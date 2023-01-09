Aluflexpack (VTX:AFP) Shareholders Will Want The ROCE Trajectory To Continue

If we want to find a stock that could multiply over the long term, what are the underlying trends we should look for? Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. With that in mind, we've noticed some promising trends at Aluflexpack (VTX:AFP) so let's look a bit deeper.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Aluflexpack, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.069 = €22m ÷ (€402m - €88m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Aluflexpack has an ROCE of 6.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Packaging industry average of 10%.

In the above chart we have measured Aluflexpack's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Aluflexpack.

The Trend Of ROCE

Aluflexpack has recently broken into profitability so their prior investments seem to be paying off. The company was generating losses three years ago, but now it's earning 6.9% which is a sight for sore eyes. In addition to that, Aluflexpack is employing 43% more capital than previously which is expected of a company that's trying to break into profitability. We like this trend, because it tells us the company has profitable reinvestment opportunities available to it, and if it continues going forward that can lead to a multi-bagger performance.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 22%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. So shareholders would be pleased that the growth in returns has mostly come from underlying business performance.

The Bottom Line

To the delight of most shareholders, Aluflexpack has now broken into profitability. Given the stock has declined 11% in the last three years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

One more thing, we've spotted 2 warning signs facing Aluflexpack that you might find interesting.

While Aluflexpack isn't earning the highest return, check out this free list of companies that are earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

