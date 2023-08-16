Alvopetro, Aston Bay, CES at 52-Week Highs

Reuters

Law firms in China are scrambling to comply with Beijing's new guidance to tone down the language used to describe China-related business risks in companies' offshore listing documents, five people familiar with the matter said. The moves come after China's securities regulator last month in a closed-door meeting asked domestic law firms to refrain from including negative descriptions of China's policies or its business and legal environment in the IPO prospectuses. A failure to do so could mean their listings are not able to get a regulatory nod, the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) warned, Reuters had first reported, citing people with knowledge of the matter.