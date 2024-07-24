‘This will always be your home’ – Real Madrid president bids farewell to club legend

Real Madrid have said farewell to several first-team stars in recent weeks. While Toni Kroos was the first to announce his departure, Joselu and Nacho Fernandez soon followed suit for reasons of their own.

Nacho, the team’s captain last season, opted to leave given the severe competition for a starting spot in the team and the lack of assurance over regular playing time.

He will play for Al-Qadsiah next season but his departure marks the end of an astounding 23-year relationship with the Merengues.

Speaking at the player’s farewell event earlier today, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez admitted that it was an emotional day for the club and fans across the globe.

“Dear Madridistas, today is an emotional day. One of our great players has decided to end his Real Madrid career. Dear Nacho, we are proud of you. You came here when you were a kid and since then you played in every category of Real Madrid.”

Elaborating on the departing legend’s achievement at the club, Perez said,

“Nacho, you became a first-team player in 2012 and realised your dream.”

“You managed to become the player with the most titles in the history of Real Madrid and you have won six Champions League. You’re a legend, an example for everyone. We will never forget,” he added.

Florentino Perez said goodbye to Nacho today. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/AFP via Getty Images)

The president maintained special emphasis on Nacho’s longevity at Real Madrid, something that is rare to find in today’s dynamic world of football.

“Nacho, you arrived in 2001, this will always be your home. Thank you very much.”

Perez then spoke about how the defender was an example to one and all who followed his career over the years, saying,

“You grew up at Real Madrid, you’re an example, you never gave up.”

“Your family is proud of you Nacho, proud of what you achieved with Real Madrid. The great captain who lifted the 15th Champions League,” he added.

Finally, the club president congratulated Nacho for his recent European Championship title with Spain.

“Nacho, congratulations on winning the UEFA Euro 2024 with Spain. You must be proud of this.”

Source: Real Madrid TV