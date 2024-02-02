Alyssa Milano Details 'Horrid' Messages Son Received After She Shared His Baseball Team Fundraiser

"Every parent raises money for their child’s sports teams and many of them do so through GoFundMe. I am no different," the actress wrote

Alyssa Milano/ Instagram Alyssa Milano and son Milo

Alyssa Milano responded to criticism after posting a fundraiser for her son’s baseball team on X (formerly known as Twitter).



On Jan. 25, the Charmed actress, 51, first shared a post on X, asking for fans to help raise money for her son Milo Thomas’ baseball team’s group trip to New York from California.

The actress responded to the criticism in a Thursday Instagram post, sharing screenshots of Milo responding to a user who directly commented on one of his Instagram posts.

"Every parent raises money for their child’s sports teams and many of them do so through GoFundMe. I am no different," Milano's caption began. "As much as I’d love to pay for the entire team and their families for travel, transportation, hotel, food and beverage, uniforms, trading pins and all the things teams do for this kind of trip—I can not afford to do so. Maybe someday."

alyssa milano/ Instagram Alyssa Milano shared screenshots of her son's response to a troll on Instagram

"Also, if I did pay for everyone—my trolls would find something else to be hurtful about. Regardless of how you feel about me, going on to my hardworking 12 year old son’s Instagram page and leaving these kinds of messages is so horrid," the actress continued. "Leave the kids alone. Let them play baseball."

"If you are against donating—don’t donate. If you’d like to donate to help the team’s families — we appreciate it—the link is in his bio," concluded Milano.

In the screenshots of Milo's comments, he reiterated to one user that he is a child who loves his mother. "You do realize I'm only 12 and I love my mom. My mom is the greatest human of all time. She does everything for everyone," he wrote.

After Milo received another comment from the account, he told the user, "Please get off my page. I'm only 12."



alyssa milano/ Instagram Alyssa Milano shared screenshots of her son's response to a troll on Instagram

In the original X post, Milano wrote, “My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here.” She included a link to the GoFundMe page she and her husband, David Bugliari, created.

My son’s baseball team is raising money for their Cooperstown trip. Any amount would be so greatly appreciated. You can read more about the team and make a donation here:https://t.co/PMV9aEFnou — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) January 25, 2024

Alyssa Milano/Instagram Alyssa Milano with her children, Elizabella and Milo, and husband David Bugliari

After Milano shared the link, her name quickly became a trending topic on X.

“Alyssa Milano running a GoFundMe to send her kid somewhere is kinda wild," one user wrote. Another posted, “Alyssa Milano asking for donations? Shouldn’t she be able to fund the whole thing?”

Alyssa Milano/ X Alyssa Milano's son's baseball team gofundme

A few users shared their support for Milano’s efforts.

Just donated some cash to Alyssa Milano’s son…why, because F--- Off that’s why,” posted one user. Another responded to Milano’s initial post, writing, “This is awesome. You’ve done so much for so many. 🫶🏼.”

Representatives for Milano did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.



