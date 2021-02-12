Altra Reports Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.
·15 min read

Delivers 2.6% Revenue Growth, Strong Cash Generation and Working Capital Improvements in Q4

Prudent Cost Management Resulted in Record Operating Cash Flows

Paid Down $160 million of Debt, Exceeding our Payment Goals and Leverage Targets

Provides 2021 Guidance

BRAINTREE, Mass., Feb. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (Nasdaq: AIMC) (“Altra” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of motion control, power transmission and automation products, today announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Financial Highlights

  • Fourth-quarter 2020 net sales were $453.2 million, up 2.6% from the $441.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Fiscal year 2020 net sales were $1.726 billion, slightly above the high end of the Company’s previously provided guidance range. Fourth-quarter 2020 organic sales were up 30 basis points for the combined business compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

  • Fourth-quarter 2020 Power Transmission Technologies (“PTT”) segment sales were down 5.1% and Automation & Specialty (“A&S”) segment sales were up 10.2%. Excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, PTT segment sales were down 7.6% and A&S segment sales were up 8.2% compared with the prior year.*

  • Fourth-quarter net income was $31.2 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, compared with $37.3 million, or $0.58 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP net income in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $49.6 million, or $0.76 per diluted share. This is compared with non-GAAP net income of $42.7 million, or $0.66 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.*

  • Fiscal year 2020 net income was a loss of $25.5 million, or a loss of $0.39 per share and non-GAAP net income was $186.9 million, or $2.88 per diluted share, our best performance ever.*

  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2020 was $96.1 million, or 21.2% of net sales, compared with $89.4 million, or 20.2% of net sales, in the fourth quarter of 2019.*

  • Operating income margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 12.8% compared with 11.8% in the fourth quarter of 2019. Non-GAAP operating income margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 was 17.2%, compared with 16.4% in the fourth quarter of 2019.*

  • Cash flow from operations for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $262.5 million, compared with cash flow from operations of $255.9 million for the prior year end. Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow for the year ended December 31, 2020 was $228.8 million, compared with Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow of $204.2 million for the prior year end. Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow, which excludes the impact of the interest rate swap termination payment, was $263.5 million and $204.2 million for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.*

  • Paid down $70.0 million on the Company’s outstanding term loan in the fourth quarter of 2020, bringing total debt pay down to $160 million in 2020 and $310 million since the closing of the A&S merger on October 1, 2018. At the end of the fourth quarter, Altra’s cash balance and availability under the revolving credit facility were $254.4 million and $295.5 million, respectively.

Management Comments

“We ended the year with an exceptional fourth quarter marked by careful cost management, strong cash flow generation and significant progress de-levering the balance sheet,” said Carl Christenson, Altra’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “By leveraging our market position, diversified portfolio and demand improvements in several markets – including wind and class 8 trucks in China – we exceeded our revenue expectations for the quarter. Additionally, through our focus on cost containment and by leveraging Altra’s world-class business system, we grew margins and delivered excellent working capital performance in the quarter.

“On a full-year basis, the broad diversity of our end markets and our ability to act nimbly to control costs through the pandemic allowed us to deliver outstanding performance. We generated $263.5 million in Non-GAAP Adjusted free cash flow which allowed us to pay down $160 million of debt in 2020 and exit the year with Net Debt to Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA leverage below 3.2x – far exceeding our expectations and advancing us toward our historical levels of 2.0x to 3.0x.*

“What was abundantly clear through the events of 2020 is that our people are our greatest asset. I am incredibly proud of the resilience and agility demonstrated by the Altra team as they focused on maintaining safe working environments through a global pandemic while also serving our customers with our innovative solutions and delivering these exceptional financial results,” Christenson continued.

“As we look to the year ahead, our strategic priorities continue to be managing costs, driving margin enhancement, de-levering our balance sheet and positioning Altra to grow and thrive as a premier industrial company for the long term.”

Business Outlook

“We are taking a cautious approach to our initial outlook for 2021 due to the ongoing uncertainty related to the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and timing of a broad economic recovery,” continued Christenson. “We are hopeful that market conditions improve sooner than our guidance currently assumes and will revisit our outlook appropriately as we gain better visibility. We remain confident that we have the right talent, financial discipline and market strength to continue to navigate the current environment while advancing our strategic priorities to solidify Altra as a world-class premier industrial company.”

The following guidance reflects management’s best estimate and practical assessment of the financial impact of COVID-19 to the Company’s business, at this time. This guidance assumes the general industrial economy will not begin a full recovery until late in 2021. In addition, the guidance assumes that approximately $40 million of cost savings realized in 2020 will phase back in throughout 2021, with the full effect of the costs coming back by the second half of the year.

Altra is providing guidance for full year 2021 as follows:

  • Full-year 2021 sales in the range of $1,790 million to $1,830 million

  • GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $1.97 to $2.10

  • Non-GAAP diluted EPS in the range of $2.95 to $3.15*

  • Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA in the range of $370.0 million to $385.0 million*

  • Tax rate for the full year of approximately 20% to 23% before discrete items

  • Capital expenditures in the range of $45 million to $50 million

  • Depreciation and amortization in the range of $120 million to $125 million

  • Non-GAAP Adjusted Free cash flow in the range of $185 million to $210 million*

*Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Disclosures

(Amounts in Millions of Dollars, except per share information)

*Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income:

Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income/(loss)

$

31.2

$

37.3

$

(25.5

)

$

127.2

Restructuring and consolidation costs

1.9

2.4

7.4

14.1

Acquisition related stock compensation expense

0.4

0.6

1.8

3.2

Acquisition related amortization expense

17.5

17.5

69.8

70.4

Automation and Specialty acquisition purchase price adjustment

(0.8

)

Non-cash amortization of interest rate swap settlement fee

3.4

9.0

Impairment of intangible assets - trademarks

8.4

Cross currency interest rate swap settlement fee

0.9

Acquisition related expenses

0.7

Tax impact of above adjustments

(4.8

)

(4.6

)

(20.4

)

(20.8

)

Non-cash deferred tax benefit due to income tax rate change in India

(10.5

)

(10.5

)

2019 tax benefit due to income tax rate change

(2.8

)

Impairment of intangible assets - goodwill

139.1

Non-GAAP net income*

$

49.6

$

42.7

$

186.9

$

184.3

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share*

$

0.76

$

0.66

$

2.88

$

2.86

*Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow and Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net cash flows (used) provided from operating activities

$

100.7

$

75.5

$

262.5

$

255.9

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(9.4

)

(14.8

)

(33.7

)

(51.7

)

Non-GAAP free cash flow*

91.3

60.7

228.8

204.2

Payment for interest rate swap settlement

34.7

Non-GAAP adjusted free cash flow*

$

91.3

$

60.7

$

263.5

$

204.2

*Reconciliation of Net Debt

Amounts in millions

Years Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Debt

$

1,443.2

$

1,604.0

Cash

(254.4

)

