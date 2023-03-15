Aluminum Foam Global Market Report 2023: Superior Properties of Aluminum Foams Drive Demand

Research and Markets
·5 min read
Company Logo
Company Logo

Global Aluminum Foam Market

Global Aluminum Foam Market
Global Aluminum Foam Market

Dublin, March 15, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aluminum Foam Market by Type (Open-Cell, Closed-Cell), Application (Anti-Intrusion Bars, Heat Exchangers, Sound Absorbers, Filters), End-Use Industry (Automotive, Construction & Infrastructure, Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aluminum foam market size is expected to grow from USD 40 million in 2021 to USD 55 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% between 2022 to 2027.

Aluminum foam has applications in different end-use industries, such as automotive, construction & infrastructure, industrial, and others. Advantages like cost-effectiveness and low weight make aluminum foam popular in the automotive and construction & infrastructure industries. The superior features offered by aluminum foam like high porosity, thermal conductivity and corrosion resistance are enabling its usage in various end-use industries.

Anti-intrusion bars application accounted for the largest share, in terms of value, of the overall aluminum foam market.

Anti-intrusion bars lead the overall aluminum foam market in 2021. Aluminum foam have characteristics such as cost-effectiveness, less weight, durability, resistance to fire, good thermal behavior, and reduced maintenance expenditure. Anti-intrusion bars are used in the automotive industry to keep passengers safe at the time of collision. Aluminum foam acts as a good kinetic energy absorber and hence is a well liked material for anti-intrusion bars.

Open-cell aluminum foam type dominated the market of aluminum foam, in terms of value and volume.

Open-cell aluminum foam dominated the overall aluminum foam market in 2021 and is projected to dominate in the forecasted period. The use of open-cell aluminum foam offers numerous advantages such as sound absorption, fragmentation capture, heat sinks & exchangers, catalyst surface, and spacers. Open-cell aluminum foam can absorb sound and hence is a very good sound insulator, as it possesses air bubbles created during the manufacturing process. All these advantages make open-cell aluminum foam to be the most widely used type in the aluminum foam market.

The aluminum foam market in the automotive end-use industry is expected to register the highest CAGR between 2022 to 2027.

The aluminum foam market in automotive end-use industry is to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. As the automotive market is shifting toward electric cars, there is a huge demand for lightweight and strong materials in the automotive industry. With the growing demand for lightweight material, the demand for effective crash-resistant products is on the rise after considering the safety point for lightweight automotive vehicles. These factors are driving the aluminum foam market in the automotive industry around the globe.

The aluminum foam market in Asia Pacific is the largest market and projected to register the highest CAGR, in terms of value and volume, between 2022 and 2027.

Asia Pacific region dominated the global aluminum foam market where China being one of the prominent markets for aluminum foam due to the presence of world largest automotive industry. The region has the presence of many manufacturers of aluminum foam and its products. China accounted for the largest share of the market in Asia Pacific and is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The growth of the aluminum foam market in this region is driven mainly by the growing automotive and building & infrastructure end-use industries.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

  • Superior Properties of Aluminum Foams

  • Increasing Usage of Aluminum Foams in Applications Such as Heat Exchangers and Anti-Intrusion Bars

Restraints

  • Difficulty in Bonding, Welding, and Soldering Aluminum Foams

  • High Cost of Aluminum Foam Compared with Substitutes

Opportunities

  • Increasing Usage of Aluminum Foams in the Automotive Industry

  • Increasing Demand for Lightweight Structural Materials in Construction Industry

Challenges

  • Development Needed to Control Pore Size and Shape of End Products

  • Developing Cost-Efficient Manufacturing Methods

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute

Details

No. of Pages

176

Forecast Period

2022 - 2027

Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022

$40.8 Million

Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027

$55.1 Million

Compound Annual Growth Rate

4.8%

Regions Covered

Global

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Metal Foam Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Open-Cell Aluminum Foam
6.3 Closed-Cell Aluminum Foam

7 Aluminum Foam Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Anti-Intrusion Bars
7.3 Heat Exchangers
7.4 Sound Absorbers
7.5 Filters
7.6 Others

