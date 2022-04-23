Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond, candidate for US Senate

Name: Alyssia Rose-Katherine Hammond

Political party: Democrat

Age as of Nov. 8, 2022: 34

Campaign website: www.AlyssiaHammondNC.com

Occupation: COVID-19 Support (billing and cases) for local North Carolina Health Departments

Education: Winston-Salem State University

Have you run for elected office before? No

Please list highlights of your civic involvement: Equality, Justice, Righteousness, Love Thy Neighbor, and Serving/Helping Others

What is your plan for limiting the effects of inflation?

One of my plans for limiting the effects of inflation is to massively restore American production. I want to increase the production of essential goods like food, clothing, sugar and vegetable oils, etc. in America and stop importing so many goods. It’s called Make America Produce Again.

What is the federal government’s role in controlling or ending the COVID-19 pandemic?

The federal government’s role in controlling or ending the COVID-19 pandemic is to continue doing what they are doing now until COVID-19 is a thing of the past. I think America did an excellent job tackling COVID-19. Although many lives were lost many Americans survived the pandemic.

What is the federal government’s role in combating the effects of climate change?

The government’s role in combating the effects of climate change is to educate citizens on how we could make our planet a better place. The government should also authorize laws to address the climate challenge and appropriate for relevant programs.

What is your plan for reducing violent crime?

To reduce violent crimes I would invest in more community-led prevention strategies, housing, health care, mental health, after-school programs, education, job programs and gun control.

What should happen if Roe v. Wade is overturned?

A women’s/girl’s body is her body her choice all the time, every time and at any time.

Is there an area where you disagree with your party? Why?

There is no area where I disagree with the Democratic Party. I believe there is room of improvement for everyone. No one is perfect, and they are doing the best they can. Everyone has a part to play and things will get better and change with time for the state of North Carolina.

What are your top issues? Pick up to three.

Health care; education; criminal justice reform.