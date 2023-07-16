‘It’s Always Sunny’ Star Rob McElhenney Says He Was Diagnosed With “Neurodevelopmental Disorders And Learning Disabilities”

Rob McElhenney is opening up about his health and saying he was diagnosed with “neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities.”

The It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia actor said he will be going into detail about the diagnosis and prognosis during an upcoming episode of The Always Sunny Podcast which drops new episodes every Monday and that he co-hosts with Charlie Day and Glenn Howerton.

“I was recently diagnosed with a host of neurodevelopmental disorders and learning disabilities! At 46!” the actor tweeted.

He added, “It’s not something I would normally talk about publicly but I figured there are others who struggle with similar things and I wanted to remind you that you’re not alone. You’re not stupid. You’re not ‘bad.’ It might feel that way sometimes. But it’s not true.”

Neurodevelopmental disorders are conditions that affect brain functions and according to Dignity Health, “they range from mild impairments” which allow “those affected to live fairly normal lives, to severe disorders that require lifelong care.”

Some disorders include ADHD, speech and language disorders, Tourette syndrome, schizophrenia and autism.

McElhenney is best known for his role of Ronald “Mac” McDonald from the FX sitcom It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, a show he created and co-developed with Glenn Howerton. The actor also stars in the Apple TV+ series Mythic Quest, which he co-created with Day and Megan Ganz.

Aside from acting, McElhenney became co-owner of the Welsh soccer team Wrexham A.F.C. alongside Ryan Reynolds. McElhenney also serves as an executive producer of the documentary Welcome to Wrexham which follows the soccer club as they attempt to ascend in their league.

