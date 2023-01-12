‘Always ready with a joke’: 10-year-old Meridian boy died in car, scooter crash

This is a breaking news story. Check back to idahostatesman.com for updates.

A “headstrong” and “joyful” 10-year-old Meridian boy died after a vehicle struck him while he was riding a scooter.

Drayko Gaudlip was riding a scooter at the intersection of Locust Grove Road and East Chateau Drive on Monday when the “collision occurred,” according to a report from the Ada County Coroner’s Office. Drayko died a day later at 6:53 p.m. at St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center in Boise, from “traumatic crush” and “blunt force injuries.” the report said.

“If you knew Drayko, you would understand the love and hilarity of his company and how he enriched the lives of everyone around him. Drayko adored his family, loved meeting new people, and was always ready with a joke or a silly dance,” according to a GoFundMe page created to help Drayko’s family. “The world was a better place with him in it.”

Drayko’s mother is a “hard-working” single mom who has “single-handedly” supported her family, according to the page, which has raised over $1,500 of its $5,000 goal. According to the page, the funds will be used to cover funeral expenses and bills.

The coroner’s office declared Drayko’s manner of death an accident. The crash is being investigated by the Ada County Sheriff’s Office and the Meridian Police Department.