Alvarez and Messi help Argentina to winning start in Copa America defence

Julian Alvarez, the Manchester City striker, gave Argentina the lead early in the second half - GETTY IMAGES

Lionel Messi helped to set up both goals as Argentina began their Copa America defence with a 2-0 win over Canada in Atlanta.

Messi’s through ball led to Manchester City’s Julian Alvarez giving the world champions the lead in the 49th minute after a dogged first half from Canada in the tournament’s opening match.

The Inter Miami star then conjured an assist for Lautaro Martinez two minutes from time to secure the victory as Argentina seek their third straight title after winning the 2021 Copa America and the 2022 World Cup.

Canada were making their Copa America debut and were playing their first competitive match under American coach Jesse Marsch, who took the job in May following his exit from Leeds United.

Messi skips through the Canadian defence - AP

Argentina started eight players who began the 2022 World Cup final victory over France 18 months ago but it was the 36-year-old Messi who was the star attraction at a raucous Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Georgia.

He created the first goal after heading a pass through the Canadian defence to Alexis MacAllister. The Liverpool midfielder side-footed to Álvarez while crashing into onrushing goalkeeper Maxime Crépeau about eight yards out, leaving Álvarez a virtually empty net in which to chip in his eighth international goal.

Messi extended his Copa America assist record to 18 when he ran through the centre of the midfield and rolled a pass to Inter Milan’s Martínez to tap home.

Angel Di Maria missed a chance to put Argentina ahead in the 8th minute when he was through on Canada's goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau - AP

Fourteen US stadiums are hosting the tournament which features six nations from North and Central America and the Caribbean, added to the 10 South American teams.

Argentina next play Chile on Tuesday at East Rutherford, New Jersey, then Peru on June 29 at Miami Gardens, Florida.

The host nation begin their campaign against Bolivia in Arlington, Texas on Sunday.