(167.3

)

Net debt

$

1,188.8

$

1,436.7

*Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations:

Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Income from operations

$

58.0

$

52.1

$

77.5

$

224.1

Income from operations as a percent of net sales

12.8

%

11.8

%

4.5

%

12.2

%

Restructuring and consolidation costs

1.9

2.4

7.4

14.1

Acquisition related stock compensation expense

0.4

0.6

1.8

3.2

Acquisition related amortization expense

17.5

17.5

69.8

70.4

Impairment of goodwill and intangible asset

147.5

Acquisition related expenses

0.7

Non-GAAP income from operations*

$

77.8

$

72.6

304.0

$

312.5

Non-GAAP Income from operations as a percent of net sales

17.2

%

16.4

%

17.6

%

17.0

%

*Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Income Margin

Selected Statement of Income Data

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

GAAP
Operating
Income

Adjustments

Non-GAAP
Operating
Income*

GAAP
Operating
Income

Adjustments

Non-GAAP
Operating
Income*

Net sales

$

453.2

$

$

453.2

$

441.9

$

$

441.9

Cost of sales

291.3

291.3

284.5

284.5

Gross profit

161.9

161.9

157.4

157.4

Operating Expenses

Selling, general & administrative expenses

86.8

17.9

68.9

88.2

18.1

70.1

Research and development expenses

15.2

15.2

14.7

14.7

Restructuring costs

1.9

1.9

2.4

2.4

Income from Operations

$

58.0

$

19.8

$

77.8

$

52.1

$

20.5

$

72.6

GAAP and Non-GAAP Income from operations as a percent of net sales

12.8

%

17.2

%

11.8

%

16.4

%

Year to Date Ended December 31, 2020

Year to Date Ended December 31, 2019

GAAP
Operating
Income

Adjustments

Non-GAAP
Operating
Income*

GAAP
Operating
Income

Adjustments

Non-GAAP
Operating
Income*

Net sales

$

1,726.0

$

$

1,726.0

$

1,834.1

$

$

1,834.1

Cost of sales

1,103.6

1,103.6

1,177.8

1,177.8

Gross profit

622.4

622.4

656.3

656.3

Operating Expenses

Selling, general & administrative expenses

332.2

71.6

260.6

359.0

74.3

284.7

Impairment of goodwill and intangible assets

147.5

147.5

Research and development expenses

57.8

57.8

59.1

59.1

Restructuring costs

7.4

7.4

14.1

14.1

Income from Operations

$

77.5

$

226.5

$

304.0

$

224.1

$

88.4

$

312.5

GAAP and Non-GAAP Income from operations as a percent of net sales

4.5

%

17.6

%

12.2

%

17.0

%

*Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA and Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin:

Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net income/(loss)

$

31.2

$

37.3

$

(25.5

)

$

127.2

Asset impairment and other, net

2.9

0.4

1.7

0.1

Impairment of goodwill and intangible asset

147.5

Automation and Specialty acquisition purchase price adjustment

(0.8

)

Tax expense

8.3

(3.4

)

29.5

21.0

Interest expense

17.9

17.2

72.1

73.8

Depreciation expense

13.6

14.5

57.8

58.0

Acquisition related amortization expense

17.5

17.5

69.8

70.4

Acquisition related expenses

0.7

Stock compensation expense

2.8

3.5

13.1

13.6

Restructuring and consolidation expense

1.9

2.4

7.4

14.1

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA

$

96.1

$

89.4

$

372.6

$

378.9

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA as a percent of net sales

21.2

%

20.2

%

21.6

%

20.7

%

*Reconciliation of 2021 Non-GAAP Net Income Guidance and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance:

Fiscal Year 2021

Fiscal Year 2021 Diluted EPS

Net income per share diluted

$128.7 - $137.1

$1.97 - $2.10

Restructuring and consolidation costs

0.8 - 2.8

Acquisition related stock compensation expense

0.9

Acquisition related amortization expense

67.8 - 71.5

Non-cash unamortized interest rate swap expense

11.8

Tax impact of above adjustments(1)(2)**

(17.9) - (18.7)

Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance

$192.1 - $205.4

$2.95 - $3.15

(1) Adjustments are pre-tax, with net tax impact listed separately

(2) Tax impact is calculated by multiplying the estimated effective tax rate for the period of 21.5% - 22.0% by the above items

*Reconciliation of 2021 Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Guidance:

Fiscal Year 2021

Net income per share diluted

$128.7 - $137.1

Interest expense

68.5 - 71.5

Tax expense

38.4 - 34.3

Depreciation expense

52.5 - 53.5

Acquisition related amortization expense

67.8 - 71.5

Stock based compensation

13.3 - 14.3

Restructuring and consolidation costs

0.8 - 2.8

Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA Guidance

$370.0 - $385.0

Conference Call

The Company will conduct an investor conference call to discuss its unaudited fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results on Friday, February 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET. The public is invited to listen to the conference call by dialing (866) 209-9085 domestically or (647) 689-5687 for international access and asking to participate in the ALTRA conference call. A live webcast of the call will be available in the "Investor Relations" section of www.altramotion.com. Individuals may download charts that will be used during the call at www.altramotion.com under Events & Presentations in the Investor Relations section. The charts will be available after earnings are released. A replay of the recorded conference call will be available at the conclusion of the call on February 12 through midnight on February 26, 2021. To listen to the replay, dial (800) 585-8367 domestically or (416) 621-4642 for international access (Conference ID: 9897386). A webcast replay also will be available.

About Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. is a premier industrial global manufacturer and supplier of highly engineered motion control, automation, power transmission, and engine braking systems and components. Altra's portfolio consists of 27 well-respected brands including Bauer Gear Motor, Boston Gear, Jacobs Vehicle Systems, Kollmorgen, Portescap, Stromag, Svendborg Brakes, TB Wood's, Thomson and Warner Electric. Headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, Altra has approximately 9,400 employees and 48 production facilities in 16 countries around the world.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Years Ended December 31,

In Millions of Dollars

2020

2019

Assets:

(Unaudited)

Current Assets

Cash and cash equivalents

$

254.4

$

167.3

Trade receivables, net

240.8

243.2

Inventories

210.4

222.5

Income tax receivable

6.9

5.2

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

35.7

29.1

Total current assets

748.2

667.3

Property, plant and equipment, net

344.2

354.4

Intangible assets, net

1,459.6

1,502.4

Goodwill

1,596.0

1,694.9

Deferred income taxes

4.9

3.0

Other non-current assets, net

14.2

25.1

Operating lease right of use assets

41.0

36.6

Total assets

$

4,208.1

$

4,283.7

Liabilities and stockholders' equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable

