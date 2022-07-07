ALung Technologies Inc and Baxter Healthcare Corp Among Leading Companies in the Respiratory Assist Devices Pipeline Products Market | Globaldata Plc

GlobalData UK Ltd

Alung’s Hemolung Respiratory Assist System (RAS) provides respiratory dialysis that removes carbon dioxide and delivers oxygen directly to the blood

LONDON, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Respiratory Assist Devices Pipeline Report including Stages of Development, Segments, Region and Countries, Regulatory Path and Key Companies, 2022 Update” report offered by GlobalData Plc provides extensive coverage of the respiratory assist devices under development with details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details and other developmental activities. The report reviews the major players involved in the development of respiratory assist devices and lists all their pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from early development to approved/issued stage.



Leading Companies in the Respiratory Assist Devices Pipeline Products Market

ALung Technologies Inc : It is a medical device company that develops devices for treating patients with acute respiratory failure.

Baxter Healthcare Corp: It is a pharmaceutical company that delivers products and services that carries out the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of healthcare equipment and instruments for the treatment of hemophilia, kidney disease, trauma, immune disorders, infectious disease, chronic and acute medical conditions.

Bellco Srl : It is a biotechnology company that offers hemodialysis solutions and provides chronic line, acute line, and neonatal patient products.

Belluscura Plc : It develops and commercializes oxygen enrichment technologies to treat lung diseases. The company is headquartered in London, Greater London, UK.

Braile Biomedica Ltda: It is a medical device company. It develops biological, cardiovascular, electromechanical, endovascular, and oncology products.



Some Other Companies in the Respiratory Assist Devices Pipeline Products Market

Advanced Respiratory Technologies LLC

Breethe, Inc.

Case Western Reserve University

enmodes GmbH

Liberate Medical LLC

Lung Biotechnology PBC

MAQUET Cardiopulmonary AG

MC3 Inc

McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine

Minnesota Health Solutions Corporation

Miromatrix Medical Inc



Respiratory Assist Devices Pipeline Products Market Analysis, by Leading Companies

Key Respiratory Assist Devices Pipeline Products Market Sector Highlights

The respiratory assist devices pipeline products market report is segregated by stage of development, segment, territory, regulatory path, and estimated approval date.

Respiratory Assist Devices Pipeline Products Market Analysis by Segment

Artificial Lung

Respiratory Assist Catheter

Number of Respiratory Assist Devices Pipeline Products, by Segment

Respiratory Assist Devices Pipeline Products Market Analysis by Territory

United States

Europe

India

Japan

Brazil



Number of Respiratory Assist Devices Pipeline Products, by Territory

Respiratory Assist Devices Pipeline Products Market Analysis by Regulatory Path

510(k)

PMA

CE

ICAC

Ninsho



Number of Respiratory Assist Devices Pipeline Products, by Regulatory Path

Respiratory Assist Devices Pipeline Products Market Report Scope

Extensive coverage of the respiratory assist devices under development

The report reviews details of major pipeline products which includes, product description, licensing and collaboration details, and other developmental activities

The report reviews the major players involved in the development of respiratory assist devices and lists all their pipeline projects

The coverage of pipeline products is based on various stages of development ranging from early development to approved/issued stage

The report provides key clinical trial data of ongoing trials specific to pipeline products

Recent developments in the segment/industry

Respiratory Assist Devices Pipeline Products Market Overview

Segments Artificial Lung, and Respiratory Assist Catheter Territories United States, Europe, India, Japan, and Brazil Regulatory Paths 510(k), PMA, CE, ICAC, and Ninsho Leading Companies Advanced Respiratory Technologies LLC, ALung Technologies Inc, Baxter Healthcare Corp, Bellco Srl, Belluscura Plc, Braile Biomedica Ltda, Breethe, Inc., Case Western Reserve University, enmodes GmbH, Liberate Medical LLC, Lung Biotechnology PBC, MAQUET Cardiopulmonary AG, MC3 Inc, McGowan Institute for Regenerative Medicine, Minnesota Health Solutions Corporation, and Miromatrix Medical Inc

