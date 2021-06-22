The Always Pan combines 8 pieces of cookware in 1—here's how to get it on sale for Prime Day 2021

The Always Pan from Our Place is the perfect all-in-one pan.

If you’re someone who loves to cook but hates digging through a cabinet full of pots and pans, the cult-favorite Always Pan is your perfect Prime Day 2021 purchase.

You can buy the Always Pan for 25% off if you purchase $185 worth of items from Our Place. To take advantage of this top-notch sale, simply use code Flash25 and get 25% off of any items totaling $185 or more for two days only.

The Always Pan has been thoroughly vetted by Reviewed's product experts, along with the Our Place bundle. During testing, we scrambled eggs, deep-fried chicken wings, stir-fried veggies, steamed dumplings and even roasted peanuts without a hitch. The Always Pan truly does it all. It’s also lightweight at only 3 pounds and heats up quickly. In addition to these perks, the pan comes with a stainless-steel steaming basket, matching lid, and wooden nesting spatula.

The best part of the Always Pan? It reduces the number of pots and pans you’ll need in your kitchen. We're not the only fans, Our Place shoppers have left more than 14,000 glowing reviews. Run, don't walk, to Our Place as this pan rarely goes on sale.