$

163.6

$

154.7

Accrued payroll

76.2

58.3

Accruals and other current liabilities

73.0

82.0

Income tax payable

18.8

13.2

Current portion of long-term debt

16.6

18.0

Operating lease liabilities

13.3

13.5

Total current liabilities

361.5

339.7

Long-term debt, less current portion and net of unaccreted discount

1,408.1

1,563.8

Deferred income taxes

359.6

369.1

Pension liabilities

35.4

30.8

Long-term taxes payable

2.7

4.5

Other long-term liabilities

14.3

28.8

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

29.8

24.7

Total stockholders' equity

1,996.7

1,922.3

Total liabilities, and stockholders' equity

$

4,208.1

$

4,283.7

Reconciliation to operating working capital:

Trade receivables, net

240.8

243.2

Inventories

210.4

222.5

Accounts payable

(163.6

)

(154.7

)

Non-GAAP operating working capital*

$

287.6

$

311.0


Consolidated Statements of Income Data:

Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

In Millions of Dollars, except per share amounts

2020

2019

2020

2019

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Net sales

$

453.2

$

441.9

$

1,726.0

$

1,834.1

Cost of sales

291.3

284.5

1,103.6

1,177.8

Gross profit

161.9

157.4

622.4

656.3

Gross profit as a percent of net sales

35.7

%

35.6

%

36.1

%

35.8

%

Selling, general & administrative expenses

86.8

88.2

332.2

359.0

Impairment of goodwill and intangible asset

147.5

Research and development expenses

15.2

14.7

57.8

59.1

Restructuring and consolidation costs

1.9

2.4

7.4

14.1

Income from operations

58.0

52.1

77.5

224.1

Income from operations as a percent of net sales

12.8

%

11.8

%

4.5

%

12.2

%

Interest expense, net

17.9

17.2

72.1

73.8

Other non-operating expense (income), net

0.6

1.0

1.4

2.1

Income before income taxes

39.5

33.9

4.0

148.2

(Benefit)/Provision for income taxes

8.3

(3.4

)

29.5

21.0

Income tax rate

21.0

%

-10.0

%

737.5

%

14.2

%

Net income/(loss)

$

31.2

$

37.3

$

(25.5

)

$

127.2

Weighted Average common shares outstanding:

Basic

64.7

64.4

64.6

64.3

Diluted - includes impact of convertible debt redemptions

65.2

64.6

64.6

64.5

Net income/(loss) per share:

Basic

0.48

0.58

$

(0.39

)

1.98

Diluted

0.48

0.58

$

(0.39

)

1.97

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income From Operations:

Income from operations

$

58.0

$

52.1

$

77.5

$

224.1

Restructuring and consolidation costs

1.9

2.4

7.4

14.1

Acquisition related stock compensation expense

0.4

0.6

1.8

3.2

Acquisition related amortization expense

17.5

17.5

69.8

70.4

Impairment of goodwill and intangible asset

147.5

Acquisition related expenses

0.7

Non-GAAP income from operations *

$

77.8

$

72.6

$

304.0

$

312.5

Non-GAAP Income from operations as a percent of net sales

17.2

%

16.4

%

17.6

%

17.0

%

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Net Income:

Net income (loss)

$

31.2

$

37.3

$

(25.5

)

$

127.2

Restructuring and consolidation costs

1.9

2.4

7.4

14.1

Acquisition related stock compensation expense

0.4

0.6

1.8

3.2

Acquisition related amortization expense

17.5

17.5

69.8

70.4

Automation and Specialty acquisition purchase price adjustment

(0.8

)

Non-cash amortization of interest rate swap settlement fee

3.4

9.0

Impairment of intangible assets - trademarks

8.4

Cross currency interest rate swap settlement fee

0.9

Acquisition related expenses

0.7

Tax impact of above adjustments

(4.8

)

(4.6

)

(20.4

)

(20.8

)

Non-cash deferred tax benefit due to income tax rate change in India

(10.5

)

(10.5

)

2019 tax benefit due to income tax rate change

(2.8

)

Impairment of intangible assets - goodwill

139.1

Non-GAAP net income *

$

49.6

$

42.7

$

186.9

$

184.3

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share *

$

0.76

(1)

$

0.66

(2)

$

2.88

(3)

$

2.86

(4)

(1) - tax impact is calculated by multiplying the estimated effective tax rate for the period of 20.7% by the above items.

(2) - tax impact is calculated by multiplying the estimated effective tax rate for the period of 22.6% by the above items.

(3) - tax impact is calculated by multiplying the estimated effective tax rate for the period of 21.1% by the above items.

(4) - tax impact is calculated by multiplying the estimated effective tax rate for the period of 23.5% by the above items.


Years Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Cash flows from operating activities

(Unaudited)

Net income/(loss)

$

(25.5

)

$

127.2

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows:

Depreciation

57.8

58.0

Amortization of intangible assets

69.8

70.4

Amortization of deferred financing costs

4.6

4.6

Loss on foreign currency, net

1.2

Accretion of debt discount

0.5

0.5

Non-cash amortization of interest rate swap expense

9.0

Impairment of goodwill and intangible asset

147.5

Payment for interest rate swap settlement

(34.7

)

Loss on disposals and other

0.7

0.1

(Benefit) provision for deferred taxes

(28.3

)

(33.1

)

Stock based compensation

13.1

13.6

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired:

Trade receivables

10.6

14.8

Inventories

19.0

5.8

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

18.9

(16.2

)

Other current assets and liabilities

(3.6

)

14.6

Other operating assets and liabilities

1.9

(4.4

)

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

262.5

$

255.9

Cash flows from investing activities

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(33.7

)

(51.7

)

Proceeds from sale of property

0.3

Proceeds from cross currency interest rate swap settlement

56.2

Investment in MTEK Industry AB

(5.0

)

A&S Business acquisition purchase price adjustment

(1.9

)

(29.5

)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

$

15.6

$

(80.9

)

Cash flows from financing activities

Payments on term loan facility

(160.0

)

(130.0

)

Payments on Revolving Credit Facility

(100.0

)

Borrowing under Revolving Credit Facility

100.0

Dividend payments

(27.8

)

(44.4

)

Payments of equipment, working capital notes, mortgages and other debt

(1.5

)

(1.1

)

Proceeds from equipment, working capital notes, mortgages and other debt

1.6

Shares surrendered for tax withholding

(3.9

)

(4.0

)

Net cash provided by (used in) by financing activities

$

(193.2

)

$

(177.9

)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

2.2

1.2

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

87.1

(1.7

)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year

167.3

169.0

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$

254.4

$

167.3

Reconciliation to free cash flow:

Net cash flows from operating activities

262.5

255.9

Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(33.7

)

(51.7

)

Non-GAAP free cash flow *

228.8

204.2

Payment for interest rate swap settlement

34.7

Non-GAAP adjusted Free cash flow *

$

263.5

$

204.2


Selected Segment Data

Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

In Millions of Dollars, except per share amount

2020

2019

2020

2019

Net Sales:

Power Transmission Technologies

$

207.9

$

219.1

$

818.6

$

907.7

Automation & Specialty

246.6

223.8

911.8

931.0

Inter-segment eliminations

(1.3

)

