Aluminum Air Battery Market Is Expected To Reach USD 10.4 Million by 2031, Grow at a CAGR Of 8.4% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2030 | Data By Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd.

Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
·7 min read
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd
Contrive Datum Insights Pvt Ltd

According to a market research study published by Contrive Datum Insights, In 2021, Asia Pacific dominated the global Aluminum Air Battery market followed by North America.

Farmington, March 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aluminum-air Battery Market was valued at US$ 4.8 Mn in 2021, It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.4% from 2022 to 2031 and reach US$ 10.4 Mn by the end of 2031. The oxygen in the air reacts with the aluminium in the battery to make electricity. It is one of the batteries with the most energy per unit of space. When used in electric cars, aluminum-air batteries could make the total weight of the car up to eight times lighter. Mileage on lithium-ion batteries Aluminum-air batteries don't need electricity to charge, are safe, last a long time, get a lot of miles, and are small.

Aluminum-air batteries can be charged by hand with recycled hydrated alumina used to make new aluminium anodes. The oxygen in the air is used as the cathode, and aluminium is used as the anode.

When used in electric cars, aluminum-air batteries can give up to eight times the range of lithium-ion batteries while being much lighter overall.

Aluminum-air batteries can't be charged with electricity. It is safe, has a long life, can reach farther, and is small.

Aluminum-air batteries can be charged by hand with recycled hydrated alumina used to make new aluminium anodes. The oxygen in the air is used as the cathode, and aluminium is used as the anode.

Request Sample Copy of Report “Aluminum Air Battery Market Size, Share & Trends Estimation Report By Type (Lead-acid batteries, Ni-Cd, MH-Ni, Zn-Air Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, Aluminum-air Battery), By Application (Military, Civil, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030”, published by Contrive Datum Insights.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Due to the growing number of electric vehicles around the world, the aluminum-air battery market has been growing to reduce the use of fossil fuels.

The global aluminum-air batteries market is likely to be driven by how easy it is to get aluminium, the raw material for aluminum-air batteries.

It is thought that the growth of the global aluminum-air batteries market will be slowed by the high cost of anodes and the fact that carbon dioxide in the air can cause aluminium anodes to corrode.

Trends:

People are getting more interested in electric cars because they want to cut down on greenhouse gas emissions. Because of this, a lot more people are buying electric cars. Aluminum-air batteries can store a lot of energy in a small space, which makes them a good choice for electric cars.

Wind and solar power are becoming more and more popular, but they aren't very reliable because they aren't always available. Aluminum-air batteries can be used to store extra energy from renewable sources and provide a reliable backup power source.

Need for portable power sources to grow: A lot of portable power sources are used by both the military and medical devices. Aluminum air batteries are a portable power source that is light and has a high energy density.

Opportunities:

Changes in Technology: Changes in technology, like making batteries more efficient and making them last longer, are likely to drive the growth of the aluminium air battery market.

Initiatives from the government: Many governments around the world are working to get people to use clean energy and are investing in the development of new battery technologies. This is likely to open up new opportunities for the aluminium air battery market.

Investing more: Many companies are putting money into making aluminum-air batteries that can be used in electric cars, to store renewable energy, and as portable power sources. This investment should help the market for aluminum-air batteries grow.

Regional Outlook:

North America is the second most important market area, after Asia-Pacific. Because so many market players want to make the best metal-air batteries, money is flowing into the field and several pilot projects are being run to test how well the final product works. Europe is also looking for cheaper batteries that are safer and work better. There are some projects going on in the area, like NECOBAUT, which is working on a new generation of batteries for the auto industry. The goal of the NECOBAUT project is to create new batteries for the auto industry based on new metal-air technology. This will help electric vehicles get around the low energy density of lithium-ion batteries, which are currently used.

Buy this Premium Research Report@
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com/buy/88624

Scope of Report:

Report Attributes

Details

Growth Rate

CAGR of 8.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Revenue Forecast by 2031                       

USD 10.4 Million

By Type

Lead-acid batteries, Ni-Cd, MH-Ni, Zn-Air Battery, Lithium-ion Battery, Aluminum-air Battery, Others

By Application

Military, Civil, Other

By Companies 

Phinergy, ANYUAN, Renault-Nissan, Alcoa, JOINWORLD, Fuji-pigment, Geely, Zhongke Metal, ACTXE, China Dynamics, Mingtai, Super New Power

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe(Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America(Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Base Year

2022

Historical Year

2017 to 2022

Forecast Year

2023 to 2030

Key Segments Covered:

Top Market Players:
Phinergy, ANYUAN, Renault-Nissan, Alcoa, JOINWORLD, Fuji-pigment, Geely, Zhongke Metal, ACTXE, China Dynamics, Mingtai, Super New Power, and others.

