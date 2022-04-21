Alvopetro, Cerrado, Fox River at 52-Week Highs on News

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (V.ALV) hit a new 52-week high of $5.41 Thursday. Alvopetro has completed drilling the 182-C1 well on its 100% owned and operated Block 182 in the Recôncavo basin. Based on open-hole wireline logs the well has discovered 25 metres of potential net natural gas pay, with an average porosity of 8.2%.

Cerrado Gold Inc. (V.CERT) hit a new 52-week high of $1.87 Thursday. Cerrado announced additional assay results from its current infill and exploration program at its Monte do Carmo Project located in Tocantins State, Brazil. The company also announced that it has commenced initial exploration work on a new target named Gogó da Onça which has many similarities to the Serra Alta deposit and is located just 450 metres north of the Serra Alta deposit.

Fox River Resources Corporation (C.FOX) hit a new 52-week high of 69 cents Thursday. Fox River announced the positive results of a Preliminary Economic Assessment and updated Mineral Resource Estimate for its 100%-owned Martison Phosphate Project, located near Hearst, Ontario. All currency figures are shown in United States dollars, unless otherwise noted. At current prices, the PEA defines a pre-tax NPV 8 % of $3.53B and IRR of 26.8% with an after-tax payback period of 4.0 years and after-tax NPV 8 % of $2.51B and IRR of 23.1%.

Globex Mining Enterprises Inc. (T.GMX) hit a new 52-week high of $1.61 Thursday. Globex completed 3D modelling, targeting and permitting and subsequently commenced a 4,200 m Phase I drill on its Eagle The Phase I campaign (now complete) included eight drillholes designed to test a possible secondary shoot of mineralization adjacent to the main shoot that was historically mined at Eagle Gold Mine starting in the 1970's during a significantly lower gold price environment. An additional deeper hole (up to 960 m) is now being drilled and three additional deeper sites (up to 1,350 m) are currently being permitted.

Armor Minerals Inc. (V.A) hit a new 52-week high of 87 cents Thursday. No news articles today.

Advantage Energy Ltd. (T.AAV) hit a new 52-week high of $10.90 Thursday. No news articles today.

Athabasca Oil Corporation (T.ATH) hit a new 52-week high of $2.71 Thursday. No news articles today.

Arrow Exploration Corp. (V.AXL) hit a new 52-week high of 25 cents Thursday. No news articles today.

Baytex Energy Corp. (T.BTE) hit a new 52-week high of $6.98 Thursday. No news articles today.

Copperbank Resources Corp (C.CBK)hit a new 52-week high of 97 cents Thursday. No news articles today.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (T.CHP.UN) hit a new 52-week high of $2.98 Thursday. No news articles today.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T.CNQ) hit a new 52-week high of $15.59 Thursday. No news articles today.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (T.CNQ) hit a new 52-week high of $86.50 Thursday. No news articles today.

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (T.CSW.A) hit a new 52-week high of $19.73 Thursday. No news articles today.

Caldwell Partners International Inc. (The) (T.CWL) hit a new 52-week high of $2.65 Thursday. No news articles today.

Crown Point Energy Inc. (V.CWV) hit a new 52-week high of 40 cents Thursday. No news articles today.

Dollarama Inc. (T.DOL) hit a new 52-week high of $76.25 Thursday. No news articles today.

Enbridge Inc. (T.ENB) hit a new 52-week high of $59.02 Thursday. No news articles today.

E Split Corp. (T.ENS) hit a new 52-week high of $16.55 Thursday. No news articles today.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (V.EOG) hit a new 52-week high of 63 cents Thursday. No news articles today.

Essential Energy Services Ltd. (T.ESN) hit a new 52-week high of 54 cents Thursday. No news articles today.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (T.FRU) hit a new 52-week high of $15.61 Thursday. No news articles today.

Angus Gold Inc. (T.GUS) hit a new 52-week high of $1.32 Thursday. No news articles today.

Hydro One Limited (T.H) hit a new 52-week high of $35.34Thursday. No news articles today.

Imperial Oil Limited (T.IMO) hit a new 52-week high of $64.33 Thursday. No news articles today.

Minera Alamos Inc. (V.MAI) hit a new 52-week high of 69 cents Thursday. No news articles today.

NGEx Minerals Ltd. (V.NGEX) hit a new 52-week high of $4.19 Thursday. No news articles today.

Nickel 28 Capital Corp. (V.NKL) hit a new 52-week high of $1.69 Thursday. No news articles today.

Orca Gold Inc. (V.ORG) hit a new 52-week high of 98.5 cents Thursday. No news articles today.

Ovintiv Inc. (T.OVV) hit a new 52-week high of $69.50 Thursday. No news articles today.