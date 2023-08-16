Alvopetro, Aston Bay, CES at 52-Week Highs
Alvopetro Energy Ltd. (ALV:CA) hit a new 52-week high of $10.73 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (BAY:CA) hit a new 52-week high of 31.5 cents Wednesday. No news stories available today.
CES Energy Solutions Corp. (CEU:CA) hit a new 52-week high of $3.48 Wednesday. No news stories available today.
Telesat Corporation (TSAT:CA) hit a new 52-week high of $22.09 Wednesday. No news stories available today.