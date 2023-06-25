Always Look on the Bright Side of Life ‘too predictable’ for stage show

Eric Idle (far right) sings the song while being crucified in the last scene of the 1979 film

John Cleese has revealed he will cut the song Always Look on the Bright Side Of Life from a new stage production of Life of Brian.

The 83-year-old is currently in the process of adapting the classic Monty Python comedy from 1979 for the stage, with plans to perform it in London next year.

Cleese said he felt the scene had become “too predictable” and no longer had the same impact it did when the film was first released.

The ending to the comedy sees Brian, played by Graham Chapman, and his disciples break out into the uplifting song while being crucified.

Cleese said: “People thought it was hilarious, they screamed with laughter. Well, nobody is going to be shocked now - the joke is 40 years old.”

Cleese, who has been working on the stage version for the last three years, also announced that he would be ditching the “Romans Go Home” Latin graffiti scene.

The 'Romans Go Home' graffiti scene has also been axed

In the sequence, a Roman soldier, played by Cleese, catches Brian writing ‘Romanes Eunt Domus’, Romans Go Home, on a city wall.

The soldier then proceeds to instruct Brian on his poor Latin grammar.

Cleese said that he had made the decision because the language is so rarely taught in schools now that modern audiences wouldn’t understand the joke.

He insisted however that he would be keeping a male character, Stan, who is teased after he says he wants to be a mother called Loretta, despite concerns that it could spark a backlash from the transgender community.

Monty Python co-star, Eric Idle, who wrote Always Look On The Bright Side Of Life, was said to be unhappy with the removal of the song from the new show.

Idle, 80, recently posted on social media that he would not be a part of the stage adaptation.

He said:

I have nothing at all to do with this production or adaptation,. Apparently Cleese has cut the song. Of course. https://t.co/OS1X9b5w2k — Eric Idle (@EricIdle) May 19, 2023

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, Cleese said: “Eric is very keen to use the song because of course he gets all the royalties from it, and we don’t get any.

“People do love the song but do we want to end with something that’s completely predictable?”

Cleese said he had discussed his proposed changes with the rest of the Python cast and Sir Michael Palin was “dubious” about some of the changes.

He added: “He said he felt that the audience would expect a more similar ending and I thought to myself, “When did Python do things that the audience expected?” The answer is not very much.”