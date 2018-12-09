Altior will bypass King George, says Henderson

Connections of Altior will resist the temptation of a King George VI tilt on Boxing Day

Nicky Henderson has ruled Altior out a possible tilt at the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day, following his hugely impressive win in the Tingle Creek at Sandown on Saturday.

Making his seasonal debut in very soft ground that would not have played to his strengths, Altior looked better than ever in taking his record to a perfect 10 wins over fences and 16 wins in 18 career starts.

The seven-time Grade 1 winner, who is unbeaten over fences and hurdles in 15 starts, is the 4/6 favourite with GentingBet to retain his Champion Chase crown in March.

Henderson admitted that stepping his star two-miler up in trip for the King George was tempting, but that the Patricia Pugh-owned eight-year-old would be “very unlikely” to run in the three-mile Christmas showpiece.

Henderson said: “The King George is very tempting and we left him in the race on Tuesday, but we virtually ruled it out last night and it is very unlikely.

“I’d love to have a go – and if it was in a month’s time and on decent ground, where would not be any doubt we would – but I can’t believe he’s going to come out of yesterday’s race in 17 days’ time not a little bruised from the Tingle Creek.

Imperious Altior is led in, following his Tingle Creek success at Sandown #gutsy #classy pic.twitter.com/Pj0WPHVzS6 — Simon Milham (@simonmilham) December 8, 2018





“Going that gallop in heavy ground has to have taken something out of him and it was his first run back.

“We’ve got time on our side. I know we can be accused of wrapping him up in cotton wool, but there’s only one race for him and that’s the Champion Chase. That’s the only thing that really matters.”