U.S. figure skating star Alysa Liu tests positive for COVID-19, throwing Olympic plans into doubt

Alysa Liu performs during the women&#39;s short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Alysa Liu performs during the women's short program at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Alysa Liu, the United States' top female figure skater, tested positive for COVID-19 and withdrew from the U.S. national championships on Friday, injecting doubt into plans for next month's Olympics.

Liu, 16 years old and already a two-time national champion, could still be selected for the Olympic team. But even if she is, strict rules governing entry into China for the Games will require her to test negative at least twice before the team departs in a few weeks.

In an Instagram post confirming the news, Liu said she was "fully vaccinated," had been wearing an N95 mask, and twice tested negative for COVID before traveling to Nashville for the national championships, but then tested positive Friday morning. She was she was "feeling good physically and mentally."

U.S. Figure Skating announced Liu's withdrawal just hours before Friday night’s free skate at nationals. Liu was third in the short program on Thursday night and, based on her performances over the past year, was a sure bet to make the Olympic team.

Now, she will petition a selection committee for inclusion. The committee will name the team after nationals — which are not Olympic trials — have concluded.

The committee considers cumulative results and medal potential. Liu, a precocious talent, perhaps offers more individual medal potential than any other U.S. woman figure skater, and would almost surely be selected based on performances alone.

Now, though, she'll have to isolate for at least a short period of time after testing positive. She'll also have clear the Chinese requirement for two negative PCR tests in the 96 hours before departure. She will likely recover from her infection before the Games, which begin on Feb. 4; but PCR tests can stay positive for weeks, and sometimes even months after recovery.

Reigning U.S. pairs figure skating champions Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier are in a similar position. They withdrew from nationals after Frazier tested positive for COVID earlier this week.

