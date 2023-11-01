Alyson Hannigan nods to “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” roots with vampire dance on “DWTS”

Alyson Hannigan slayed Halloween on Dancing With the Stars.

The actress paid tribute to her roots, starring as witch Willow on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, dancing a blood-sucking Paso Doble on Tuesday night's episode of the ABC series.

While Hannigan could not name the show due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike, she included plenty of hints. "I was on a show that had a lot of good Halloween-like props," she said, expressing her love for the holiday and annual decorating traditions. "I have coffins, skeletons that look real."

The producers showcased a photo of Hannigan with fellow members of the Buffy Scooby gang, including James Marsters, David Boreanz, and Sarah Michelle Gellar. "The support from my fans is so heartwarming," Hannigan added. "It's amazing that after all these decades they're still with me."

In addition to strutting through the Paso Doble with partner Sasha Ferber dressed as vampires, Hannigan added an extra touch for friends — she wore a red, shoulder-length wig, replicating the look she sported on the WB series.

From 1997 to 2003, Hannigan portrayed Willow, a teenage witch and best friend of Buffy Summers (Gellar) on seven seasons of the series. Initially shy and awkward, Willow eventually found her voice and even came out as a lesbian. Willow proved a breakout role for Hannigan, and besides Gellar, she is the only cast member to appear in all 144 episodes of the show.

For an additional, if unrelated, little vampiric pop culture wink, Hannigan and Ferber danced to "Supermassive Black Hole" by Muse, a song which has become best known as the track that plays during the notorious Cullen family baseball game in Twilight.

The performance marked a series high for Hannigan, earning 29 points from the three core judges and special guest judge Niecy Nash-Betts.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+ and streams the following day on Hulu.