By Type

  • Lead-acid batteries

  • Ni-Cd

  • MH-Ni

  • Zn-Air Battery

  • Lithium-ion Battery

  • Aluminum-air Battery

  • Others

By Application

  • Military

  • Civil

  • Others

Regions and Countries Covered

  • North America: (US, Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)

  • Europe: (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, UK, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)

  • Asia-Pacific: (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

  • The Middle East & Africa: (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • Latin America: (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

  • Rest Of the World

Check out more related studies published by Contrive Datum Insights:

  • Mid-Range FPGA Market - The Global Mid-Range FPGA Market Which Was Growing At A Value Of 1.87 Billion In 2021 And Is Expected To Reach The Value Of USD 4.73 Billion By 2030, At A CAGR Of 12.30% During The Forecast Period Of 2023-2030.

  • Magnet Wire Market - The Global Magnet Wire Market Is Expected To Reach USD 52.94 Billion By 2030, Which Is USD 34.49 Billion In 2022, Registering A CAGR Of 5.50% During The Forecast Period Of 2023 To 2030.

  • Digital Transformation Market - The global digital transformation market size was valued at USD 731.13 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to witness USD 4,617.78 by 2030 at a CAGR of 26.7% from 2023 to 2030.

Customization of the Report: The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements.For any queries, you can contact us on anna@contrivedatuminsights.com or +1 215-297-4078. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

About Us:
Contrive Datum Insights (CDI) is a global delivery partner of market intelligence and consulting services to officials at various sectors such as investment, information technology, telecommunication, consumer technology, and manufacturing markets. CDI assists investment communities, business executives, and IT professionals to undertake statistics-based accurate decisions on technology purchases and advance strong growth tactics to sustain market competitiveness. Comprising of a team size of more than 100 analysts and cumulative market experience of more than 200 years, Contrive Datum Insights guarantees the delivery of industry knowledge combined with global and country-level expertise.

Social: Facebook / LinkedIn / Twitter

Contact Us:
Anna B. | Head Of Sales
Contrive Datum Insights
Phone: +91 9834816757 | +1 2152974078
Email: anna@contrivedatuminsights.com

Website:
https://www.contrivedatuminsights.com
Contrive Datum Insights Press Releases
Latest Contrive Datum Insights Latest Reports


Latest Stories

  • The EU is buying up Russian liquefied natural gas at the highest level in 3 years, think tank says

    The EU snapped up 19.2 billion cubic meters of Russian liquefied natural gas last year, a 35% increase from 2021.

  • India, US to sign memorandum of understanding on semiconductors

    The United States and India will sign a memorandum of understanding on semiconductors as both countries discuss coordination of investment and continue dialogue around policies to spur private investment, U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday. Raimondo, who is on a four-day trip to India, is accompanied by the chief executive officers of 10 U.S. companies and is scheduled to meet India's trade minister on Friday.

  • How Japanese electric car makers took wrong turns while China plotted to rule the roads

    When they were asked to jump-start the UK’s ailing car industry in the 1980s, Japanese car makers helped turn an industry marred by strikes and unpopular vehicles back into an export market for the UK, bringing faster and more efficient car building methods.

  • India's oil deals with Russia dent decades-old dollar dominance

    U.S.-led international sanctions on Russia have begun to erode the dollar's decades-old dominance of international oil trade as most deals with India - Russia's top outlet for seaborne crude - have been settled in other currencies. India's oil trade, in response to the turmoil of sanctions and the Ukraine war, provides the strongest evidence so far of a shift into other currencies that could prove lasting. The country is the world's number three importer of oil and Russia became its leading supplier after Europe shunned Moscow's supplies following its invasion of Ukraine begun in February last year.

  • US natgas futures rise 3% on colder forecasts, ahead of storage report

    U.S. natural gas futures rose about 3% on Thursday on forecasts for colder weather and higher heating demand over the next two weeks than previously expected. Prices also rose as the amount of gas flowing to Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas increased in recent days after declining earlier in the week.

  • Oil Prices Are Set To Rise Throughout 2023

    Most forecasters seem to expect higher prices for oil later this year as increasing global demand is set to outpace supply

  • Heathrow mulls legal action after being forced to cut passenger fees

    Heathrow Airport is considering legal action after it was told to cut passenger fees by the regulator amid a row with airlines.

  • Oil steadies as recession worries offset lower dollar

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Oil prices were little changed on Thursday as a big jump in U.S. unemployment claims increased recession worries but also caused the dollar to decline on a rising likelihood the Federal Reserve may not speed up the pace of its interest rate hikes. Brent futures were up 2 cents to $82.68 a barrel by 12:28 p.m. EST (1728 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 3 cents to $76.69. "Decelerating growth continues to weigh on crude prices," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at data and analytics firm OANDA.

