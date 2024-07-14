Alvaro Morata hints at Andres Iniesta saving his Spain career ahead of Euro 2024

Spain captain Alvaro Morata issued a thank you to a La Roja legend after lifting the Euro 2024 trophy.

Morata was replaced late on in the game as Spain eventually sealed a 2-1 victory over England in Berlin.

The decision to substitute Morata was based on a plan for the closing stages of the game and it proved to be a masterstroke as Mikel Oyarzabal came on to poke home the winning goal.

Morata has openly stated his frustration over a variety of issues during the tournament with major hints dropped over his plan to retire from the national team in the coming weeks.

The Atletico Madrid forward was asked about his plans at full time in the Olympiastadion and he claimed Andres Iniesta played a key role in keeping him in the squad this summer.

“It’s not the right time to talk about my future, it would be selfish. I’m going to enjoy this”, as per reports from Diario AS.

“I send my thanks to my wife and family and to Andres Iniesta. If it weren’t for him and Bojan Krkic, I wouldn’t have played in the Euros.

“They have been through what I have been and there is always light at the end of the tunnel

Morata’s comments refer to the pair’s openness over mental health issues and the pressure of playing for Spain.

His 36 goals put him fourth on all time Spain goal scorer list ahead of his incoming decision.