Alyssa Naeher, American hero, was unflappable for USWNT in Olympic gold medal match win

PARIS – Alyssa Naeher might as well change the nickname on her Wikipedia page to “Captain America” or “Secretary of Defense” herself.

The USWNT goalkeeper's one-handed stop – like a basketball defender blocking someone at the rim – on a header from Brazil’s Adriana in the fourth minute of stoppage time saved the day and preserved the Americans' 1-0 win in the Olympic gold medal match at the 2024 Paris Games. Minutes later, her teammates pounced on her after the referee blew the final whistle, ending more than 10 minutes of stoppage time.

Naeher was unflappable all match.

In stoppage time of the first half, the 36-year-old leapt off her line, skyward and to the right. She pawed at the ball floating toward the back of the net and deflected it to the side, her body crashing down, the hopes of a gold medal still intact. Brazil’s Gabi Porthilo had come within inches of breaking a scoreless tie.

Alyssa Naeher recorded four saves in the Olympic final.

For much of the Paris Olympics tournament, the USWNT's defense excelled at a level that allowed Naeher to hardly break a sweat.

That was not the case in the first half against Brazil. The Americans needed their keeper to be at her best in the gold-medal match Saturday. She was.

Naeher’s first clutch save of the day came in the second minute of the match. Ludmila, who caused problems for the U.S. back line all afternoon, slithered through the defense and fired the match’s first shot on net. But Naeher was there to swallow up the weakly hit attempt.

And Naeher was there when it mattered most.

