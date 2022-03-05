Alyssa Milano Shares 3 Products That ‘Helped Tremendously’ With Her COVID-19-Related Hair Loss

  • Alyssa Milano revealed she is experiencing COVID-19-related hair loss. The star shared her three must-have products to help manage the issue.

  • Her favorites include Nioxin System 6 Kit and Nutrafol supplements.

  • The actress tested positive for COVID-19 in March 2020 and has since experienced lingering effects of the virus.

Alyssa Milano is one of many people to recover from COVID-19, only to be faced with “long-hauler” symptoms (symptoms that last long after recovery from the coronavirus). One particularly troublesome symptom she’s been quite vocal about? COVID-19-related hair loss. After months of testing products to help with the issue, the star is sharing three that she says really helped.

The 49-year-old had COVID-19 in March 2020 and has since revealed that she’s been dealing with a slew of long-hauler symptoms including lingering heart palpitations, forgetfulness, and as mentioned, extreme hair loss. So, when actress Kiersten Warren reached out via Twitter to ask for advice on COVID-19-related hair loss, Milano jumped in with suggestions for helping to get thick and healthy locks again.

“My mom is experiencing a post-COVID hair loss season. I’m told you did as well. Wondering if you came across a therapeutic remedy,” Warren asked Milano directly in the Tweet.

Milano responded, “I did. I found Nutrafol supplements and Nioxin shampoo and conditioner helped tremendously.”

The Charmed star has spoken regularly about her coronavirus-related hair loss. In August 2020 Milano shared a video to her Instagram where she brushed her wet hair on camera to show how much hair was falling out due to her long-haul COVID-19 symptoms. “Thought I’d show you what COVID-19 does to your hair. Please take this seriously,” she captioned the video. As she brushed her hair, clumps began to come out. “One brushing, this is my hair loss,” she said in the clip. “Wear a damn mask.”

But thankfully, her hairstylist Linh Nguyen came to the rescue and shared the Nioxin products he sent her to help remedy the issue. “I told Alyssa, ‘Stop brushing your hair, we’re sending you Nioxin treatments right away,’” he previously told People.

Milano used the Nioxin System 6 Kit and the Nioxin Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment. The haircare kits contain shampoo, conditioner, and a scalp and hair treatment packed with biotin and hydrolyzed silk to encourage a healthy scalp and reduce breakage. The regrowth treatment includes minoxidil (the active ingredient in Rogaine), which is used as a hair growth treatment for androgenetic alopecia.

“The best text I got this week was Alyssa saying her hair is doing much better and she’s continuing the Nioxin regimen,” Nguyen told People. “Her hair feels thicker and she’s happy with the results.”

Nioxin uses advanced technology to provide real solutions for making the most of the hair you have, Keith R. Durante M.D. F.A.C.S., a microvascular hair surgeon previously told Prevention. “It is primarily used to remove dirt and debris that can clog follicles and also excess sebum, which is an indicator of dihydroxy testosterone (DHT). DHT has been identified as one of the main culprits for genetic type hair loss, especially in men or women with hormonal imbalances,” he explained.

The stand-out ingredients in Nioxin are nettle root extract, niacin, biotin, B vitamins, and saw palmetto, which can help inhibit DHT. “It is easy to use and safe; however, prolonged use is required before seeing any results,” Dr. Durante said. “It works only as long as you use it and it certainly doesn’t prevent genetic pattern baldness.”

Milano also touted Nutrafol supplements to assist with her hair loss. Though the actress didn’t specify which Nutrafol supplement she used, the brand carries three hair-loss supplements for women including Nutrafol Women, Nutrafol Postpartum, and Nutrafol Women’s Balance.

Nutrafol Women is a physician-formulated hair supplement that uses botanicals to address every stage of the hair growth cycle. “DHT inhibitors and anti-stress adaptogens rebalance hormone levels to reduce damage,” Dendy Engelman, M.D., a board-certified dermatologist previously told Prevention. “Vitamins, minerals, and amino acids regrow and support hair building blocks.”

The particular form of hair loss Milano experienced is known as telogen effluvium and occurs when the body goes through surgery, pregnancy, dramatic weight loss, or extreme stress.

“COVID-19 causes a lot of stress on the system,” Gary Goldenberg, M.D., an assistant clinical professor of dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York, previously told Prevention. “When the body is stressed, it channels blood flow and nutrients away from hair follicles.”

Whether you’re looking for a post-COVID-19 hair loss solution or simply want to give your locks a boost, these products will definitely help. Just be sure to consult your doctor before adding anything new to your regimen.

