Aluminum Aerosol Cans Market to Exceed US$ 7.1 Billion by 2033 as Application in Personal Care & Cosmetic Industry Rises | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2023 / The aluminum aerosol cans market is projected to secure a valuation of US$ 4.4 billion in 2023 and is anticipated to rise to US$ 7.1 billion by 2033. The market is registering a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Growing urbanization, increasing population, changing lifestyle, and rising disposable income propels the market growth. The end-user industries such as industrial, cosmetic & personal care, automotive, and household products are driving the market expansion. The adoption of aluminum aerosol cans to store hair & skincare products, including shampoos, creams, sanitizer, and lotions, are flourishing the market size.

Food manufacturers are raising the demand for aluminum aerosol cans to store topping cream and foam, driving the market size. Rapidly growing automotive paint, polish, and spray are surging the market expansion. Moreover, raising awareness about hygienic, eco-friendly, and convenient packaging propels market growth.

The manufacturers adopt innovative technologies to produce premium quality and 100% recyclable aerosol cans. They develop light-weighted, long-lasting, and cost-effective products that are surging market opportunities during the forecast period. The different types and designs of aluminum aerosol cans developed by manufacturers for the aesthetic look bolstered the market size.

Key Takeaways:

The aluminum aerosol cans market is expected to register a valuation of US$ 7.1 billion by 2033.

With a CAGR of 4.8%, the global market is increasing during the forecast period.

The market in the United States is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.0% through 2033.

With a CAGR of 3.6%, the United Kingdom aluminum aerosol cans market significantly uplifts during the forecast period.

The China market is expected to register a CAGR of 8.5% over the forecast period.

France market is likely to capture a CAGR of 6.8% by 2033.

Who is Winning?

A few of the key players fragment the market in the global market. These market players play a crucial role in the global market by innovating products through advanced sustainable technology. In addition, market vendors invest in research & development activities to acquire maximum profit in the market.

The market players are focused on recyclable aluminum aerosol cans to reduce wastage. Through distribution channels, including online, retail shops, and others, the players increase the sales of their innovative products by attracting consumers' attention. The high quality and non-hazardous packaging products advance the market to another level. The marketing methodologies adopted by these players are mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, product launches, and partnerships.

Other Key Players in the Market are:

Ball Corporation

Crown Holdings, Inc.

Alucon PCL

CPMC Holdings Ltd

Kian Joo Can Factory Bhd.

CCL Industries Inc.

Nampak Limited

China Aluminum Cans Holdings Ltd.

BWAY Corporation

Toyo Seikan Group Holdings Ltd

Linhardt GmbH & Co KG

Montebello Packaging Inc

Euro Asia Packaging (Guangdong) Co., Ltd

Recent Developments:

In May 2020, the Swiss packaging companies Beiersdorf and Nussbaum announced their new product launched aerosol cans made from 100% recyclable aluminum.

In January 2019, an aluminum aerosol packaging leader Ball Corporation announced its new launch of a 360-degree aerosol Can in Paris. Through this product, the company expands its business portfolio in rigid packaging across the globe.

In March 2021, a leading beverage company Damm achieved ASI (Aluminum Stewardship Initiative) and a Chain of Custody Standard certificate for their cans.

Market by Category

By Capacity Type:

Less than 100 ml

100 to 250 ml

251 to 500 ml

More than 500 ml

By Product Type:

Shaped Wall

Necked In

Straight Wall

By End-use Industry:

Cosmetics & Personal Care

Household Products

Automotive/Industrial

Others

