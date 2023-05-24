‘It’s always really fun‘ says the world’s No. 1 golfer about playing the Charles Schwab Challenge

Scottie Scheffler is not focused on accolades.

Despite being named the No. 1 golfer in the world four times since turning pro in 2018, Scheffer says he is just as excited about the opportunity to sleep in his own bed and play in a golf tournament not far from his Dallas home.

“I don’t really think much about rankings and stuff like that, you know it’s nice being back here at home and being able to play an event,” said Scheffler.

Scheffler is a local talent who grew up in Dallas and attended Highland Park High School where he won three individual state titles in a row — a feat matched only by Jordan Spieth — before starring at the University of Texas.

Scheffler is currently the world’s No. 1-ranked golfer ahead of the Charles Schwab Challenge at the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth. The event begins Thursday.

Scheffler dominated the PGA Tour during the 2021-2022 season and after an 11-match run in which he placed in the top ten seven times including two wins he was named the No. 1 player in the world after winning the 2022 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play.

Scheffler would validate his ranking at his next tournament becoming the fifth golfer in PGA Tour history to enter the Masters ranked No. 1 in the world and win the tournament.

Scheffler will begin his first round at 8:04 a.m. at the 10th tee with a group that includes Sam Burns, last year’s winner, and Davis Riley. Speaking with the media on Wednesday Scheffler was excited to tee off.

“It’s nice being back here at home and be able to play an event ... to be able to sleep in my own bed this week and able to just be at home the last two days was important in terms of rest and then playing in front of a home crowd as the week goes on is always really fun.”

Scheffler grew up attending the Charles Schwab Challenge and had fond memories of attending the event.

“I definitely remember showing [up] with my dad and just coming out here and watching. My dad loved to watch golf, and when I grew up anytime I got a chance to watch the PGA Tour that was pretty cool,” said Scheffler.

Going to the event as a child, Scheffler was more interested in learning from the pros than anything else.

“It wasn’t as much about the atmosphere, It was more just me watching and learning from those guys,” said Scheffler, “All the pros were always pretty nice which is always a nice bonus.”

Scheffler was exposed to pro golfers regularly in his youth while learning the game at the Royal Oaks Golf Club under legendary coach Randy Smith and reflected on what those experiences met to him.

“Ryan Palmer is one of those guys that I grew up watching and now we’re out here competing,” said Scheffler, “ I grew up with various guys that competed here [Charles Schwab Challenge] and to be walking in their footsteps is very special.”

Scheffler has been a huge earner over his career winning $54,917,549 according to Spotrac including $14,774,995 during the current season. Scheffler has had six wins over his career including two during the current season.

In Scheffler’s three appearances at the Charles Schwab Challenge, he’s missed the cut once, placed 55th in 2019 and was last year’s runner-up.