(1.0

)

(4.4

)

(4.6

)

Total

$

453.2

$

441.9

$

1,726.0

$

1,834.1

Income from operations:

Power Transmission Technologies

$

24.5

$

26.4

$

97.5

$

113.5

Automation & Specialty

37.6

$

30.2

(10.4

)

132.3

Corporate

(2.2

)

$

(2.1

)

(2.2

)

(7.6

)

Restructuring and consolidation costs

(1.9

)

$

(2.4

)

(7.4

)

(14.1

)

Total

$

58.0

$

52.1

$

77.5

$

224.1

*Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Income from Operations by Segment:

Selected Segment Data

(In Millions of Dollars

Quarter Ended December 31, 2020

Year to Date Ended December 31, 2020

Power
Transmission
Technologies

Automation
and
Specialty

Corporate

Total

Power
Transmission
Technologies

Automation
and
Specialty

Corporate

Total

Income from operations:

Income from operations

$

23.0

$

37.2

$

(2.2

)

$

58.0

$

92.9

$

(13.2

)

$

(2.2

)

$

77.5

Restructuring costs

1.5

0.4

1.9

4.6

2.8

7.4

Acquisition related stock compensation expense

0.4

0.4

1.8

1.8

Impairment of goodwill and intangible asset

147.5

147.5

Acquisition related amortization expense

2.1

15.4

17.5

8.7

61.1

69.8

Acquisition related expenses

6.6

6.6

Total Non-GAAP Income from operations

$

26.6

$

53.0

$

(1.8

)

$

77.8

$

112.8

$

198.2

$

(0.4

)

$

310.6

Non-GAAP Income from operations as a percentage of Segment net sales*

12.8

%

21.5

%

17.2

%

13.8

%

21.7

%

18.0

%

Selected Segment Data

(In Millions of Dollars

Quarter Ended December 31, 2019

Year to Date Ended December 31, 2019

Power
Transmission
Technologies

Automation
and
Specialty

Corporate

Total

Power
Transmission
Technologies

Automation
and
Specialty

Corporate

Total

Income from operations:

Income from operations

$

25.5

$

28.7

$

(2.1

)

$

52.1

$

106.8

$

124.9

$

(7.6

)

$

224.1

Restructuring costs

0.9

1.5

2.4

6.7

7.4

14.1

Acquisition related stock compensation expense

0.6

0.6

3.2

3.2

Acquisition related amortization expense

2.3

15.2

17.5

9.2

61.2

70.4

Acquisition related expenses

0.7

0.7

Total Non-GAAP Income from operations

$

28.7

$

45.4

$

(1.5

)

$

72.6

$

122.7

$

193.5

$

(3.7

)

$

312.5

Non-GAAP Income from operations as a percentage of Segment net sales*

13.1

%

20.3

%

16.4

%

13.5

%

20.8

%

17.0

%

* Discussion of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The non-GAAP financial measures used in this release are utilized by management in comparing our operating performance on a consistent basis. We believe that these financial measures are appropriate to enhance the overall understanding of our underlying operating performance trends compared to historical and prospective periods and our peers. We believe that these measures provide important supplemental information to management and investors regarding financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and results of operations as well as insight into the compliance with our debt covenants. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information calculated in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures presented above to our GAAP results has been provided in the financial tables included in this press release.

Organic Sales

Organic sales in this release excludes the impact of foreign currency translation.

Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Income From Operations, Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, Non-GAAP Operating Income Margin, and Non-GAAP Diluted EPS Guidance

Non-GAAP Net Income, Non-GAAP Income From Operations, Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share, and Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share Guidance exclude acquisition related amortization expense, acquisition related expense, impairment of goodwill and intangible asset, acquisition related stock compensation expense, restructuring and consolidation costs, non-cash amortization of interest rate swap expense and other income or charges that management does not consider to be directly related to the Company’s core operating performance. Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share is calculated by dividing Non-GAAP Net Income by GAAP weighted average shares outstanding (diluted). Non-GAAP Operating Income Margin is calculated by dividing Non-GAAP Income From Operations by GAAP Net Sales.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, acquisition related amortization, acquisition related costs, restructuring costs, stock-based compensation, asset impairment and other income or charges that management does not consider to be directly related to the Company’s core operating performance.

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA Margin

Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing Non-GAAP Adjusted EBITDA by GAAP Net Sales.

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow

Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow is calculated by deducting purchases of property, plant and equipment from net cash flows from operating activities.

Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow

Non-GAAP Adjusted Free Cash Flow is calculated by adding back the payment for the interest rate swap settlement to Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow.

Non-GAAP Operating Working Capital

Non-GAAP Operating Working Capital is calculated by deducting accounts payable from net trade receivables plus inventories.

