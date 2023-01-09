Do AltynGold's (LON:ALTN) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in AltynGold (LON:ALTN). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is AltynGold Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, AltynGold has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. AltynGold's EPS skyrocketed from US$0.48 to US$0.75, in just one year; a result that's bound to bring a smile to shareholders. That's a fantastic gain of 57%.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note AltynGold achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 43% to US$59m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

AltynGold isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of UK£28m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are AltynGold Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. For companies with market capitalisations under US$200m, like AltynGold, the median CEO pay is around US$348k.

The AltynGold CEO received total compensation of only US$41k in the year to December 2021. This total may indicate that the CEO is sacrificing take home pay for performance-based benefits, ensuring that their motivations are synonymous with strong company results. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Does AltynGold Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that AltynGold has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Strong EPS growth is a great look for the company and reasonable CEO compensation sweetens the deal for investors ass it alludes to management being conscious of frivolous spending. Based on these factors, this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist, or even a little further research. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 3 warning signs for AltynGold (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable) you should be aware of.

Although AltynGold certainly looks good, it may appeal to more investors if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

