Alvopetro, Aston Bay, CES at 52-Week Highs

Baystreet.ca

Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV:CA) hit a new 52-week high of $10.73 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (BAY:CA) hit a new 52-week high of 31.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU:CA) hit a new 52-week high of $3.48 Wednesday. No news stories available today.

Telesat Corporation (TSAT:CA) hit a new 52-week high of $22.09 Wednesday. No news stories available today.