Alvin Kamara explains why he can 'kneel confidently' in protest

Jason Owens
Yahoo Sports

The narrative has shifted around NFL players kneeling in protest.

With the widespread backlash against Drew Brees for implying that kneeling is an anti-military stance, it’s clear that social justice protest is back in the NFL. And the same sort of protest that ultimately saw Colin Kaepernick banished from the league will have a different tenor when league play resumes.

With protestors taking to the nation’s streets on a daily basis in the wake of George Floyd’s death, players who intend to peacefully protest police brutality on NFL sidelines aren’t likely to be swayed by pressure that decries the act as unpatriotic.

Why Alvin Kamara will kneel

Brees’ teammate Alvin Kamara intends to kneel. He explained why in a Twitter thread Thursday describing his experience as a black man in America.

Alvin Kamara, right, provided an impassioned case for why he'll choose to kneel this fall. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Saints moving forward

Kamara was one of several Saints players who condemned Brees’ stance that “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country” on Wednesday.

He was also one of several Saints players to say that they’re ready to move forward on Thursday after the New Orleans quarterback issued a mea culpa for suggesting that protestors aren’t patriotic.

Whenever the NFL does resume, the politics around kneeling during the anthem will strike a decidedly different tone — on the Saints sideline and beyond.