Net Debt

Net Debt is calculated by subtracting cash from total debt.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements, other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements, as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate or imply future results, performance, achievements or events. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by phrases such as “believes,” “expects,” “potential,” “continues,” “may,” “should,” “seeks,” “predicts,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans,” “could,” “designed”, “should be,” and other similar expressions that denote expectations of future or conditional events rather than statements of fact. Forward-looking statements also may relate to strategies, plans and objectives for, and potential results of, future operations, financial results, financial condition, business prospects, growth strategy and liquidity, and are based upon financial data, market assumptions and management's current business plans and beliefs or current estimates of future results or trends available only as of the time the statements are made, which may become out of date or incomplete. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that events could differ significantly from our expectations. These statements include, but may not be limited to, the statements under “Business Outlook,” and statements regarding (a) the Company’s strategic priorities continuing to be managing costs, driving margin enhancement, de-levering its balance sheet and positioning the Company to grow and thrive as a premier industrial company for the long term, (b) the Company taking a cautious approach to its initial outlook for 2021, (c) the Company being hopeful that market conditions improve sooner than guidance currently assumes and the Company’s plans to revisit its outlook appropriately as it gains better visibility, (d) the Company’s confidence regarding its talent, financial discipline and market strength to continue to navigate the current environment while advancing its strategic priorities to solidify the Company as a world-class premier industrial company and (e) assumptions underlying the Company’s guidance, including assumptions that the general industrial economy will not begin to recover until late in 2021 and that approximately $40 million of cost savings realized in 2020 will gradually phase back in throughout 2021, with the full effect of the costs coming back by the second half of the year. In addition to the risks and uncertainties noted in this release, there are certain factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by some of the statements made. These include: (1) competitive pressures, (2) changes in political and economic conditions in the United States and abroad and the cyclical nature of our markets, (3) loss of distributors, (4) the ability to develop new products and respond to customer needs, (5) risks associated with international operations, including currency risks, and the effects of tariffs and other trade actions taken by the United States and other countries, (6) accuracy of estimated forecasts of OEM customers and the impact of the current global economic environment on our customers, (7) risks associated with a disruption to our supply chain, (8) fluctuations in the costs of raw materials used in our products, (9) product liability claims, (10) work stoppages and other labor issues involving the Company’s facilities or the Company’s customers, (11) changes in employment, environmental, tax and other laws and changes in the enforcement of laws, (12) loss of key management and other personnel, (13) risks associated with compliance with environmental laws, (14) the ability to successfully execute, manage and integrate key acquisitions and mergers, (15) failure to obtain or protect intellectual property rights, (16) impairment or reduction of goodwill or intangible assets, (17) failure of operating equipment or information technology infrastructure, including cyber-attacks or other security breaches, and failure to comply with data privacy laws or regulations, (18) risks associated with our debt leverage, (19) risks associated with restrictions contained in the agreements governing Altra’s $400 million aggregate principal amount of 6.125% senior notes due 2026 and Altra’s revolving credit facility and term loan facility, (20) risks associated with compliance with tax laws, (21) risks associated with the global recession and volatility and disruption in the global financial markets, (22) risks associated with implementation of our enterprise resource planning system, (23) risks associated with the Svendborg, Stromag, and A&S acquisitions and integration and other acquisitions, (24) risks associated with certain minimum purchase agreements we have with suppliers, (25) risks related to our relationships with strategic partners, (26) our ability to offset increased commodity and labor costs with increased prices, (27) risks associated with our exposure to variable interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, (28) swap counterparty credit risk, including interest rate swap contracts, cross-currency swap contracts and hedging arrangements, (29) risks associated with our exposure to renewable energy markets, (30) risks related to regulations regarding conflict minerals, (31) risks related to restructuring and plant consolidations, (32) risks related to our acquisition of A&S, including (a) the possibility that we may be unable to achieve expected synergies and operating efficiencies in connection with the transaction within the expected time-frames or at all and to successfully integrate A&S, (b) expected or targeted future financial and operating performance and results, (c) operating costs, customer loss and business disruption (including, without limitation, difficulties in maintaining relationships with employees, customers, clients or suppliers) being greater than expected following the transaction, (d) our ability to retain key executives and employees, (e) slowdowns or downturns in economic conditions generally and in the markets in which the A&S businesses participate specifically, (f) lower than expected investments and capital expenditures in equipment that utilizes components produced by us or A&S, (g) lower than expected demand for our or A&S’s repair and replacement businesses, (h) our ability to successfully integrate the merged assets and the associated technology and achieve operational efficiencies, (i) the integration of A&S being more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected, (j) the inability to undertake certain corporate actions that otherwise could be advantageous to comply with certain tax covenants, (k) potential unknown liabilities and unforeseen expenses related to the acquisition and (l) the impact on our internal controls and compliance with the regulatory requirements under the Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002, (33) exposure to United Kingdom political developments, including the effect of its withdrawal from the European Union, and the uncertainty surrounding the implementation and effect of Brexit and related negative developments in the European Union and elsewhere, (34) Altra’s ability to achieve the efficiencies, savings and other benefits anticipated from its cost reduction, margin improvement, restructuring, plant consolidation and other business optimization initiatives, (35) the risks associated with transitioning from LIBOR to a replacement alternative reference rate, (36) the scope and duration of the COVID-19 global pandemic and its impact on global economic systems and our employees, sites, operations, customers and supply chain, including the impact of the pandemic on manufacturing and supply capabilities throughout the world, (37) adverse conditions in the credit and capital markets limiting or preventing the Company’s and its customers’ and suppliers’ ability to borrow or raise capital, (38) the Company’s ability to invest in new technologies and manufacturing techniques and to develop or adapt to changing technology and manufacturing techniques, (39) defects, quality issues, inadequate disclosure or misuse with respect to our products and capabilities, (40) changes in labor or employment laws, (41) the Company’s ability to recruit, retain and motivate key sales, marketing or engineering personnel, (42) unplanned repairs or equipment outages, (43) changes in the Company’s tax rates, including enactment of the 2017 Tax Act, or exposure to additional income tax liabilities or assessments, as well as audits by tax authorities, (44) the risks associated with the Company’s ability to successfully divest or otherwise dispose of businesses that that are deemed not to fit with our strategic plan or are not achieving the desired return on investment and (45) other risks, uncertainties and other factors described in the Company's quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and annual reports on Form 10-K and in the Company's other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) or in materials incorporated therein by reference. Except as required by applicable law, Altra does not intend to update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

AIMC-E

CONTACT:

Altra Industrial Motion Corp.

Christian Storch, Chief Financial Officer

781-917-0541

christian.storch@altramotion.com


Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Road-weary Raptors run out of gas versus rival Celtics

    The Raptors were clearly burnt out in a loss to the Celtics after a taxing but encouraging week-long stretch.

  • Australian Open Day 5: Fans barred from tournament after COVID-19 outbreak in Melbourne

    A COVID-19 outbreak will close off the tournament from spectators.

  • Embattled strength coach Chris Doyle lands on Urban Meyer's Jaguars staff

    A bevy of former Iowa players spoke out about alleged racist comments made by Doyle.

  • Olympian Klete Keller indicted on 7 charges for involvement in U.S. Capitol riots

    Klete Keller was recognized in the riots by an FBI agent and others in part because of the Team USA jacket he was wearing.

  • Tensions rising: NHL multigame series ratchet up animosity

    “If you’re going to play a team seven times in a row, it’s going to happen.”

  • Tom Brady to undergo 'minor' knee surgery after Super Bowl victory

    Tom Brady led the Bucs to a Super Bowl win despite a knee injury.

  • Trae Young fined $20K for berating official after game-ending no-call vs. Mavericks

    The NBA added that Young was wrong about the no-call in a statement.

  • WHL's Red Deer Rebels living inside home arena in order to compete in COVID-19 era

    The WHL's Red Deer Rebels are taking living at the rink to the next level.

  • Raptors to play entire season in Tampa due to COVID-19 restrictions

    The Toronto Raptors announced they will play out the remainder of the 2020-21 season in Tampa Bay.

  • R&A optimistic about holding British Open in July after last year's cancellation due to COVID-19

    The British Open is set to take place at Royal St. George's in July.

  • Dallas Stars entered needless controversy by getting involved in Anthem-gate

    The Dallas Stars didn't have to release a statement about playing the national anthem. In doing so, they're perpetuating harm towards communities who don't fit their core demographic.

  • LeBron passes Durant for overall lead in voting for NBA All-Star Game

    LeBron claims the overall lead, and there's a little movement at the bottom of the lists.

  • Naomi Osaka advances, saves butterfly in Australian Open's best moment

    A butterfly caused quite a stir with Naomi Osaka on Friday at the Australian Open.

