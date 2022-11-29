Alyssa Milano reveals a script for the Who's The Boss revival series has been submitted: 'I'm very excited'

Now this is a homerun: Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza's Who's The Boss? revival series is one step closer to hitting television screens.

The actress, who starred as Danza's daughter Samantha in the beloved '80s sitcom, revealed that a script for the long-awaited sequel — which is currently in development over at Amazon's FreeVee — has officially been submitted for approval.

"Okay, I'm dropping this news here first," Milano said while visiting The View on Tuesday. "We actually submitted a script last week to FreeVee, which is the network that picked up, and we're waiting to hear if we're greenlit to go to series. So, we are very close."

She added, "I'm very excited about the potential for the sequel. I'll keep you posted."

Milano's update comes less than a month after she posted a photo of her mini reunion with Danza and hinted that their untitled sequel, which they've been developing for the last two years, was slowly but surely "getting closer" to becoming a reality.

The original ABC series, which aired from 1984 to 1992, followed the dad-daughter duo as they moved from Brooklyn, N.Y., to Fairfield, Conn., so that former baseball player Tony (Danza) could become a live-in housekeeper for ad executive Angela Bowers (Judith Light). The hilarious household was rounded out with performances by Danny Pintauro as Angela's son Jonathan and Katherine Helmond as her spirited mom Mona.

Over the summer, it was announced that the new series, which will be executive produced by Norman Lear and One Day at a Time EPs Mike Royce and Brigitte Muñoz-Liebowitz, will center around the relationship between Tony and Samantha, who is now a single mother. Both Light and Pintauro previously announced that they would not be reprising their roles in the revival in 2020. (Helmond died in 2019.)

Milano has spoken about her excitement to bring back Who's The Boss in the past. "We feel the time is right to tell the story of where these amazing characters are today," she tweeted back in 2020. "Can't wait to share their stories with you. So happy."

