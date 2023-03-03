Alvin Kamara, Chris Lammons and two others plead not guilty battery in 2022 Las Vegas fight

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, Cincinnati Bengals defensive back Chris Lammons and two other men pleaded not guilty Thursday in a Las Vegas courtroom on charges stemming from a nightclub fight last year.

All four men were indicted in February on charges of conspiracy to commit battery and battery resulting in substantial bodily harm following a beating outside of Drais nightclub during Pro Bowl weekend in February 2022.

“We continue to monitor all developments in the matter, which remains under review of the personal conduct policy,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told USA TODAY Sports when reached for comment Thursday.

A jury trial has been scheduled for July 31, which could affect how Kamara and Lammons start the 2023 NFL season.

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara appears in Clark County District Court in Las Vegas for his initial arraignment on Thursday.

NFL NEWSLETTER: Sign up now for exclusive content sent to your inbox

“He intends to vigorously fight the allegations at trial as he was defending himself and others at the time of the incident,” Kamara's attorneys Drew Findling, David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement to USA TODAY Sports after the February indictment.

The victim, Darnell Greene, testified that he was leaving Drai’s After Hours around 6:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, 2022, when he was beaten by multiple people who kicked and punched him.

Greene sued Kamara in October, claiming that he was chased down a hallway during the beating. The lawsuit claimed he suffered “severe injuries,” including a “disfiguring facial fracture” and blunt trauma to his head. His attorneys wrote in the lawsuit that he will need to undergo multiple surgeries, according to a report by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Kamara has two years remaining on a five-year, $75 million contract he signed with the Saints in 2020. The Bengals claimed Lammons on Feb. 13 after he was released by the Kansas City Chiefs during the playoffs.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Alvin Kamara, Chris Lammons plead not guilty for 2022 Las Vegas fight