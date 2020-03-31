Aluflexpack (VTX:AFP) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk'. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Aluflexpack AG (VTX:AFP) makes use of debt. But should shareholders be worried about its use of debt?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Aluflexpack

How Much Debt Does Aluflexpack Carry?

As you can see below, Aluflexpack had €29.0m of debt at December 2019, down from €108.9m a year prior. However, its balance sheet shows it holds €62.8m in cash, so it actually has €33.8m net cash.

SWX:AFP Historical Debt March 30th 2020

How Healthy Is Aluflexpack's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Aluflexpack had liabilities of €58.0m due within a year, and liabilities of €48.2m falling due after that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €62.8m as well as receivables valued at €31.4m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling €12.0m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Of course, Aluflexpack has a market capitalization of €337.7m, so these liabilities are probably manageable. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time. Despite its noteworthy liabilities, Aluflexpack boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

Story continues

Shareholders should be aware that Aluflexpack's EBIT was down 49% last year. If that decline continues then paying off debt will be harder than selling foie gras at a vegan convention. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Aluflexpack's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

But our final consideration is also important, because a company cannot pay debt with paper profits; it needs cold hard cash. Aluflexpack may have net cash on the balance sheet, but it is still interesting to look at how well the business converts its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to free cash flow, because that will influence both its need for, and its capacity to manage debt. Over the last two years, Aluflexpack saw substantial negative free cash flow, in total. While investors are no doubt expecting a reversal of that situation in due course, it clearly does mean its use of debt is more risky.

Summing up

We could understand if investors are concerned about Aluflexpack's liabilities, but we can be reassured by the fact it has has net cash of €33.8m. Despite its cash we think that Aluflexpack seems to struggle to grow its EBIT, so we are wary of the stock. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For example, we've discovered 1 warning sign for Aluflexpack that you should be aware of before investing here.

At the end of the day, it's often better to focus on companies that are free from net debt. You can access our special list of such companies (all with a track record of profit growth). It's free.

If you spot an error that warrants correction, please contact the editor at editorial-team@simplywallst.com. This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. Simply Wall St has no position in the stocks mentioned.



We aim to bring you long-term focused research analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Thank you for reading.