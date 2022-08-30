Aluminum Curtain Wall Market to Reach USD 62.22 Billion by 2027 | Aluminum Curtain Wall Industry Exhibit A CAGR of 8%

Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Aug. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aluminum curtain wall market size was valued at USD 33.76 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 62.22 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Curtain walling systems made up of aluminum are particularly designed for withstanding predefined wind loads. They possess the ability for the safe transfer of wind load via the fixing of a building, which is a major aspect favoring industry expansion.

The above findings have been furnished by Fortune Business Insights™ in its report titled “Aluminum Curtain Wall Market, 2019-2027”.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Report:

EFCO Corporation

ALUMIL S.A.

HansenGroup Limited

Kawneer Company Inc.

Alumicor Limited

TECHNAL

Sanwa Tajima Corporation

Toro Group of Companies

HUECK System GmbH & Co.KG

ALUTECH

Qingdao Longxiang Building Materials Co., Ltd.

Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Report Scope & Segmentation:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2019-2027 Forecast CAGR 8.0% 2027 Value Projection USD 62.22 billion Base Year 2019 Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Size in 2019 USD 33.76 billion Historical Data 2016-2018 No. of Pages 110 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Age- Group, By Distribution Channel, By Region Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand from High-income Groups to Favor Growth Rising Number of Wealthy Population to Boost Market Expansion

Segments:

Unitized Segment to Depict Lucrative Growth Owing to Faster Installation as Compared to Stick-built Systems

Based on the type of product, the market is segmented into stick-built, unitized, and others. The industry value from unitized aluminum curtain wall systems is expected to record an appreciable rise over the estimated period. This can be mainly attributed to the reduced requirement for the individual installation of components. The walls provide the advantages of higher quality and rapid installation over stick-built systems.

Commercial Buildings Segment to Gain Prominence due to Strict Government Regulations for Elimination of Greenhouse Gas Emissions

On the basis of application, the industry is fragmented into commercial buildings and residential buildings. The commercial buildings segment is poised to foresee substantial expansion through the analysis period. The establishments are a large source of carbon emissions. Therefore, several governments are formulating strict regulatory policies for putting a check on the overall greenhouse gas emissions.

Report Coverage:

The report gives a comprehensive analysis of the major segments that are anticipated to witness considerable growth over the forecast period. In-depth research has been conducted after data collation from credible sources and meetings with major industry players. Further insights include the steps taken by leading market participants for securing a competitive edge.

Drivers and Restraints:

Longer Service Life and Design Flexibility Lead to Growing Product Adoption for Ensuring Sustainability of Buildings

The recent years have recorded the increased adoption of aluminum in the innovation of existing buildings and the long term sustainability of buildings. The material provides a range of advantages such as higher strength-to-weight ratio, long service life, design flexibility, fire safety, high reflectivity, and others. These factors are set to be favorable for aluminum curtain wall market growth.

However, the storage and transportation of these curtain walls involve high cost. In addition, unfavorable weather conditions are likely to cause a delay in the installation of these systems. These aspects are likely to hamper industry expansion to a certain extent.

Regional Insights:

Asia Pacific to Register Substantial Growth Due to Expansions in Construction Sector

Asia Pacific aluminum curtain wall market share is estimated to record an appreciable valuation over the coming years, with countries such as India, China, and Japan being the prominent revenue generating markets. Some of the key factors impelling regional growth include the expanding nature of the construction industry and the bulk availability of aluminum. Additional aspects driving industry growth include the formulation of favorable government regulations in India.

Europe is set to emerge as the second major region and is anticipated to depict remarkable growth over the forecast period. This can be mainly credited to the growing presence of prominent aluminum curtain wall manufacturers in the region. Germany held the highest revenue in the European region in 2019 and is slated to expand at a substantial CAGR over the estimated period.

Competitive Landscape:

Industry Players Strike Agreements to Facilitate Product Installations under Various Projects

Leading industry contenders are entering collaborations and partnership agreements for expanding their product reach. Several aluminum curtain wall companies are also participating in research activities for enabling the development and rollout of superior solutions. Some of the additional initiatives undertaken by major industry players include acquisitions, mergers, and participation in trade conferences and events.

Table of Contents

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends in Global Market Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture

Global Aluminum Curtain Wall Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type, 2016-2027 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Stick-built Unitized Others



TOC Continued…!

Key Industry Development:

February 2022 – Polar NE announced its installation of Kawneer’s product portfolio at Sowenna CAMHS, Cornwall’s first children’s mental health unit. The USD 5.9 million purpose-built project required solutions that could offer a high level of thermal performance and help in enhancing the building’s natural light levels.

