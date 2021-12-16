ALYI and WPUR Announce Off Grid EV Charging Solution Backed By Revolt Token

Dallas, Texas, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alternet Systems, Inc. (OTC PINK: ALYI) and WaterPure International, Inc. (OTC PINK: WPUR) today published an overview of the two company’s partnership agreement on the implementation of an off grid electric vehicle (EV) charging solution to be rolled out in Kenya. The overview is included in its entirety below:

Off Grid Electric Vehicle (EV) Charing Solution Partnership Overview

The off grid electric vehicle (EV) charging solution to be rolled out in Kenya is one component of a larger partnership developing between the two companies.

WPUR has recently refreshed its commitment to delivering water management technologies to the water utilities market and added electric technology innovations for the electric utilities market as an additional focus.

ALYI is separately building a comprehensive EV Ecosystem concentrating efforts first on developing solutions for the East African market where per capita transportation is low and EV solutions have the potential to be a first to market transportation solution rather than a replacement of an existing solution.

WPUR has recently announced a pending acquisition of an electric technology asset anticipated to close before the end of this year.

WPUR has also recently announced the acquisition of an operating company in East Africa that provides WPUR with the management resources and local relationships for conducting operations in East Africa. The transaction also included the CEO of ALYI, Dr. Randel Torno joining the WPUR Board of Directors. The acquired operation also came with some non-core assets, but assets that can be monetized nonetheless (more details in a separate coming soon update).

ALYI and WPUR have agreed for WPUR to participate in ALYI’s EV Ecosystem by leading the charging station solution in East Africa. In conjunction with the partnership, ALYI and WPUR are discussing the possibility of an ALYI manager, not the ALYI CEO, moving to WPUR in a CEO capacity. The current WPUR CEO, Sean Mathis is serving as an interim CEO. It is just a discussion at this stage.

WPUR has a specific off-grid solution it plans to implement as the first pilot charging solution in East Africa for ALYI’s EV Ecosystem. ALYI’s funding partner, Revolt Token (RVLT) has agreed to fund the pilot. The pilot will begin with an initial technology proof of concept in the U.S. Look for an announcement on the details of the proof of concept coming soon.

ALYI has designed its EV Ecosystem solution to include democratized participation. ALYI has partnered with Revolt Token to finance ALYI’s growth by offering participation in the EV Ecosystem through the sale of Revolt Tokens.

In a move to accelerate ALYI’s EV Ecosystems expansion, ALYI’s cryptocurrency funding partner, Revolt Token (RVLT) will now be developing direct investment partnerships with ALYI EV Ecosystem partners. WPUR is the first ALYI EV Ecosystem partner targeted for a Revolt Token investment.

To learn more about Revolt Token and how to participate in ALYI’s electric vehicle ecosystem through the purchase of Revolt Tokens, visit https://rvlttoken.com/ .

For more information and to stay up to date on ALYI's overall latest developments, please visit www.alternetsystemsinc.com .

To learn more, visit https://www.wpurinc.com/ .

Disclaimer/Safe Harbor: This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act. The statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events that involve risks and uncertainties. Among others, these risks include the expectation that any of the companies mentioned herein will achieve significant sales, the failure to meet schedule or performance requirements of the companies' contracts, the companies' liquidity position, the companies' ability to obtain new contracts, the emergence of competitors with greater financial resources and the impact of competitive pricing. In the light of these uncertainties, the forward-looking events referred to in this release might not occur.