8 Aluminum Foam Market, by End-Use Industry
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Automotive Industry
8.3 Construction & Infrastructure
8.4 Industrial
8.5 Other End-Use Industries
8.5.1 Aerospace
8.5.2 Defense
8.5.3 Medical

9 Aluminum Foam Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

11 Company Profile

12 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Alantum Corporation (South Korea)

  • Aluminum King Co., Ltd (China)

  • CYMAT Technologies Ltd. (Canada)

  • ERG Aerospace Corporation (US)

  • Liaoning Rontec Advanced Material Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

  • Mayser GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

  • Pohltec Metalfoam GmbH (Germany)

  • Shanxi Putai Aluminum Foam Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (China)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/25rcmu

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Latest Stories

  • US would destroy Taiwan's semiconductor factories rather than letting them fall into China's hands, a former national security advisor says

    Robert O'Brien told Semafor that China would be "like the new OPEC of silicon chips" if it invaded Taiwan and took over semiconductor factories.

  • Fox News Anchor Finally Allowed To Discuss Dominion Lawsuit On Air

    “MediaBuzz” host Howard Kurtz called the $1.6 billion defamation case a “major test of the First Amendment.”

  • Foreign nurses out $24,000 — and left with no recourse — after job offers in N.L. disappear

    Joy Thompson has a dream of reuniting her family and having her daughters finally join her in Canada. Thompson came here in 2004 as a domestic worker to help support her children and put them through school back in the Philippines. "If I did not go out of my country, there's nothing for them. There's nothing for us," she said. Thompson saw her children occasionally over the years. Her son, also a nurse, works in Yellowknife. When Thompson's boss introduced her to the owners of a Toronto-based em

  • Trump's lawyers keep getting in trouble with judges. Here are the 17 sanctioned so far.

    Former President Donald Trump's election challenges have resulted in numerous sanctions for lawyers representing him or working on his behalf.

  • McDonald’s Canada chef reveals truth about Chicken Big Mac: Why ‘unique challenge’ took 2 years

    A Toronto-based chef reveals the truth about how he created the Chicken Big Mac -- and why it took 2 years.

  • China to raise retirement age to deal with aging population - media

    China is planning to raise its retirement age gradually and in phases to cope with the country's rapidly aging population, the state-backed Global Times said on Tuesday, citing a senior expert from China's Ministry of Human Resources. Jin Weigang, president of the Chinese Academy of Labor and Social Security Sciences, said China was eyeing a "progressive, flexible and differentiated path to raising the retirement age", meaning that it would be delayed initially by a few months, which would be subsequently increased.

  • Price outlook diverges for Canada's top two seafoods

    Canada's lobster industry is poised to claw its way out a down year, say analysts, while unsold snow crab stuck in cold storage remains an anchor dragging on the bottom line. Concern and uncertainty remain the watchwords for Canadian snow crab processors attending North America's biggest seafood trade show in Boston this week. "Last year was a very tough year, probably the toughest year our company's ever faced in the snow crab sector," says Allan MacLean, senior operations manager at Louisbourg

  • Do-not-eat listing draws lawsuit from Maine lobster industry

    PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — A coalition representing the Maine lobster industry is suing an aquarium on the other side of the country for recommending that seafood customers avoid buying a variety of lobster mostly harvested in their state. Industry groups including Maine Lobstermen’s Association are suing the Monterey Bay Aquarium in California for defamation, arguing in a lawsuit filed Monday that their prized catch shouldn't be on a “red list" published by Seafood Watch, a conservation program it

  • Manitoba premier's failure to disclose property sales inadvertent, judge rules

    WINNIPEG — A Manitoba judge has ruled that Premier Heather Stefanson failed to disclose the sale of three properties as required by conflict of interest legislation. However, Justice Anne Turner says there will be no penalty because the failure was inadvertent and did not give the premier any financial advantage. The court case centred on a corporation that Stefanson held shares in and that sold two apartment complexes and a storage facility. Stefanson filed forms under the conflict of interest

  • Silicon Valley Bank parent, CEO, CFO are sued by shareholders for fraud

    The proposed class action against SVB, Chief Executive Greg Becker and Chief Financial Officer Daniel Beck was filed in the federal court in San Jose, California. It appeared to be the first of many likely lawsuits over the demise of Silicon Valley Bank, which U.S. regulators seized on March 10 following a surge of deposit withdrawals. SVB had surprised the market two days earlier by disclosing a $1.8 billion after-tax loss from investment sales and that it planned to raise capital, as it scrambled to meet redemption requests.

