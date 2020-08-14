Altisource Asset Management Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results; Announces Agreement to Terminate the Asset Management Agreement between AAMC and Front Yard Residential Corporation

CHRISTIANSTED, U.S. Virgin Islands, Aug. 14, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altisource Asset Management Corporation (“AAMC” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AAMC) today announced financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2020.



AAMC also announced that, on August 13, 2020, it entered into a Termination and Transition Agreement (the “Termination Agreement”) with Front Yard Residential Corporation (“Front Yard”), pursuant to which, following a transition period of not more than 180 days to ensure a smooth internalization and the transfer of certain employees and assets to Front Yard, the Amended and Restated Asset Management Agreement (the “Amended AMA”) with Front Yard will be terminated. As consideration for the termination of the Amended AMA, AAMC will receive (1) a termination fee of approximately $46.0 million, (2) $8.2 million for the transfer of certain assets and subsidiaries of AAMC to Front Yard and (3) continued base management fees through the date that Front Yard delivers written notice to AAMC that the transition has been satisfactorily completed. Of these amounts, AAMC will receive $18.2 million in cash within 2 business days of entering into the Termination Agreement and $36.0 million upon the successful completion of the transition period under the Termination Agreement, of which up to $21.0 million may be paid at the option of Front Yard in either cash or Front Yard common stock. AAMC will retain certain assets, key employees and subsidiaries to continue to build out its asset management businesses focused on the origination and underwriting of short duration construction loans backed by single-family rental homes as well as other new business initiatives. As part of the termination, AAMC has agreed to reinstate George Ellison and Robin Lowe as Co-Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer, respectively, of AAMC during the transition, and Mr. Ellison has stepped down as Chairman of AAMC’s Board of Directors effective immediately and agreed to resign from the Board of Directors and as Co-Chief Executive Officer of AAMC shortly before the transition is completed.

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights and Recent Developments

Increased Front Yard's rental revenues to $55.1 million for the second quarter of 2020, up 1.5% over the first quarter of 2020 and up 6.9% year on year.

Managed continued improvement in Front Yard's operating metrics, yielding its best yet quarterly operational results.

Advised Front Yard in the sale of 30 non-core homes for a $0.3 million gain over carrying value.

Negotiated the settlement by Front Yard, at the direction of the board of directors of Front Yard, to terminate the previously announced merger agreement with Amherst Residential, LLC (“Amherst”), providing Front Yard with up to $100 million of additional liquidity.

Negotiated and executed the Termination Agreement with Front Yard on terms resulting in payments to AAMC of over $54 million plus management fees through the date that Front Yard delivers written notice to AAMC that the transition has been satisfactorily completed.

Further developed new business opportunities for AAMC, targeting market dislocation opportunities.

Secured a firm, non-binding commitment of a $20.0 million investment from a strategic investor for a fund formed by AAMC focused on, among other things, the origination and underwriting of short duration construction loans for the single-family rental market.

“We are pleased by the continued improved and strong operational performance of Front Yard in the second quarter under our management,” stated Indroneel Chatterjee, Co-Chief Executive Officer. “We also have made continued progress in the design, development and organization of new business opportunities for AAMC, as we are targeting market dislocation in real estate-backed loans and fixed income bonds, mortgage-related securities, government-sponsored mortgage and construction loans and mortgage servicing rights. The Termination Agreement with Front Yard, which is on terms favorable to both AAMC and Front Yard stockholders and allows AAMC to reduce the operating costs associated with providing services to Front Yard under the Amended AMA following the transition period, and the $20.0 million firm investment commitment in our new fund mark significant milestones for our company.”

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

AAMC’s net loss for the second quarter of 2020 was $7.8 million, or $4.81 per diluted common share, which included a $(5.3) million change in the fair value of its shares of Front Yard common stock, compared to net income of $3.3 million, or $1.81 per diluted common share, which included a $4.8 million change in the fair value of its shares of Front Yard common stock, for the second quarter of 2019.

AAMC's net loss for the six months ended June 30, 2020 was $11.6 million, or $7.17 per diluted common share, which included a $(5.9) million change in the fair value of its shares of Front Yard common stock, compared to net income of $2.4 million, or $1.34 per diluted common share, which included a $5.7 million change in the fair value of its shares of Front Yard common stock, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.

About AAMC

AAMC is an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

Additional details on the Termination Agreement can be found in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K that will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and, when available, will be viewable on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov).

