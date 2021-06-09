Alyssa Milano Confirms She Is Considering Run For Congress In 2024

Alyssa Milano has made no secret of her politics for some time: She’s a progressive who supports Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, pro-transgender rights, voting rights, the ERA and gun control. She has used her Instagram account to express those views for years to her 3 million followers. Now, she may be preparing for a bigger stage.

Milano teased a run against U.S. Rep. Tom McClintock (R) last month to her 3 million Twitter followers.

“Congressman McClintock was one of the 63 republicans to oppose Asian Hate Crimes bill,” Milano wrote on May 20. “This is my Congressman. Should I run against him?”

The actor-turned-activist confirmed to the Hill on Tuesday that she is “considering” a congressional run in 2024.

“I’m looking at California’s 4th District to potentially run against McClintock,” said Milano.

“I split my time between Truckee, Calif., and Bell Canyon, Calif., and the Republicans have basically had a strong arm there in the 4th District,” the former Charmed, Who’s the Boss? and Insatiable star said.

The 4th Congressional District includes the Northern CA counties of Alpine County, Amador County, Calaveras County, El Dorado County, Mariposa County and Tuolumne County as well as portions of Fresno County, Madera County, Placer County and Nevada County, where Truckee is.

McClintock is a staunch Republican whose views oppose Milano’s on many topics including his bete noire, immigration. The Congressman would likely seek to paint Milano as an outsider in the 4th District, with values out of step with its residents. She, however, sees her celebrity as an advantage.

“It’s going to take someone with, I think, name recognition and deep pockets to be able to run against McClintock, and so I’m considering it.”

In a statement to Deadline Milano said, “I am confirming that it is possible that I will run for office in 2024.”

The actor is exec producing and starring in a Who’s the Boss? reboot as well as doing her Sorry Not Sorry podcast — which tackles social, political and cultural issues — and also releasing a book of the same name in October. That’s a lot. She expects to make a decision about running after the 2022 midterm elections.

“Before I run, obviously I can’t do both at the same time,” she says of her other endeavors, “So it’s just really going to be about timing.”

