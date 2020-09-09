Body and Mind Completes License Transfer for Ohio Dispensary

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTCQB: BMMJ) (the "Company" or "BaM"), a debt free multi-state operator focused on limited license markets, is pleased to report that its wholly-owned subsidiary, NMG OH 1, LLC, has now received all approvals and final license and name transfer from the Ohio Department of Pharmacy for The Clubhouse dispensary located in Elyria, Ohio.

"This second license transfer in less than a month furthers our strategy of expanding the Body and Mind brand and operational expertise to targeted limited license markets," stated Michael Mills, CEO of Body and Mind. "We have been operating The Clubhouse since opening in early 2019 and look forward to rebranding as a Body and Mind dispensary and consolidating the Elyria, Ohio retail operations. The Company is continuing with development of the Ohio provisional production license and a long-term lease and a local conditional use permit have been secured. We continue to expand our offerings into new states, and we are looking forward to bringing our Body and Mind branded offerings to the Ohio market."

The Clubhouse dispensary opened in February 2019 and was one of the early dispensaries to open in Ohio shortly after the first legal sales of cannabis in Ohio. The dispensary is located in Elyria, Ohio, roughly 30 minutes West of Cleveland with approximately 1.7 million people who live within 30 miles and approximately 3.28 million who live within 50 miles of the dispensary according to 2010 census data from Censusviewer.

Ohio is the 7th most populous state with an estimated population over 11.5 Million in 2019 according to the US Census Bureau. The Ohio Board of Pharmacy has awarded 57 provisional dispensary licenses and, as of August 25, 2020, The Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program outlines there were 51 dispensaries in receipt of a certificate of operation. In response to the COVID pandemic. The Ohio Board of Pharmacy implemented temporary rules in April 2020 to allow online ordering and curbside pickup and also simplified the calculations of the amount of product patients could possess during a 90-day window. To limit contact, customers who are registered with the dispensary can order on-line for express pickup and the Company is working with local regulators to add curbside pickup to assist customers.

About Body and Mind Inc.

BaM is a debt free publicly traded company investing in high quality medical and recreational cannabis cultivation, production and retail. Our wholly owned Nevada subsidiary was awarded one of the first medical marijuana cultivation licenses and holds cultivation and production licenses. BaM products include dried flower, edibles, oils and extracts as well as GPEN Gio cartridges. BaM cannabis strains have won numerous awards including the 2019 Las Vegas Weekly Bud Bracket, Las Vegas Hempfest Cup 2016, High Times Top Ten, the NorCal Secret Cup and the Emerald Cup.

BaM continues to expand operations in Nevada, California, Arkansas and Ohio and is dedicated to increasing shareholder value by focusing resources on improving operational efficiencies, facility expansions, state licensing opportunities as well as mergers and acquisitions.

