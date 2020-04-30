Alyson Stoner Masters Seduction and Uncovers Governmental Plots in New Podcast ‘Simplexity’

It’s 2004, I’m 10-years old wearing hand-me-down Limited Too jeans eating a left-over Fruit Roll-Up. “Mike’s Super Short Show” with Alyson Stoner comes on The Disney Channel. Life is good.

As a 90’s kid, I grew up idolizing Alyson Stoner. If you tell me you watched her in the Missy Elliot music video “Work It” and didn’t beg your mom for dance lessons afterwards, you’re lying. Alyson was – and still is – the coolest. And now she’s added WrapWomen Next-Gen Ambassador” and “Podcast Host” to her list of achievements that spans longer than a CVS receipt.

It’s 2020, I’m 26-years-old rockin’ a pair of Lulu Lemons drinking an iced coffee. I tune into “Simplexity” with Alyson Stoner. Life is good.

But this isn’t like a regular podcast, it’s a cool AF podcast. From mastering seduction to uncovering governmental plots, Alyson takes us behind the scenes of her new series “Simplexity” during a recent interview with WrapWomen.

This podcast is for the girl who loves…

To DIG in, know more, be more, ask questions, find truth, challenge convention, and f*ck the status quo.

This podcast is for the girl who is looking for…

Depth, inspiration from the best in humanity and approachable life education.

Three words to describe this podcast are…

Thought-provoking, well-designed, human-centered.

Tell us about “Simplexity.”

“Simplexity” is anything but small talk. We simplify the complexities of life through stimulating, provocative and purposeful conversations with the world’s most supremely intriguing, refreshingly forthright artists, scholars, scientists, entrepreneurs, experts and humans. Hear insights, advice and winning paradigms that guide you toward your best self and a brighter future, all while expanding your knowledge of the amazing happenings on our planet.



What topics does “Simplexity” cover?

Spark the motivation of your inner Olympian (Alysia Montaño), sequence your own genome (Anuradha Acharya), uncover governmental plots (PJ Thum), develop extra-sensory perception (Paul Selig), use NASA rocket science to solve your problems (Bruno Sánchez), copy Lamborghini’s eco-friendly sustainability playbook (Jaime Nack), master seduction (Shan Boodram) and rewrite your wealth story (Aja George). The glue that holds together such a diverse tapestry of topics and guests is the shared passion for humanity and positive impact. By the end, you’ll know something new about a topic, the world and yourself.

A favorite element of both guests and listeners is our weekly mantras, which recap the top takeaways from our conversation and turn them into actionable affirmations you can immediately apply to your own life.

Do you have a favorite episode?

I encourage people to follow their own curiosity on their foray into the simplex; each episode packs its own flavor and punch. I was personally most challenged, and therefore most fulfilled, learning how historian and Oxford professor PJ Thum uncovers fake news, debates national myths, and handled being accused of treason by his government while defending freedom of expression. Coming up, brain coach Jim Kwik will improve your mind and memory on the spot, notorious CEO Dan Price will share ideas for weathering the financial crisis, and Gentefied’s Annie Gonzalez will turn you into the hero of your own story.

What’s the coolest thing you learned about our amazing planet?

People worth hearing do not always have the microphone; stories worth knowing do not always get the publicity. Many of my guests are head-down on the ground doing the work to solve planetary crises, focused on the mission and unconcerned with glory. I research extensively and actively expand my network with the goal of bringing otherwise hidden and exclusive intel to the masses. Basically, in my other life I was an investigative reporter.

Where can I listen to “Simplexity”?

To listen on Spotify click here, to listen on iTunes click hereand for more information checkout our Instagram @simplixitypodcast.

WrapWomen has put together a select group of bad-ass female Next-Gen Ambassadors who are shaping the future of our industry. We are aiming to build a unique community designed by and for the next generation of female CEOs, Academy Award winning producers, screenwriters, film/TV stars, studio executives…basically all the kick-ass young Women in Hollywood who will one day or are already running the industry. More ambassador announcements to come! For more information about WrapWomen visit https://wrapwomen.thewrap.com