  • Paralympic ski star Brian McKeever helps out Canada's next generation of racers

    One of Canada's most decorated cross-country skiers is doing grunt work for the next generation in his sport. Brian McKeever, a 13-time Paralympic champion, is testing wax for young Canadian racers at this week's world junior and under-23 championship in Vuokatti, Finland. The 41-year-old from Canmore, Alta., gets handed skis from the wax technicians and tests them on snow to determine the waxes that glide and grip best. McKeever calls himself an extra set of hands, or legs, but variable weather in an outdoor sport can quickly alter snow conditions and put him in the hot seat. "I've seen the panic when the conditions are changing fast and you need to make a change in five minutes," McKeever said. "I hope I can be useful at that point and not in the way." McKeever, a visually-impaired skier, hasn't been able to race yet this winter. The COVID-19 pandemic wiped out the world para-nordic championship that would have opened this week in Norway, as well as all but two World Cups still on the calendar in March. So the 20-time world champion helps out in the wax truck as Canada's top skiers under the age of 23 race in their lone international event this winter. "We're in the wax room all the time as athletes, but we're not really in it," McKeever said. "It's seeing a different side of the same coin. "Learning from four very good World Cup wax techs. Here I am, a 41-year-old rookie learning from these guys." McKeever's 17-year-old nephew Xavier is among the 20 Canadian skiers racing in Finland until Sunday. Xavier McKeever, Remi Drolet, Olivier Léveillé and Tom Stephen won a men's relay silver medal in last year's world junior championship in Oberwiesenthal, Germany. Drolet graduated to the under-23 ranks, but the other three teenagers are still racing against junior competitors in Vuokatti. In a normal season, McKeever would never had the time to watch his nephew compete because he'd be racing himself. "These kids are faster than any of us ever were at that age," McKeever said. "Xavier, my nephew, I didn't beat him once last year and I'll never beat him again. I'm so pumped about that. "I want to see these guys have a better career than I did. I want them to have better opportunities than I did because I feel pretty fortunate with the opportunities I've had." Owner of 16 medals overall, McKeever is the most successful man in cross-country skiing in Paralympic history. He says his sixth Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing next year will be his last. "I can feel my body doesn't respond to training the way it once did," he said. "Training a thousand hours a year is hard on you. I like it, but I would also enjoy not being in pain." McKeever intends to remain in Europe and train in hopes of racing in Slovenia and Finland next month, instead of returning to Canada to face a 14-day quarantine before then. "That's something we've talked a lot about in our program and I'm sure every sport is talking about," McKeever said. "How you can manage as a sport within this? "You can't go through multiple weeks of quarantine. You can't stop training for two weeks and expect to perform." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press

  • Arsenal to host Benfica in Greece in Europa League

    NYON, Switzerland — Arsenal will host Benfica in the Europa League in Greece because of travel restrictions affecting English clubs amid the coronavirus pandemic, UEFA said Friday. The second leg game in the round of 32 will be played at the home stadium of Olympiakos in Piraeus on Feb. 25, one week after Benfica’s “home” game takes place at Stadio Olimpico in Rome. UEFA previously said the away goals rule will apply even though neither Arsenal nor Benfica has home advantage. Both neutral venues were already being prepared for use in the Europa League. Olympiakos hosts PSV Eindhoven next week and Roma hosts Braga on Feb. 25. English clubs cannot travel to some European countries while an aggressively transmissible COVID-19 variant originating in Britain is spreading. Liverpool and Manchester City are barred from entering Germany so they will go to Budapest, Hungary, for Champions League games against Leipzig and Borussia Mönchengladbach, respectively. Chelsea is going to Bucharest, Romania, to face Atlético Madrid. Manchester United will go to Juventus's stadium in Turin to play Real Sociedad in the Europa League next week. Tottenham is set to travel to Austria as scheduled to face Wolfsberger. Arsenal is the only Premier League club yet confirmed to play its home game outside of England. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Bayern forward Serge Gnabry out with thigh muscle tear

    MUNICH — Bayern Munich forward Serge Gnabry tore a thigh muscle during the Club World Cup final and will be out “for the foreseeable,” the team said Friday. Gnabry played 64 minutes in Bayern's 1-0 win over Mexican club Tigres on Thursday in Qatar. Bayern said he was later examined by the club's medical staff and found to have torn a muscle in his left thigh. Gnabry has scored six goals in 28 games for Bayern in all competitions this season and missed only four games. Bayern is also without midfielder Thomas Müller, who tested positive for the coronavirus ahead of the final. Müller is facing a period of quarantine when he arrives back in Munich. Two other midfielders, Leon Goretzka and Javi Martinez, missed the Club World Cup after positive tests for the coronavirus last month but are expected to return to the squad soon. Bayern's next game is Monday against Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Weekend of world championships forges ahead in face of pandemic

    I'm always amazed and, quite frankly, inspired by the passion that our sporting analysts bring to the table each weekend on Road to the Olympic Games. It's the intimate knowledge and affection they exude which delivers the thrill of competition to so many viewers across the country. And in the face of the pandemic, winter sport around the world has found a way to not only survive, but to thrive in the pre-Olympic year. Perhaps it's because sport means so much to so many people, in so many places, and the thought of a winter without it is a non-starter. So it is that in Holland, where they are obsessed with speed skating, the world championships push ahead in the Heerenveen bubble and the historic Thialf Arena. Similarly, the sleds continue to rumble in Altenberg, Germany, which is the acknowledged heartland of the sliding pursuits. In the Dolomites of Italy, the alpine world championships unfold as skiing takes centre stage against a spectacular backdrop. Further north, in Scandinavia, the ski cross and snowboard racers go head-to-head in Idre Fjäll, Sweden. In all, Road to the Olympic Games will have eight hours of world championship competition this Saturday and Sunday and the voices who describe the action so expertly have been there to experience the devotion to their respective sports first-hand. Winter sport passion They understand that as we Canadians wouldn't dream of a season without hockey, or Americans would do anything to make the Super Bowl spectacle happen, Europeans will deliver winter sport world championships — come hell or high water. "Even without fans in the stands, the rich lore and history of the Netherlands' love for skating is visceral and every skater seems to find that sixth gear regardless of circumstances," says two-time Olympian Anastasia Bucsis, CBC's speed skating analyst. "My career's fondest memories stem from competing in the Netherlands around Remembrance Day. The Dutch fans would come up to us in grocery stores or on the street and thank us not only for racing and providing sporting entertainment but also for Canada's history of liberating Holland in World War Two." WATCH | Canadian speed skating coach Shannon Rempel chats with Anastasia Bucsis: Brian Stemmle is a four-time Olympian and raced around Europe on alpine's World Cup for more than a decade. He knows the lure the "White Circus" has over people. "Being a ski racing fan in Europe is like eating wiener schnitzel in Austria — it's bred into the culture," Stemmle says. "Driving from race to race, throughout Europe we'd sometimes stop for lunch at an Autogrill or walk into a pizzeria in Italy. Often, huddled around a small television, watching an afternoon ski race would be a group of grizzled, ski-racing fans drinking espresso and smoking Marlboro's. "The gentlemen were having a social connection through a sport that they had a passion for. Those die-hards made me realize that people I didn't even know, halfway around the world, cared about the same thing that I loved and that inspired me to try even harder to be a winner." 'Sport brings people together' Bobsleigh is king in Germany and the 2021 world championships have moved there from Lake Placid, N.Y., the original host, because of the pandemic. They've reverted to fertile ground for a beloved and thrilling athletic endeavour. "Sport brings people together and there are certain places, for certain sports, where the energy is palpable. For bobsleigh that place is Germany," says Helen Upperton, CBC's bobsleigh analyst and an Olympic silver medallist. "They love the sport, they love the rivalries, the danger, the power and precision and they express their love for all the athletes, not just the home team. Sport is so much more than just the race or the match or the game. It's the undertow that pulls people in the same direction, toward the common bond; a flag, a team, or an athlete. If you somehow managed to win in Germany, you were never forgotten." These vivid descriptions of what goes on in exotic places far away are proof that these commentators have travelled the planet to experience the complex, often elusive, attractiveness of sport and can speak to it in the first person. It's an altogether intangible power which allows sport to defy the universal threat we now face during the days of COVID-19. "I've never been made to feel like a rock star the way I was when competing in Holland," Bucsis recalls. "It really touched my heart and reminded me how unifying and wonderful sport is." The show must go on For Stemmle, the ability — even during a pandemic — to follow the action is sustenance for fans the world over. "Cheering for a sport you love makes you feel like a part of the team," he reckons. "Like me cheering for the Toronto Maple Leafs, deep down it makes me believe I'm making a difference in the outcome." "There is something magical about racing in a country that loves a sport as much as you do," Upperton concludes. "Perhaps this passion for human excellence brings out the best in all of us, athletes and fans alike." And although it's a cliché, it amounts to the truth. In uncertain times the wide world of sport will continue to spin on its axis and the show will most definitely go on.