  • US senators reintroduce bill to pressure OPEC oil producer group

    A group of bipartisan U.S. senators on Wednesday said they have reintroduced legislation to pressure the OPEC oil production group to stop making output cuts. The so-called No Oil Producing and Exporting Cartels, or NOPEC, bill was reintroduced by senators Chuck Grassley, a Republican, and Amy Klobuchar, a Democrat, and others on the Judiciary Committee. If passed by the committee, both chambers of Congress and signed by President Joe Biden, NOPEC would change U.S. antitrust law to revoke the sovereign immunity that has protected OPEC+ members and their national oil companies from lawsuits over price collusion.

  • California not renewing $54 million contract with Walgreens amid abortion drug controversy

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss news that California will not be renewing its $54 million contract with retail company Walgreens amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the dispensing of abortion pills.

  • Turkey's ruling party presents gas reform in step towards trading hub

    Turkey's ruling AK Party presented a draft law to parliament on Wednesday aimed at establishing a competitive natural gas market as the country attempts to become a gas trading hub bringing together suppliers and consumers. President Vladimir Putin proposed setting up a gas hub in Turkey in October after explosions that damaged Russia's Nord Stream gas pipelines under the Baltic Sea. Turkey, which currently imports all its gas needs and has extensive LNG import infrastructure, believes it can leverage its existing and new trade relations to become a hub.

  • Airbus narrows delivery gap, reinstates Qatar jet orders

    European planemaker Airbus narrowed a jetliner delivery gap compared with last year after a sharp increase in February and turned the page on a major legal dispute with Qatar Airways by reinstating billions of dollars of plane orders. The world's largest planemaker said on Tuesday it had handed 46 jets to customers in February, more than twice the 20 jets which had marked a disappointing start to the year in January. Deliveries for the first two months reached 66 jets, down 13 from a year earlier.

  • Germany's Speira to end Rheinwerk aluminium smelting due to energy costs

    Germany's Speira said on Thursday it will shut the aluminium smelting operations at its Rheinwerk plant due to high energy prices, after it was forced to halve production last year. Although Western Europe's energy crisis, which began in 2021 and worsened after last year's Russian invasion of Ukraine, has passed its peak, it is still affecting power-intensive aluminium production. Output in Western Europe fell by 12.5% in 2022.

  • Oil prices could jump 17% by summer as crude has now bottomed out, top shale CEO says

    "The question is when do we break out? I predict sometime this summer we'll break past $80 WTI on the way to $90 a barrel."

  • First Crude Oil Draw In 2023 Pushes Oil Prices Higher

    Oil prices recovered on Wednesday morning, recouping earlier losses after the EIA reported a draw in both crude and gasoline stocks

  • Intel wants $5 bln more in German subsidies for chip plant - Bloomberg News

    Intel Corp is seeking an additional 4 billion to 5 billion euros ($5.28 billion) in subsidies from the German government to build a chip manufacturing complex in the country, Bloomberg News reported, citing people familiar with the matter. The U.S. chipmaker last year postponed the plant construction in Magdeburg - for which it had reached a 6.8 billion euro deal in government subsidies, subject to approval from the European Commission - due to economic headwinds and is now looking for more aid, the report said on Tuesday. Intel did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

  • Kazakhstan Wants Its Oil to Circumvent Russia: CERAWeek Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Welcome to day two of CERAWeek by S&P Global in Houston. In the morning, Exxon Mobil Corp. Chief Executive Officer Darren Woods slammed Europe’s windfall profit tax on oil and gas producers, while US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry called for finding ways to meet energy demand without undermining the transition to cleaner fuels.Most Read from BloombergMeta Plans Thousands More Layoffs as Soon as This WeekYour Next Holiday Flight Will Cost a FortuneIt Turns Out Mo

  • Zimbabwe's tobacco crop grows, despite high fertilizer costs

    HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe, Africa's largest tobacco producer, opened its tobacco-selling season Wednesday, with a speech by the vice president and eager international buyers. The size of the tobacco crop increased despite increased fertilizer prices caused by the war in Ukraine. Zimbabwe expects to harvest 230 million kilograms (254,000 tons) of the golden leaf this season, up from 212 million kilograms (234,000 tons) last year, officials said at the official opening. The southern African

  • UPDATE 1-US natgas up 2% on colder forecasts, increased gas flows to Freeport LNG

    Prices also rose as the amount of gas flowing to Freeport LNG's export plant in Texas increased in recent days, after declining earlier in the week. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said utilities pulled 84 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from storage during the week ended March 3.

  • RPT-UPDATE 1-Airbus narrows delivery gap, reinstates Qatar jet orders

    European planemaker Airbus narrowed a jetliner delivery gap compared with last year after a sharp increase in February and turned the page on a major legal dispute with Qatar Airways by reinstating billions of dollars of plane orders. The world's largest planemaker said on Tuesday it had handed 46 jets to customers in February, more than twice the 20 jets which had marked a disappointing start to the year in January. Deliveries for the first two months reached 66 jets, down 13 from a year earlier.