It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia season 15 premiere date announced

The upcoming new season of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia has a new premiere date.

The news was confirmed by co-creator and star of the show, Rob McElhenney on his Instagram account earlier today (3 November).

When it airs, the show will become the longest-running live-action comedy series in television history, overtaking The Adventures of Ozzie and Harriet, which aired for 14 seasons on ABC between 1952 and 1966 as the previous record holder.

The first two episodes will air from the new eight-episode series on 1 December, and will once again feature Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dennis (Glenn Howerton), Dee (Kaitlin Olson), and Frank (Danny DeVito).

Earlier. this year, McElhenney revealed the title of the new season’s first episode as ‘2020: Year In Review’. The episode is written by McElhenney, Day and Howerton.

You can see McElhenney’s post here:

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia began airing in 2005 on FX and is now broadcast on its partner channel FXX.

Co-creator Rob McElhenney has previously indicated that the show will keep existing as long as fans’ enthusiasm remains intact.

“It takes us about five months to make a season of Sunny. We have that period of our lives carved. We’re going to keep doing it forever if people keep watching,” he said in January during a press tour, according to Deadline.

FX unveiled its programming slate last year and revealed that Atlanta, Fargo, American Horror Story, Archer and Dave were all getting new seasons.