  • Markstrom dominant as Flames hand Canucks sixth loss in a row

    VANCOUVER — Life in Vancouver has felt a little unnatural for Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom this week. After spending seven seasons with the Canucks, for the first time he hit the ice at Rogers Arena as an opponent on Thursday. “I think before tonight, this is the only building I hadn’t been in the visitor room," Markstrom said. "It’s weird to land and take the bus, staying at a hotel when it’s been home for so long." The Swedish netminder wasted no time making himself comfortable. He stopped all but one of the 34 shots the Canucks peppered him with Thursday night, leading the Flames to a 3-1 victory against his former team. One of Markstrom's best saves of the night came midway through the second period when he robbed Nils Hoglander of a goal. Vancouver's rookie winger sniped a shot from the top of the face-off circle and the goalie snatched the puck out of the air. “He battled for us all night. He kept us in there at times and he made some big saves," said Calgary's Sean Monahan. "When your goalie’s doing that, it gives you some jump and gives you a real good chance to win games.” Facing a hot goaltender can get into a forward's head, he added. “When you’re playing against a goalie like that, sometimes you start overthinking and you try to make an extra pass to get a better look and it starts to get frustrating," he said. "Marky’s a great goalie and I’m really happy he’s on our team.” Monahan registered a pair of assists on the night, and helped give his side some breathing room early in the third. The centreman came out of the penalty box to collect the puck in the neutral zone, and dished it to Johnny Gaudreau. Gaudreau hustled down the ice on a breakaway and popped a shot up past Vancouver's Thatcher Demko glove side to put Calgary up 3-1. Mark Giordano had a goal and an assist in the win, while Andrew Mangiapane also scored for Calgary (7-5-1). Despite the final result, the Canucks (6-11-0) came out hard and fast, looking to snap an extended losing skid. “They came out flying, literally," Markstrom said. "They play such a fast game and in the first period, we didn’t really find our legs at the start, but overall, I thought we kept them to shots from the outside and stuff like that, letting me see the puck. "They’re a desperate team and they played a great game today. We’re happy we got away with the two points.” Vancouver's lone goal came 6:31 into the second period. Elias Pettersson deftly stick handled around Milan Lucic and slid a slick pass up the boards to Brock Boeser, who put a backhanded shot on net. Markstrom stopped the first buck but Boeser collected his own rebound and shovelled it in behind the goalie's skate to knot the score at 1-1. The Canucks outshot the Flames 34-26 on Thursday, but ultimately saw their losing streak stretch to six games. The skid hasn't been easy, Pettersson said. "It's frustrating. Everyone in our group, everyone in the locker room just wants to win a game and get back at it because we know what we're capable of but like I said it's not going our way right now but we'll figure it out," he said. Demko stopped 23-of-26 shots for Vancouver. A couple of unlucky bounces were what made the difference Thursday night, said Canucks coach Travis Green. "As much as you hate losing our guys are smart enough to know they played a pretty good hockey game," he said. "They know if we bring that came to the table, you're going to win more than you lose. You're not gonna win every game when you play well, that's just the way the league is, the league is too good. But I'm comfortable our guys know that if they bring that type of effort, good things are gonna happen." Thursday's game was the first in a four-game set between the Canucks and Flames. The two teams will square off again in Vancouver on Saturday. NOTES: A short thank video for Markstrom, defenceman Chris Tanev and forward Josh Leivo played on the big screen midway through the first period, eliciting stick taps from the Canucks' bench. The trio played for the Canucks last season before signing with the Flames in free agency and Thursday marked their first game back in Vancouver. ... Both Boeser and Pettersson are riding five-game points streaks, with each registering two goals and three assists. … Vancouver's Justin Bailey left the game early in the second period after being run into the boards hard by Lucic. The winger was hunched over as he headed straight down the tunnel. It was later announced he would not return due to an upper-body injury. … Canucks centre Jay Beagle played in his 600th NHL game. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press

