 months, the company paid a total of €0.75 per share. Based on the last year's worth of payments, AlzChem Group stock has a trailing yield of around 3.9% on the current share price of €19.1. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

Dividends are typically paid out of company income, so if a company pays out more than it earned, its dividend is usually at a higher risk of being cut. Fortunately AlzChem Group's payout ratio is modest, at just 45% of profit. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. Over the last year it paid out 72% of its free cash flow as dividends, within the usual range for most companies.

It's positive to see that AlzChem Group's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. AlzChem Group's earnings per share have plummeted approximately 34% a year over the previous five years.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. AlzChem Group's dividend payments per share have declined at 27% per year on average over the past three years, which is uninspiring. While it's not great that earnings and dividends per share have fallen in recent years, we're encouraged by the fact that management has trimmed the dividend rather than risk over-committing the company in a risky attempt to maintain yields to shareholders.

Final Takeaway

Has AlzChem Group got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? Its earnings per share have been declining meaningfully, although it is paying out less than half its income and more than half its cash flow as dividends. Neither payout ratio appears an immediate concern, but we're concerned about the earnings. Overall we're not hugely bearish on the stock, but there are likely better dividend investments out there.

So if you want to do more digging on AlzChem Group, you'll find it worthwhile knowing the risks that this stock faces. For example - AlzChem Group has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