  • Oil sinks 5% as Moodys banking downgrade drops another shoe on crisis

    The assurance of authorities that all’s well and dandy on the U.S. banking front hasn’t won the confidence of Moody's, which downgraded the sector on Tuesday, sending crude prices down almost 5% on the notion that an economy in trouble won’t help oil. New York-traded West Texas Intermediate, or WTI, crude settled down $3.47, or 4.7%, at $71.33 per barrel, after a two-month low at $70.94. With Monday’s 2.4% on WTI, the U.S. crude benchmark has lost  more than 7% since this week began.

  • Millionaire and billionaire CEOs say thousands of laid-off tech staff just did 'fake work'

    As big tech companies shed jobs, founders and investors like Elon Musk and Keith Rabois say workers have sat around doing nothing for too long.

  • US releases a third of electronics detained under China forced labor law, data shows

    U.S. customs officials have released more than a third of the electronic equipment, including solar panels, detained since last year under a new law meant to weed out products made with forced labor, according to data released on Tuesday. The release of the new data dashboard by U.S. Customs and Border Protection comes a week after Reuters reported that U.S. imports of solar panels are finally picking up after months of gridlock stemming from implementation of the Uyghur Forced Labor Protection Act. The stalled imports from major Chinese panel suppliers including Trina Solar Co Ltd and Jinko Solar Holding Co Ltd caused major delays in U.S. solar project development at a time when the sector is booming - a setback to the Biden administration's climate goals.

  • Flair Airlines disruptions shake public's confidence in Canadian low-cost airlines

    Flair Airlines had four of its planes seized after overdue payments, disrupting flights for customers and shaking public confidence on the future of low-cost carriers in Canada. Touria Izri looks at the fallout from the mishap, and what it could mean for Canadians looking to save money on air travel in the future.

  • China battery giant CATL's $5 billion Swiss listing delayed amid Beijing regulatory concerns - sources

    Chinese battery giant CATL's plan to raise at least $5 billion in Swiss global depository receipts (GDR) has been delayed as Beijing regulators raise concerns over the large scale of the offering, three people with direct knowledge of the matter said. The world's largest battery maker, formally known as Contemporary Amperex Technology Co (CATL), had expected to receive a green light for the listing in Zurich from the Chinese securities regulator by the end of January, said one of the sources. The delay has come to light a week after Chinese President Xi Jinping told CATL that he had mixed feelings about its status as the biggest player in a soaring business tracking the rise of electric vehicles around the world.

  • Pierre Poilievre criticizes Trudeau government, big pharma for role in opioid epidemic

    During a press conference in New Westminster, B.C. on Tuesday, Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre blamed the Trudeau government for "allowing" big pharma to play a role in the opioid epidemic. He said if elected prime minister, he'd launch over $40 billion in lawsuits against big pharmaceutical companies to recoup health-care costs.

  • Boeing expected to sell nearly 80 787 planes to Saudi airlines -source

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Boeing Co is expected to sell nearly 80 787 Dreamliner airplanes to two Saudi Arabian airlines, a source briefed on the matter said on Monday. An announcement of the plan reported earlier by the Wall Street Journal is expected as soon as Tuesday, and the list prices for 78 planes would total nearly $37 billion. State-owned Saudi Arabian Airlines (Saudia) and new national airline Riyadh Air will both be acquiring Boeing 787s, the source said.

  • ‘The days of credit-fueled growth in China are over,’ strategist says

    Macrolens Chief Strategist and Managing Principal Brian McCarthy joins Yahoo Finance Live to explain how the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank will impact U.S.-China relations, the struggling Chinese economy, and the road ahead for tech startups.

  • Construction begins on US 1 bridge project

    Construction has begun on the $122 million U.S. Highway 1 bridge project in Jupiter, which requires it to be closed for about 20 months.

  • 7 Best Side Gigs To Earn an Extra $1,000 a Month

    Certain side hustles can increase your earnings by a couple hundred dollars each month, or you can work in a few lesser-known gigs that allow you to earn up to $1,000 (or more) a month. The Future of...