Always Cold? Let This Heated Foot Warmer From Amazon Be Your Savior



"Hearst Magazines and Yahoo may earn commission or revenue on some items through the links below."

To all my fellow always-cold people, we have been saved. No longer will we be reaching for our thickest socks or desperately trying to warm our hands in our arctic tundra of an office. This electric heated warmer is like a cozy sleeping bag for your feet.

The Proaller light purple warmer is 22 inches wide and 21 inches deep, making it compatible with practically any shoe size or hands. It’s covered in plush flannel material, has a 10-foot-long cord, and has an auto 2-hour shut-off feature to prevent overheating.

The good news is that it looks like the heated foot warmer is all it’s cracked up to be! It currently has 4.5 out of 5 stars based off of over 1614 customer reviews. You can get one on Amazon Prime for $29.99.

"My feet like to go numb, so this sort of heating pad is a godsend. The pad is extremely soft on both the inside and the outside," one buyer wrote. "I bought this for my husband who has diabetic neuropathy and always has cold feet. He loves it and uses it everyday. The inside is very soft and it’s large enough to comfortably fit his feet," wrote another.

Not only is the heated warmer good for staying comfy in the colder months, it can also relieve pain from arthritis and other conditions, according to the description. You know how you can put a heating pad on your back or stomach to get some relief? This is the same concept for your feet and hands. Suddenly, the winter isn’t looking too frigid.

You Might Also Like