  • Mike Smith makes 38 saves as Oilers shut out reeling Canadiens 3-0

    MONTREAL — After starting the season on long-term injured reserve and missing the first month of action, Mike Smith wanted to make sure he was well prepared when he finally returned to the Edmonton Oilers crease. So far so good for the veteran netminder, who picked up a shutout in just his second start of the campaign. Smith made 38 stops as the Oilers beat the suddenly struggling Montreal Canadiens 3-0 Thursday. The 38-year-old picked up the 40th shutout of his career, and his first against Montreal. Smith is now 2-0 on the season after posting a 3-1 win over Ottawa in his season debut Monday. "You want to come back and not feel like you've missed a beat," Smith said. "Obviously the first two games have gone really well for me, I felt like I was prepared for these games. When you feel like you're prepared, usually things go your way." Jujhar Khaira, Darnell Nurse and Tyson Barrie scored for Edmonton (9-7-0), which won its third straight game — and six of its last seven — and finished 3-1 on its four-game road trip. Montreal goaltender Jake Allen made 28 saves, many of them difficult, in a losing cause. The Canadiens (8-4-2) have three losses, all coming at home, over their last four games. One of the most offensively potent teams at the start of the season, the Habs have managed just six goals over that span. "Our game has gone down a notch," Montreal coach Claude Julien said. "Our quick transition isn't quite there. "You don't want to panic, you want to do the little things right, and the little things right eventually play in your favour. Right now there's a bit of frustration that's really hurting us more than it's helping us." Edmonton was 1-for-3 on the power play, while Montreal was 0-for-1. The Canadiens applied more of the offensive pressure early in the game — including a Nick Suzuki breakaway that Smith stopped — but the Oilers struck first when Khaira scored 11:13 into the first period. Khaira picked up a pass from Josh Archibald through the feet of Jeff Petry and beat Allen. Khaira, who was waived and sent to the team's taxi squad at the start of the season, now has five points (two goals, three assists) in seven games. "JJ, he's a powerful man," Oilers coach Dave Tippett said. "He's strong on the puck, he's really good down low in our zone, and it's nice to see him get rewarded with a goal with the work he's putting in." Khaira's goal seemed to energize the Oilers, who had several good chances to increase their lead. Allen made big saves on Alex Chaisson and Kyle Turris, while Barrie rang a shot off the post. Nurse was credited with his sixth goal of the season 1:27 into the second period. Allen saved the defenceman's initial shot, but Montreal captain Shea Weber inadvertently put the puck in the net when his clearing attempt deflected off teammate Phillip Danault. "There's been puck luck going the other way, so it's nice to see you get back a few of those," Tippett said. Barrie made it 3-0 when he ripped a shot past Allen from the blue line with the Oilers on a power play at 4:44 of the third period. Edmonton was coming off a 3-2 win at Ottawa on Tuesday in which superstar forwards McDavid and Leon Draisaitl were held off the scoresheet for the first time in 11 games. McDavid was held scoreless again, while Draisaitl picked up an assist on Barrie's goal. There was a scary moment in the second period when Montreal forward Paul Byron was hit in the head by a slapshot from Habs defenceman Joel Edmundson. Byron went to the Canadiens dressing room but returned to the game shortly after. The opening face off was pushed back an hour after Edmonton forward Jesse Puljujarvi was placed on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list. A player on the protocol list does not necessarily have COVID-19. The NHL has postponed 35 games so far this season, but none yet in the all-Canadian North Division. "It's been going on for a while, between the bubble and coming into the season," Tippett said of COVID-19's affect on the NHL. "It's part of our world now so you almost get numb to it. "It's part of what we're dealing with not just in hockey, but as a world right now, so it becomes less of a factor. You do what you have to do, follow the protocols and go about your business." The Oilers are off until Monday, when they will play the first of two home dates with Winnipeg. The Canadiens will face the NHL-leading Maple Leafs in Toronto on Saturday. NOTES: Nurse's sixth goal moved him into a tie with Petry for the league lead among defenceman. ... The Oilers lead the league with 13 goals from defencemen. ... The last time McDavid was held pointless in back-to-back games was Dec. 18 and Dec. 20, 2019. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2021. The Canadian Press Note to readers: This s a corrected story. A previous version had the incorrect records for the teams.

  • Fabbro's late goal lifts Predators over Red Wings, 3-2

    NASHVILLE — The first game-winning goal of Dante Fabbro’s career came in dramatic fashion. Fabbro scored with 59.2 seconds remaining to give the Nashville Predators a 3-2 victory over the struggling Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Ryan Ellis and Matt Duchene also scored and Pekka Rinne made 24 saves for Nashville, which snapped a three-game losing streak. “Pekka has given us a chance to win every night,” Predators coach John Hynes said. “Fortunately tonight we were able to find a way to win and reward the effort. What he’s doing is making big saves at big times.” Robby Fabbri and Marc Staal had the goals for Detroit, which has lost 10 of 11. “Frustrating for sure at this point,” coach Jeff Blashill said. “I thought we put ourselves in position to win another hockey game and we didn’t finish it. That’s the step we need to learn to take.” As the clock dipped just below a minute in the third period, Fabbro sent a wrist shot from the right point through traffic that beat Detroit goalie Thomas Greiss on the stick side aided by a screen from Nashville winger Viktor Arvidsson. “I’ve got to get it by that first guy and I was able to do that,” Fabbro said. “Great screen in front. I wouldn’t say it was a hard shot by any means, but just get it there and hopefully something good happens out of it.” Greiss finished with 20 saves. Ellis scored the game’s first goal at 14:58 of the opening period. With the Predators on a power play, Filip Forsberg had the puck in the right circle and slid a cross-ice pass to Ellis in the left circle, where he fired a one-timer into the virtually open net behind Greiss. Forsberg and Predators captain Roman Josi each had a pair of assists. Fabbri spoiled Nashville’s hope of getting out of the first with a lead when his wrist shot from the left circle beat Rinne just inside the far post with 34.4 seconds left in the period. “I’m feeling good,” Rinne said. “I feel like I’ve felt good since the training camp. Obviously, I want to show it on the ice and play well and get wins for this team.” The game looked as though it was headed into the third tied at 1 after a mostly sleepy second, but in the last minute of the middle frame the teams traded goals 14 seconds apart. Duchene gave Nashville another brief lead at 19:19, but Staal answered right back at 19:33 to tie it again. INJURIES MOUNT Nashville added two names to its growing list of injured players. Predators defenceman Mattias Ekholm and forward Mathieu Olivier were placed on injured reserve, joining defenceman Luca Sbisa and forwards Brad Richardson and Ryan Johansen. Ekholm, who missed Monday’s game against Tampa Bay due to the birth of his second child, returned to the lineup for Tuesday’s second half of the back-to-back series with the Lightning but did not play in the third period. He is sidelined with a lower-body injury. CENTURY MARK It was the 100th regular-season matchup between the teams. Nashville and Detroit are reunited in the same division due to the NHL’s realignment this season. The Red Wings and Predators were Central Division foes from the time Nashville entered the NHL in 1998 until Detroit moved to the Eastern Conference when the league realigned for the 2013-14 season. The teams have also met in the playoffs on three occasions, all in Western Conference quarterfinal series. Detroit won the first two matchups in 2004 and 2008, with Nashville taking the series in 2012. POWER PLAY STRUGGLING After coming up empty in four opportunities with the man advantage Thursday night, the Red Wings have not scored a power-play goal in their last seven games. They are 0 for 20 during the current drought and have just four power-play goals in 15 games this season. “We still go over the boards trying to score,” Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin said. “We care about it a lot. We talk about it every day we’re at the rink. It’s a lot of the conversation. We have to keep it simple. We have to get it set up. Tonight we did a good job of entries, we just didn’t execute in the zone.” Detroit entered Thursday with the NHL’s second-worst power play success rate at 9.3%, ahead of only Minnesota’s 7.1%. WHAT’S NEXT The teams complete their two-game set Saturday night in Nashville. Jim Diamond, The Associated Press