Alton Towers group Merlin names former Philadelphia 76ers NBA chief as new boss

Alton Towers and Madame Tussauds owner Merlin Entertainments has named the former boss of the Philadelphia 76ers National Basketball Association team as its new chief executive.

Scott O’Neil – who resigned last year from the owners of the 76ers, Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment (HBSE), where he was chief executive – will take over from long-term Merlin boss Nick Varney on Tuesday November 15.

Mr Varney announced in April that he would step down after 23 years at the helm of one of the world’s biggest operators of theme parks and attractions.

It runs 147 attractions as well as 23 hotels and six holiday villages across 24 countries, with its well-known theme parks including Thorpe Park, Chessington World of Adventures and Legoland, while it also owns the likes of Peppa Pig World and The London Dungeon.

Nick Varney is leaving after 23 years at the helm of Merlin (Merlin/PA)

Mr O’Neil has led some of the world’s top sports brands, including the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks National Basketball Association (NBA) teams, New York Rangers National Hockey League (NHL) team and the National Football League’s Philadelphia Eagles.

He oversaw HBSE’s growth from managing the 76ers to becoming a group covering sports, entertainment, and investment properties worth around 2.5 billion US dollars (£2.1 billion).

He told the PA news agency it was a “tangential” move switching from sports group to a theme park attractions behemoth, but that there were also many “parallels”.

He said: “I understand the customer experience and how to create something special when you walk through the door, as well as the ticket sales process.”

But he joins the group at a challenging time as consumer spending power is being hammered by the cost-of-living crisis.

Mr O’Neil, who will be relocating from the US to London for the role, said while customers will be looking for value, they will be prioritising experiences with family and friends.

“In the last financial downturn of 2008, the parks did very well, because staycations became so important.

“We’re going to work extra hard and look to provide incredible value… we are aware of what’s happening in the world and think that plays to our strengths.”

He said he will also look to work with more brand partners, adding to tie-ups with the likes of Lego, DreamWorks and Marvel.

Scott O’Neil was chief executive of 76ers’ owner, Harris Blitzer Sports and Entertainment (HBSE) (Merlin/PA)

Roland Hernandez, chair of Merlin, added: “Scott has significant experience in the entertainment industry, a proven track record of delivering business transformation, and the vision and ambition to lead Merlin through the next exciting stages of its global development.”

Outgoing boss Mr Varney will retire following a very lengthy stint at Merlin, having been appointed as chief executive in 1999 after he led a £47 million buyout of the firm.

He then presided over the firm’s growth from a business with 19 attractions to a global theme park giant.

It listed on the stock market in 2013, but was taken back into private hands in 2019 when it was bought by a consortium of investors – Blackstone; Kirkbi, the investment vehicle of Lego’s Danish founding family; and The Canadian Pension Plan Investment Board – for £5.9 billion.

He said he was “very proud of what we have achieved at Merlin over the past 23 years”.