Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Is In A Strong Position To Grow Its Business

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, Altitude Group (LON:ALT) shareholders have done very well over the last year, with the share price soaring by 173%. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So notwithstanding the buoyant share price, we think it's well worth asking whether Altitude Group's cash burn is too risky. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

Does Altitude Group Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. In March 2021, Altitude Group had UK£2.1m in cash, and was debt-free. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through UK£569k. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.7 years as of March 2021. There's no doubt that this is a reassuringly long runway. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Altitude Group Growing?

Happily, Altitude Group is travelling in the right direction when it comes to its cash burn, which is down 77% over the last year. And it could also show revenue growth of 16% in the same period. It seems to be growing nicely. In reality, this article only makes a short study of the company's growth data. This graph of historic earnings and revenue shows how Altitude Group is building its business over time.

How Easily Can Altitude Group Raise Cash?

There's no doubt Altitude Group seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of UK£25m, Altitude Group's UK£569k in cash burn equates to about 2.3% of its market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is Altitude Group's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way Altitude Group is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash runway suggests that the company is on a good path. Its revenue growth wasn't quite as good, but was still rather encouraging! Looking at all the measures in this article, together, we're not worried about its rate of cash burn, which seems to be under control. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 2 warning signs for Altitude Group (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

